Analysis: Patriots trade WR Kayshon Boutte to Texans for S Jaylen Reed, Draft Pick

The Patriots traded WR Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans in exchange for S Jaylen Reed and a 2028 draft pick, the team officially announced on Tuesday.

Boutte emerged as a contributor for the Patriots, posting 33 catches for 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns while ranking fifth in the NFL in yards per catch in 2025 (16.7). However, Boutte wasn't going to have a high-volume role in the Patriots offense, making a trade possible as he tries to maximize his value in the final year of his rookie contract.

The wide receiver-rich Patriots went into training camp with seven wideouts capable of making the initial roster. At the top, free-agent additions A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs are projected to be their base starters while fourth-year WR DeMario Douglas, who was in the same rookie class as Boutte, adds a speed element out of the slot. The Pats also had veteran Swiss-Army Knife, Mack Hollins, and second-year receivers Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. Boutte was projected to be Brown's backup at "X" receiver, which suggested a reduced role compared to his 67.4% snap rate in 2025.

New England is also trying to develop Williams, its 2025 third-round pick, who has flashed his field-stretching ability with two touchdowns in the team's first two preseason games, including a 69-yard touchdown vs. the Eagles last Saturday night. Although he was a good sport about it all summer, Boutte being a backup to Brown and possibly splitting snaps with Williams made things murky. Despite trading Boutte, the Patriots are still loaded at wide receiver, with Brown, Doubs, Douglas, Hollins, Williams, and Chism projected to make their initial 53-man roster.