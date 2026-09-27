Game Notes: Marcus Jones Snags His First Pick of the Season

• S Mike Brown and DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. both made their 2026 Debuts after being elevated from the practice squad. For Brown, it was his debut as a Patriot. Pharms was in the starting lineup. Brown saw action on special teams and on defense in the fourth quarter.

• 2026 first-round pick T Caleb Lomu was utilized as an extra lineman as a tackle-eligible tight end. Late in the third quarter, Lomu played at right tackle in place of T Morgan Moses.

• WR Efton Chism III made his first start of the season and the second of his career. His other start was vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.

• OL Walter Rouse played in his first game with the Patriots after being inactive for the first two games. He played on the field goal team and then replaced OL Greg Van Roten at right guard when Van Roten left with an injury in the second quarter.

• RB Corey Kiner lined up to return kicks for the first time this season. He returned a second-quarter kick for 28 yards. His only other kickoff return was a 22-yard return at Houston on Dec. 14, 2025, when he played for Arizona.