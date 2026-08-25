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Analysis: Patriots trade WR Kayshon Boutte to Texans for S Jaylen Reed, Draft Pick

Breaking down new S Jaylen Reed and the Patriots wide receiver depth chart after trading WR Kayshon Boutte to Houston.

Aug 25, 2026 at 03:19 PM
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Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte

The Patriots traded WR Kayshon Boutte to the Houston Texans in exchange for S Jaylen Reed and a 2028 draft pick, the team officially announced on Tuesday.

Boutte emerged as a contributor for the Patriots, posting 33 catches for 551 receiving yards and six touchdowns while ranking fifth in the NFL in yards per catch in 2025 (16.7). However, Boutte wasn't going to have a high-volume role in the Patriots offense, making a trade possible as he tries to maximize his value in the final year of his rookie contract.

The wide receiver-rich Patriots went into training camp with seven wideouts capable of making the initial roster. At the top, free-agent additions A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs are projected to be their base starters while fourth-year WR DeMario Douglas, who was in the same rookie class as Boutte, adds a speed element out of the slot. The Pats also had veteran Swiss-Army Knife, Mack Hollins, and second-year receivers Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. Boutte was projected to be Brown's backup at "X" receiver, which suggested a reduced role compared to his 67.4% snap rate in 2025.

New England is also trying to develop Williams, its 2025 third-round pick, who has flashed his field-stretching ability with two touchdowns in the team's first two preseason games, including a 69-yard touchdown vs. the Eagles last Saturday night. Although he was a good sport about it all summer, Boutte being a backup to Brown and possibly splitting snaps with Williams made things murky. Despite trading Boutte, the Patriots are still loaded at wide receiver, with Brown, Doubs, Douglas, Hollins, Williams, and Chism projected to make their initial 53-man roster.

As for the player the Patriots got in return for Boutte, Reed is an intriguing second-year safety with a skill set that could add a different element to New England's secondary. Reed, a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State, was primarily a box/slot safety for Houston in his 173 snaps last season (regular and postseason). The 23-year-old is a physical defender who can hold up in the box at 5-11, 212 pounds. He can cover tight ends, slot receivers, and running backs in man coverage while also playing robber or split-safety zones deeper downfield.

Although the majority of his snaps were at free safety (71), Reed played a combined 100 snaps in the box or as a slot defender. He plays the run well and rallies to the ball quickly to make tackles in space, which lets him play closer to the ball effectively. It's also worth noting that Reed was trending in the right direction for the Texans, earning playing time in the postseason. But, much like the Pats wide receiver room, Houston's secondary is loaded with talent, making it tough for younger players to carve out larger roles.

With projected starters Kevin Byard III and Craig Woodson patrolling the back end, Reed could bring more versatility to the Patriots defense. During training camp, New England has experimented with three-safety packages involving Dell Pettus and Mike Brown. Three-safety defenses are becoming more prevalent to match offenses with bigger personnel without sacrificing too much pass coverage.

With offenses featuring as many as three tight ends on the field at once, defenses need a way to match bigger personnel, but linebackers often can't keep up with tight ends in the passing game. So, the solution for many defenses is to put a third safety on the field who is a more dynamic coverage player than a linebacker but stouter than a corner. The Patriots defense didn't use as many three-safety packages in 2025, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 107 snaps with three safeties on the field last season. Instead, they were primarily a standard three-corner nickel defense.

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The Patriots cornerback trio of Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, and NCB Marcus Jones is elite. But their inability to put bigger bodies on the field defensively hurt them vs. the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Seattle played 25 snaps in two-tight end sets, averaging 5.0 yards per play out of that grouping with a 40 percent play success rate (29% success rate in three-receiver sets). The Seahawks bulking up their personnel led to 135 rushing yards on 27 carries for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker while TE A.J. Barner had a big game as well (4 catches, 54 yards, TD).

Although it's a lot to put on a second-year safety without much NFL experience, the Patriots will benefit from having more personnel flexibility defensively. New England could've either found a third safety or played more base defense this season but relying so heavily on a three-corner nickel was asking offenses to copy Seattle's blueprint. By trading for Reed, the Patriots have a player who, in theory, complements Byard and Woodson well and could help them feature a three-safety package on defense this season.

Trading a fan favorite like Boutte is a difficult piece of business but it clears a logjam in the wide receiver room and bolsters New England's depth and flexibility on defense.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

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