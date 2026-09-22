The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

The New England Patriots, six-time Super Bowl champions of the NFL, set a new world record together with Jungfraubahnen on September 22, 2026: At an altitude of 3,454 meters, legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri converted a field goal on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe against the spectacular backdrop of the Swiss Alps. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS confirmed the title for the highest field goal in the world.
The New England Patriots have a special relationship with snow and spectacular field goals: In the 1982 snowstorm in Foxborough, a snowplow cleared a strip of the field specifically so that kicker John Smith could hit a 33-yard field goal. Twenty years later, in the playoff game against the Raiders, Adam Vinatieri kicked a 45-yard field goal in heavy snowfall to tie the game and later added the game-winner. The 45-yard field goal is still considered one of the most difficult kicks in NFL history and helped propel the Patriots to their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history. Now the same man was standing in the snow of the Jungfraujoch to attempt a very special kick and make history again.
"Snow is simply part of my time with the Patriots," said Adam Vinatieri. "But kicking a field goal at 3,454 meters is something completely different from anything I've ever seen in the NFL. You feel the altitude with every breath you take, your heart rate is different, your rhythm is different, and no one can really tell you beforehand how it will affect the kick, because no one has done this before. The fact that we were able to set the record under these conditions makes me very proud. This is definitely one of the most special field goals I've ever made."
The official GUINNESS WORLD RECORD also marks the start of the countdown to Munich. On November 15, the New England Patriots will face the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena. That was also emphasized by Sebastian Vollmer, who was present on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe and won two Super Bowls with the Patriots. "When it comes to snow, no one can hold a candle to the Patriots," said Vollmer. "Adam just proved that again up here. And he set a strong tone with a view to Munich: Every week I see how many people in Germany, Austria and Switzerland stand by this team. And everyone is looking forward to November 15, when the Patriots play over here for the second time. Munich, here we come."
The Patriots in the DACH Region
The DACH region is one of the Patriots' most important markets outside the United States and a home market as part of the NFL Global Markets Program. In this region, the Patriots are one of the most popular NFL teams. This is partly because many Germans "grew up" with the Patriots dynasty in the early 2000s, when three of the team's six Super Bowls were won in just four years. Another factor is Sebastian Vollmer from Neuss, Germany, who helped the Patriots win two Super Bowl titles during his eight-year career and helped popularize American football in Germany. After several inconsistent seasons on the field and a successful rebuilding process, the Patriots returned to the Super Bowl last year for the first time under a new coach and with a young quarterback, re-establishing themselves among the NFL's elite teams.
About Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe
At 3,454 meters above sea level, Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe is one of the most spectacular destinations in the Swiss Alps and part of the UNESCO Jungfrau-Aletsch World Heritage Site. Accessible via the legendary Jungfrau Railway, Jungfraujoch combines a high-Alpine glacier landscape with modern infrastructure. Panoramic viewing platforms offer views of the Aletsch Glacier and the surrounding four-thousand-meter peaks, while attractions such as the Ice Palace inside the glacier, along with year-round snow and ice experiences, make the destination a unique setting for visitors from around the world — and a stage where sporting events take on an entirely new dimension.