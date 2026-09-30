 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Wed Sep 30 - 01:20 PM | Thu Oct 01 - 09:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - THURSDAY: 10 AM ET, PATRIOTS CATCH-22; 11 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Drake Maye on Mike Vrabel 9/30: "I love playing for him, that's not going to change"

Patriots Sign OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon to the Practice Squad

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots at Bills | Week 4 Game Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 9/30: Bills Preview, Injury/Depth Concerns, Team Updates/Moves

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Bills | NFL Week 4

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills | NFL Week 4

Patriots Place OL Greg Van Roten on Injured Reserve and Release LB Riley Wilson from the Practice Squad

Patriots Unfiltered 9/29: Jaguars Breakdown/Analysis, Team/Injury Updates

Patriots Catch-22 9/29: Jaguars Recap, Big Picture, Good/Bad/Stuff that Gets You Beat

Drake Maye on WEEI 9/28: "We're moving the football but we're just not finishing"

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense coverage splits and quick-hit film notes from loss to Jaguars

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/28: "The answers are here, they are in this building"

Pawtriots Howl-ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 9/28: "We didn't give ourselves a chance"

Patriots Postgame Show 9/27: Breaking Down the Patriots Week 3 Loss to the Jaguars

Game Photos from Week 3 game against the Jaguars presented by Sony

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Jaguars in Week 3

Game Notes: Marcus Jones Snags His First Pick of the Season

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 4 game.

Sep 30, 2026 at 05:12 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots
Injury Report 2026

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 4 game.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2026

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DT Christian Barmore - Shoulder
CB Christian Gonzalez - Shoulder
T Morgan Moses - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
LB Christian Elliss - Chest
FB Reggie Gilliam - Knee
LB Dre'Mont Jones - Shoulder
TE Eli Raridon - Thigh
S Brenden Schooler - Back*
S Craig Woodson - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION
QB Drake Maye - Right Shoulder

* Brenden Schooler begins his return to play off the NFI list, but is not eligible to play this week.

Related Links

BUFFALO BILLS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
ILB Joe Andreessen - Knee
CB Christian Benford - Toe
WR Keon Coleman - Ankle
DL T.J. Sanders - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
S Damar Hamlin - Ribs
WR DJ Moore - Shoulder
DL Deone Walker - Quad

FULL PARTICIPATION
ILB Terrel Bernard - Knee
OLB Bradley Chubb - Thumb
G Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Elbow
LB Dorian Williams - Hip

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jaguars

The New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 3 game.

news

Week 2 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Steelers

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers announce the following player injuries and game statuses ahead of their Week 2 game.

news

Week 1 Injury Report: Patriots at Seahawks

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks announce the following player injuries and practice participation ahead of their Week 1 game.

news

Super Bowl LX Injury Report: Patriots vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks announce the following player injuries and practice participation for the Super Bowl LX bye week.

news

AFC Championship Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

The New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos announce the following player injuries and game statuses.

news

Injury Report: Patriots vs. Texans

The New England Patriots and the Houston Texans announce the following player injuries and game statuses.

news

Injury Report: Patriots vs. Chargers

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 18 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and the New York Jets announce the following player injuries and game statuses.

news

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Ravens

The New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens announce the following player injuries and game statuses.

news

Week 15 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Sign OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon to the Practice Squad

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Bills | NFL Week 4

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills | NFL Week 4

Transcript: Head Coach Mile Vrabel Press Conference 9/30

Patriots Name September High School Football Officiating Crew of the Month

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Drake Maye on Mike Vrabel 9/30: "I love playing for him, that's not going to change"

Rhamondre Stevenson, Will Campbell, Kevin Byard III, Marcus Jones, Mack Hollins, and Ben Brown | Player Media Availability 9/30

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots at Bills | Week 4 Game Preview

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/30: "We have to be at our best when it's required"

Patriots Unfiltered 9/30: Bills Preview, Injury/Depth Concerns, Team Updates/Moves

Patriots Unfiltered 9/29: Jaguars Breakdown/Analysis, Team/Injury Updates

Patriots Catch-22 9/29: Jaguars Recap, Big Picture, Good/Bad/Stuff that Gets You Beat

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/28: "The answers are here, they are in this building"

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Inside the Patriots 'Mobile Classroom' at the New Balance Athletics Center

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

Advertising