The Day Football Returned: How 9/11, Joe Andruzzi and an Unforgettable Afternoon Changed Patriots History

For nearly two weeks after Sept. 11, 2001, football felt insignificant.

The country was grieving. The smoke still rose from lower Manhattan. Families searched for answers. And inside the Patriots locker room, offensive guard Joe Andruzzi was living every family's worst nightmare, desperately trying to find out whether his brothers were alive.

When the NFL finally returned on Sept. 23, with the Patriots facing the Jets in Foxborough, football became something else entirely. It became a moment of unity.

And at the center of that moment stood Andruzzi.

The image has become one of the defining photographs of the post-9/11 sports landscape: Andruzzi emerging from the tunnel holding two American flags high above his head before the Patriots and Jets took the field.

What most people didn't see was everything that had happened in the days leading up to it.

Waiting for a Phone Call

On the morning of Sept. 11, Andruzzi was sitting in a dentist's chair. He had no idea his life was about to change.

"Here I was in a dentist chair on Tuesday, 9/11," Andruzzi recalled. "I didn't realize what was happening over the radio."

As he drove home, listening to radio reports from New York, panic set in.

"My heart went to my throat because I just had a very strong feeling that one, two or even three of my brothers were there," Andruzzi said. "Unfortunately, one was one of the first respondents in."

Andruzzi's brothers, Jimmy, Billy and Marc, were New York City firefighters. Marc was so new to the job that Sept. 11 was supposed to be just days before his official start date.

"He was a rookie," Andruzzi said. "He was supposed to start on Thursday the 13th."

For hours, nobody knew anything. Andruzzi frantically called New York.

No answers.

For roughly 12 agonizing hours, his family waited.

"I couldn't get down to New York," he said. "Calling and calling for like the next 12 hours."

Finally, word arrived.

A stranger with a telephone had called Andruzzi's parents with a message from one of his brothers: he was alive.

"Twelve hours later, I think my father finally called and told me that my brother gave the phone number to a guy in the street who had a phone and asked him to call," Andruzzi said.

Relief arrived, but so did the reality of what they'd endured.

One brother later showed him just how narrowly he escaped.

"When I first ran into Jimmy at my parents' house," Andruzzi said, "he was holding his index finger and thumb together and saying that's how close he was to death. He was running out of Tower One when it was falling behind him."

"It still gives me chills to even talk about it."

Returning to Football

The NFL postponed games the weekend following the attacks, a decision Andruzzi thought was the right one.

"Thank God they canceled the weekend," he said. "I think that was one of the best decisions that the commissioner had made."

Like millions of Americans, Patriots players struggled to focus on football.

Linebacker Matt Chatham remembered the strange combination of fear, uncertainty and obligation everyone carried when the league returned.