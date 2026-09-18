Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

FOXBOROUGH, Ma - The Patriots officially welcomed Stephon Gilmore back to New England for his retirement on Friday, bringing closure to a remarkable run that featured one of the most dominant stretches of cornerback play the NFL has seen in recent memory.
"I had great early years of my career, but I think once I came to New England, I really grew into myself mentally, physically… I got so much better as a player," said Gilmore after being presented with a one-day contract by Eliot Wolf. "I had great coaches, and I was around a lot of great veteran players that really helped me elevate my game. I had my best years here and I learned a lot here. I wouldn't be the person I am today if I didn't come to this franchise."
When Gilmore arrived in Foxborough as a free agent in March of 2017, expectations were sky high. The Patriots signed the former Buffalo Bills standout to a five-year, $65 million contract, one of the richest deals ever given to a cornerback at the time. Gilmore was coming off his first Pro Bowl season and was viewed as one of the NFL's premier cover corners, but his transition into New England's demanding defensive system was not immediate.
There were moments early in his first season when the fit seemed less than seamless. Gilmore missed time with a concussion and battled inconsistency as he adjusted to the Patriots complex coverage schemes and communication requirements. But as the season progressed, the talent that made him such a coveted free agent began to shine through.
The defining moment came in the 2017 AFC Championship Game against Jacksonville.
With the Patriots rallying from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, the Jaguars got one final chance to drive for a game-winning score. Facing fourth down, Blake Bortles looked for Dede Westbrook over the middle. Gilmore broke on the throw and delivered a perfectly timed pass breakup, sealing a 24-20 victory and sending New England to Super Bowl LII.
It was more than just a game-saving play. It felt like the moment everything clicked.
"If I don't make that play, we don't get to the Super Bowl," reflected Gilmore.
From that point forward, Gilmore evolved from a highly paid free-agent addition into the centerpiece of New England's defense.
He elevated his game to another level in 2018, emerging as arguably the NFL's best cornerback. Gilmore earned First Team All-Pro honors and his second Pro Bowl selection while helping lead a Patriots defense that steadily improved throughout the season. His playoff run was equally impactful, culminating in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.
Holding a 10-3 lead late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots needed one final stop. Gilmore provided it, intercepting Jared Goff with just over a minute remaining to effectively seal New England's sixth Super Bowl championship.
If 2018 established Gilmore as the league's premier cornerback, 2019 cemented his place among the greats.
In a season filled with elite performances, Gilmore delivered one of the finest years by a defensive back in modern NFL history. He recorded six interceptions, tied for the league lead, and led the NFL with a whopping 20 passes defended despite often shadowing opponents' top receivers. Week after week, opposing quarterbacks tested him at their own risk.
Gilmore called his performance against the Dallas Cowboys, when he held star receiver Amari Cooper without a catch, the best game of his career.
At a time when passing offenses were dominating the NFL, Gilmore consistently erased elite receivers from game plans. Whether defending bigger targets, speedy deep threats or polished route runners, he possessed the rare versatility to match virtually any assignment. His combination of size, technique, patience and ball skills allowed the Patriots to build game plans around his ability to win one-on-one matchups against the league's best.
Gilmore credited the established core of Patriots veterans for helping him take a elite step forward after his arrival in New England.
"Just seeing guys like Brady, McCourty, Patrick Chung, Edelman… seeing how those guys worked each and every day," said Gilmore. "It started in practice, my practice habits got better and seeing how those guys worked in practice. Bill was always on me a lot, and it carried over to the game. Just being around the right guys, [and taking] little things from them to elevate my game to the highest level."
Gilmore earned First Team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season, was selected to his third Pro Bowl and became the first defensive back in a decade to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. It was a rare achievement, with the award typically dominated by pass rushers, but there was no denying his impact.
For a three-year stretch from 2017 through 2019, few defenders in football were more important to their team's success.
His Patriots tenure ultimately lasted just over four seasons, ending with a trade to Carolina during the 2021 season. Yet his impact far exceeded the relatively brief stay. Gilmore helped deliver a championship, collected two First Team All-Pro selections, won Defensive Player of the Year and authored countless performances that defined one of the best defensive stretches of the Patriots dynasty.
As he officially retires as a Patriot, Gilmore leaves behind a legacy as not only one of the best free-agent signings in franchise history, but also one of the greatest cornerbacks ever to wear a Patriots uniform.
"I always wanted to cover the best receiver each and every week, and even when we double teamed guys I wanted to go to the guy who wasn't getting double teamed because I wanted the ball to come to my side," said Gilmore. "It allowed me to make more plays. I think that's one thing that separated me from most guys, I took on that challenge every week."