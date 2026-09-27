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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 27 - 06:00 PM | Mon Sep 28 - 07:00 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Patriots Postgame Show 9/27: Breaking Down the Patriots Week 3 Loss to the Jaguars

Game Photos from Week 3 game against the Jaguars presented by Sony

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Jaguars in Week 3

Game Notes: Marcus Jones Snags His First Pick of the Season

Patriots at Jaguars Full Highlights | NFL Week 3

Drake Maye 9/27: "I've got to look at myself in the mirror and take this as a turning point"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/27: "We have to fix a lot of things"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/27

Kyle Williams showcases speed on 34-yard reception

Andy Borregales' 40-yard FG caps off Patriots' 69-yard drive

Mack Hollins hauls in 18-yard sideline snag

Rhamondre Stevenson's leaping corkscrew move moves chains for Pats on fourth down

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 3 game against the Jaguars presented by Gillette | Pregame

Drake Maye lofts it to Demario Douglas for a 38-yard Gain

Andy Borregales' 35-yard FG cuts Jags' lead to four

Efton Chism dishes the football to Mack Hollins on double-pass trick play

TIP DRILL INT! Marcus Jones picks Trevor Lawrence's pass inside Jaguars territory

Mack Hollins' stiff-arm caps of 21-yard reception

Kevin Byard III Leads the Huddle Ahead of Week 3 Game vs. Jaguars

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Game Notes: Marcus Jones Snags His First Pick of the Season

Game notes and stats from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Sep 27, 2026 at 05:20 PM
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TEAM NOTES  
• CB Marcus Jones has his first pick of the season.
• WR Efton Chism III completes first NFL pass.
• T Caleb Lomu sees first action at right tackle.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

MARCUS JONES GETS HIS FIRST PICK OF THE SEASON
CB Marcus Jones intercepted Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence at the Jaguars 33-yard line and returned it 12 yards to the 21-yard line. The pass was tipped by S Jaylen Reed.

CHISM HAS FIRST PASS COMPLETION OF HIS CAREER
In the second quarter, WR Efton Chism III caught a lateral pass from QB Drake Maye and then completed a 16-yard pass to WR Mack Hollins for his first career pass completion. It was the first pass attempt by a Patriots wide receiver since Kendrick Bourne attempted a pass vs. Miami on Nov. 24, 2024 and the first pass completion by a Patriots wide receiver since Bourne completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to WR Nelson Agholor in the first quarter vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 21, 2021. He attempted two passes during his college career at Eastern Washington.

WISHNOWSKY HAD A 73-YARD PUNT FOR THE SECOND LONGEST OF HIS CAREER
P Mitch Wishnowsky had a 73-yard punt in the second quarter, the second-longest in his career to the 74-yard punt he had on Sept. 25, 2022, at Denver when he played for San Francisco.

LINEUP NOTES
OL Greg Van Roten made his first start as a member of the Patriots at right guard in place of the injured Mike Onwenu. Of his 106 career starts, 76 of them have been at right guard.  
CB Carlton Davis III returned to the starting lineup after missing the Pittsburgh game due to injury. He led the team with 8 total tackles.  
S Jaylen Reed made his first start as a member of the Patriots in place of S Craig Woodson, who was inactive due to injury.  
LB Darius Muasau made his first start with the Patriots at linebacker. It was his first defensive snaps with the Patriots.  
LB Jose Ramirez made his debut with New England after being signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad during the week. He made a tackle on the game's opening kickoff.

S Mike Brown and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. both made their 2026 Debuts after being elevated from the practice squad. For Brown, it was his debut as a Patriot. Pharms was in the starting lineup. Brown saw action on special teams and on defense in the fourth quarter.
• 2026 first-round pick T Caleb Lomu was utilized as an extra lineman as a tackle-eligible tight end. Late in the third quarter, Lomu played at right tackle in place of T Morgan Moses.  
WR Efton Chism III made his first start of the season and the second of his career. His other start was vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.  
OL Walter Rouse played in his first game with the Patriots after being inactive for the first two games. He played on the field goal team and then replaced OL Greg Van Roten at right guard when Van Roten left with an injury in the second quarter.  
RB Corey Kiner lined up to return kicks for the first time this season. He returned a second-quarter kick for 28 yards. His only other kickoff return was a 22-yard return at Houston on Dec. 14, 2025, when he played for Arizona.

QB Tommy DeVito made his debut with New England in the fourth quarter. His first pass attempt with the Patriots was a 20-yard pass to WR Romeo Doubs. He finished 3-of-5 for 30 yards.
OL Ben Brown saw his first snaps of the 2026 season on offense when he entered the game at center in the fourth quarter.  
• 2026 fifth-round pick CB Karon Prunty saw his first snaps on defense in the fourth quarter.
• Rookie free agent LB Erick Hunter played on defense for the first time in the fourth quarter.

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