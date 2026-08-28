Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots preseason finale loss to the Browns

On his 45-yard touchdown catch vs. the Browns, Williams uses an excellent crossover release and pulls away from former Patriots undrafted rookie D'Angelo Ross for the score. Williams ran a very similar route on his 69-yard TD and 12-yard TD earlier this preseason. Although some might be clamoring for Williams to expand his repertoire to more than just go routes, the second-year wideout has a specialty that can help the Patriots offense this season.

"It's easy for us [quarterbacks]. The hardest thing is to judge how fast he's rolling because he can roll," DeVito said of Williams. "He's so explosive at the line of scrimamge with his release package and he's such a vertical threat to these DBs. They have to respect it and that compliments the rest of the routes he can run. It's just a testament to him. He's been working at it and giving us a chance to get [the ball] to him."

3. First-Rounder Caleb Lomu Plays First Two Drives vs. the Browns (9 total snaps)

Lomu only played nine snaps after nearly going the distance last Saturday night vs. the Eagles (57 snaps), which explains his light workload in the preseason finale on a short week. On initial viewing, Lomu didn't allow a pressure in six pass-blocking snaps and was only on the field for three run plays. It was notable that the coaching staff got him some game reps at right tackle after he played on the left side vs. Philly. Lomu is in the mix to be the Patriots top swing tackle this season, which means he'll need to be comfortable playing both sides, but his long-term home will most likely be at right tackle. Lomu's final tally from his rookie preseason (pending review): 112 snaps (60 at LT, 52 at RT), three total pressures allowed, one sack allowed.

4. Second-Rounder Gabe Jacas Plays 19 Snaps in Preseason Finale

New England's other top-100 draft pick that was active for Thursday night's preseason finale was a bit more up-and-down. Jacas logged a pressure but was also in the area on a read-option play that went for an 8-yard gain to move the chains on third down. The QB keeper by Gabriel looks bad on the TV copy but my view is that NCB Charles Woods might've been the "force" defender responsible for setting the edge. That would then mean Jacas has the back, so that's why he's crashing inside. If I had to guess, that's a play that looks worse than it is for Jacas but it's still another poor edge set that he was involved in this summer.

5. Lan Larison Starts at Running Back, Hassan Haskins Flashes Power vs. Browns

With second-year RB TreVeyon Henderson nursing an injury, Larison was the next running back up in Tuesday's practice behind Stevenson and started Thursday night's game. That could signal Larison as the favorite to win the RB3 job but he dropped a third-down pass he might've turned into a first down (the ball was thrown slightly behind him). As for Haskins, he converted a 4th-and-inches and forced two missed tackles. Haskins is definitely more of a downhill runner between the two tackles than Larison. He'll get what's blocked for you but Larison has upside as a sub-package back. Larison's "gritty" performance in Week 2 of the preseason might be enough to earn the RB3 job to start the season.

6. P Matt Haack Impresses as Replacement for Injured Bryce Baringer

On special teams, the Patriots are trying out punters with incumbent Bryce Baringer working through an injury that he suffered early in the second preseason game vs. the Eagles. On Thursday night, Matt Haack made the most of his opportunities by booming a 63-yard punt (plus-50) and pinning the Browns on their 2-yard line with a 42-yard punt from the NE 47. Cleveland's returners did him some favors on the net average by reversing field on his own goal line and allowing the 63-yard punt to roll down to his own 2-yard line. Still, Haack showed he could be serviceable if Baringer can't punt in Week 1 with three I20s.

7. K Andy Borregales Finishes Preseason Strong by Making All Three Kicks

With the Patriots being down their top punter and Borregales's early-summer struggles, special teams was a top storyline heading into Thursday night's game. Haack already passed his test as New England's first call to fill in for Baringer. As for Borregales, he made all three of his kicks: two chip shot field goals (33 yards, 26 yards) and an extra point. Borregales wasn't tested in the final two preseason games like he was with multiple 50-plus yard attempts vs. the Colts but he made all seven of his kicks in the final two preseason games to finish strong this summer.

8. Patriots QBs Coach Ashton Grant Calls Offensive Plays vs. Browns

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel gave an up-and-coming assistant coach some time in the spotlight by having QBs coach Ashton Grant call offensive plays on Thursday night. Head coaches often give their assistants a chance to showcase their play-calling in the preseason, so Josh McDaniels gave the reins to two of their top lieutenants in Cleveland. After the game, Vrabel spoke about why it was important to give Grant play-calling duties.

"Josh has called plenty of games in the NFL," Vrabel joked. "Ashton is a very, very good young offensive football coach. I try to look for places to be able to give coaches opportunities."

Grant is a rising star in the coaching ranks and interviewed with the Raiders for their vacant offensive coordinator position last offseason. Grant chose to return to the Patriots rather than pursue promotions elsewhere to keep working with Maye and McDaniels. He is a name to watch in the coaching carousel in the coming years.

Next, the Patriots will be trimming their 91-man roster down to 53 players by Sunday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. There will be plenty of roster movement to analyze in the coming days.