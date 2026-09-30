Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 4 game.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Christian Barmore - Shoulder
CB Christian Gonzalez - Shoulder
T Morgan Moses - Foot
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Christian Elliss - Chest
FB Reggie Gilliam - Knee
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Shoulder
TE Eli Raridon - Thigh
S Brenden Schooler - Back*
S Craig Woodson - Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder
* Brenden Schooler begins his return to play off the NFI list, but is not eligible to play this week.
BUFFALO BILLS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
ILB Joe Andreessen - Knee
CB Christian Benford - Toe
WR Keon Coleman - Ankle
DL T.J. Sanders - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Damar Hamlin - Ribs
WR DJ Moore - Shoulder
DL Deone Walker - Quad
FULL PARTICIPATION
ILB Terrel Bernard - Knee
OLB Bradley Chubb - Thumb
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Elbow
LB Dorian Williams - Hip
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play