Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

WHAT'S COMING UP NEXT:

Thu Oct 01 | 09:55 AM - 10:55 AM live LIVE: Patriots Catch-22, 10 AM - 11 AM ET Join Evan Lazar and Alex Barth as they take a deep dive into the X's and O's, trends, and latest New England Patriots roster moves. Email the show at [podcasts@patriots.com](mailto:podcasts@patriots.com) or call us at 855-PATS-500.

Thu Oct 01 | 10:55 AM - 01:00 PM live LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered, 11 AM - 1 PM ET Take a break with Fred, Paul, Mike, Evan and Alex as they bring you Patriots.com's flagship radio show. Get the latest scoop on the Patriots direct from Gillette Stadium and answers to your questions. Email the show at [podcasts@patriots.com](mailto:podcasts@patriots.com) or call us at 855-PATS-500.