Game Notes: Marcus Jones Snags His First Pick of the Season

TEAM NOTES
• CB Marcus Jones has his first pick of the season.
• WR Efton Chism III completes first NFL pass.
• T Caleb Lomu sees first action at right tackle.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
MARCUS JONES GETS HIS FIRST PICK OF THE SEASON
CB Marcus Jones intercepted Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence at the Jaguars 33-yard line and returned it 12 yards to the 21-yard line. The pass was tipped by S Jaylen Reed.
CHISM HAS FIRST PASS COMPLETION OF HIS CAREER
In the second quarter, WR Efton Chism III caught a lateral pass from QB Drake Maye and then completed a 16-yard pass to WR Mack Hollins for his first career pass completion. It was the first pass attempt by a Patriots wide receiver since Kendrick Bourne attempted a pass vs. Miami on Nov. 24, 2024 and the first pass completion by a Patriots wide receiver since Bourne completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to WR Nelson Agholor in the first quarter vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 21, 2021. He attempted two passes during his college career at Eastern Washington.
WISHNOWSKY HAD A 73-YARD PUNT FOR THE SECOND LONGEST OF HIS CAREER
P Mitch Wishnowsky had a 73-yard punt in the second quarter, the second-longest in his career to the 74-yard punt he had on Sept. 25, 2022, at Denver when he played for San Francisco.
LINEUP NOTES
• OL Greg Van Roten made his first start as a member of the Patriots at right guard in place of the injured Mike Onwenu. Of his 106 career starts, 76 of them have been at right guard.
• CB Carlton Davis III returned to the starting lineup after missing the Pittsburgh game due to injury. He led the team with 8 total tackles.
• S Jaylen Reed made his first start as a member of the Patriots in place of S Craig Woodson, who was inactive due to injury.
• LB Darius Muasau made his first start with the Patriots at linebacker. It was his first defensive snaps with the Patriots.
• LB Jose Ramirez made his debut with New England after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad during the week. He made a tackle on the game's opening kickoff.
• S Mike Brown and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. both made their 2026 Debuts after being elevated from the practice squad. For Brown, it was his debut as a Patriot. Pharms was in the starting lineup. Brown saw action on special teams and on defense in the fourth quarter.
• 2026 first-round pick T Caleb Lomu was utilized as an extra lineman as a tackle-eligible tight end. Late in the third quarter, Lomu played at right tackle in place of T Morgan Moses.
• WR Efton Chism III made his first start of the season and the second of his career. His other start was vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.
• OL Walter Rouse played in his first game with the Patriots after being inactive for the first two games. He played on the field goal team and then replaced OL Greg Van Roten at right guard when Van Roten left with an injury in the second quarter.
• RB Corey Kiner lined up to return kicks for the first time this season. He returned a second-quarter kick for 28 yards. His only other kickoff return was a 22-yard return at Houston on Dec. 14, 2025, when he played for Arizona.
• QB Tommy DeVito made his debut with New England in the fourth quarter. His first pass attempt with the Patriots was a 20-yard pass to WR Romeo Doubs. He finished 3-of-5 for 30 yards.
• OL Ben Brown saw his first snaps of the 2026 season on offense when he entered the game at center in the fourth quarter.
• 2026 fifth-round pick CB Karon Prunty saw his first snaps on defense in the fourth quarter.
• Rookie free agent LB Erick Hunter played on defense for the first time in the fourth quarter.