The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

"Snow is simply part of my time with the Patriots," said Adam Vinatieri. "But kicking a field goal at 3,454 meters is something completely different from anything I've ever seen in the NFL. You feel the altitude with every breath you take, your heart rate is different, your rhythm is different, and no one can really tell you beforehand how it will affect the kick, because no one has done this before. The fact that we were able to set the record under these conditions makes me very proud. This is definitely one of the most special field goals I've ever made."



The official GUINNESS WORLD RECORD also marks the start of the countdown to Munich. On November 15, the New England Patriots will face the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena. That was also emphasized by Sebastian Vollmer, who was present on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe and won two Super Bowls with the Patriots. "When it comes to snow, no one can hold a candle to the Patriots," said Vollmer. "Adam just proved that again up here. And he set a strong tone with a view to Munich: Every week I see how many people in Germany, Austria and Switzerland stand by this team. And everyone is looking forward to November 15, when the Patriots play over here for the second time. Munich, here we come."