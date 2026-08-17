Day 17 Blogservations: Maye and Brown find their deep connection

-- With Muma out of the lineup and Christian Elliss still working back to full strength, rookie Namdi Obizaor took some reps alongside Robert Spillane at linebacker. K.J. Britt also saw time in the same role next to Spillane.

-- Things weren't quite as smooth for the second offense as Tommy DeVito continued his struggles from the Colts game. He missed a deep attempt intended for Boutte, then awkwardly threw one away under heavy duress on a failed screen before misfiring on an out to Doubs to close a series. He did find Mack Hollins on a deep out on a later set of plays but finished that series with a pair of incompletions intended for Efton Chism and Boutte.

-- Durden talked about some work he did during the offseason with standout defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark of Dallas. He explained that he and Maxx Crosby share the same agent, and the Raiders star pass rusher set up the workouts in Las Vegas. He credited that work for helping him with some of his techniques, particularly being stout against the run.

-- In addition to Durden, JaMychal Hasty, Morgan Moses, Elijah Ponder, Jacob Rizy and Boutte spent time chatting with the media after practice.