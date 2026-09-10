Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Seahawks in Week 1

On the touchdown, the Seahawks ran a play-action concept to sneak the running back into the flat for a 4th-and-1 conversion. Gonzalez saw the back release and jumped him in the flat, leaving Smith-Njigba for S Craig Woodson behind him. Unfortunately, Woodson couldn't close fast enough on Smith-Njigba, missed the tackle and the Seahawks wideout got loose for a long touchdown in the biggest play of the game. There will likely be a lot of chatter about how the Seahawks got Smith-Njigba away from Gonzalez in this one.

5. Patriots Run Defense Inconsistent vs. Seahawks Outside Zone Schemes

Another talking point coming out of the Super Bowl was the Patriots iffy run defense, especially on runs aimed outside the tackles. On Wednesday night, Seahawks rookie Jadarian Price averaged 5.2 yards per rush in his NFL debut (10 carries, 52 yards). Price did most of his damage on outside zone runs, either bouncing around the edges or cutting back through the middle. In all, Price had five successful runs with two runs of 10-plus yards to just two stuffed runs. There were some good moments and the final advanced stats weren't bad (-0.19 EPA per rush, 29% success rate). But the vibes were similar to the Super Bowl early in the contest.

6. EDGEs Gabe Jacas and Dre'Mont Jones Log Sacks in Patriots Debut

Entering the regular season, there were justifiable concerns about the Patriots edge rusher group. The Pats are playing without Harold Landry III (PUP list) and have only four edge defenders on the 53-man roster, with questions about top-end talent and depth in the room. Well, Jacas looked much more comfortable than in his preseason performances, with a sack and a tackle for loss while Jones had a team-high seven pressures (sack, six hurries). New England generated only a 20% pressure rate on four-man rushes, so there's room for improvement, but the early returns on Jacas and Jones were positive. Jacas credited the coaching staff for preparing him for the game. If they can get that kind of play from the rookie, it would be huge.

7. Patriots Ride RB Rhamondre Stevenson Without TreVeyon Henderson (Ankle)

With second-year RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) inactive for the game, Stevenson played 57-of-67 offensive plays for an 85.1% snap rate. The Pats running back was inconsistent on 18 carries for 51 yards with four successful runs to five stuffed runs, but the blocking was shaky as well, especially on the edges where the Seahawks controlled the matchup vs. the Pats tight ends in the run game. The non-linemen blocking the edges and force defenders to spring longer runs continues to be an issue for the Patriots offense dating back to last season.

8. Patriots Special Teams Mostly Clean in a Hostile Environment

The Patriots special teams had a solid showing in the Patriots season opener, with K Andy Borregales making a 50-yard field goal before halftime and P Mitch Wishnowsky booting a 43-yard punt out of his own end zone. The Pats did a nice job limiting explosive return man Rasheed Shaheed in kickoff and punt coverage as well. The lone blemishes were two penalties in the kicking game. Still, it was good to see rookie LB Namdi Obiazor (two solo tackles) and company limit Shaheed while the two specialists did their jobs on Wednesday night.