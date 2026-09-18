Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

"Just seeing guys like Brady, McCourty, Patrick Chung, Edelman… seeing how those guys worked each and every day," said Gilmore. "It started in practice, my practice habits got better and seeing how those guys worked in practice. Bill was always on me a lot, and it carried over to the game. Just being around the right guys, [and taking] little things from them to elevate my game to the highest level."

Gilmore earned First Team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season, was selected to his third Pro Bowl and became the first defensive back in a decade to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. It was a rare achievement, with the award typically dominated by pass rushers, but there was no denying his impact.

For a three-year stretch from 2017 through 2019, few defenders in football were more important to their team's success.

His Patriots tenure ultimately lasted just over four seasons, ending with a trade to Carolina during the 2021 season. Yet his impact far exceeded the relatively brief stay. Gilmore helped deliver a championship, collected two First Team All-Pro selections, won Defensive Player of the Year and authored countless performances that defined one of the best defensive stretches of the Patriots dynasty.

As he officially retires as a Patriot, Gilmore leaves behind a legacy as not only one of the best free-agent signings in franchise history, but also one of the greatest cornerbacks ever to wear a Patriots uniform.