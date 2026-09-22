 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Tue Sep 22 - 01:02 PM | Wed Sep 23 - 10:55 AM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 11 AM - 1 PM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESSER; 4:15 PM, DRAKE MAYE PRESSER

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments from Week 2 vs. the Steelers

Patriots Place OL Mike Onwenu on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Week 3 Game Against the Jaguars

Game Preview: Patriots at Jaguars | NFL Week 3

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from the Week 2 win over the Steelers

Lazar's Film Breakdown: Christian Gonzalez Goes Head-to-Head with DK Metcalf

Patriots Unfiltered 9/22: Breaking Down Win Over Steelers, Offensive Review, Injury/Team Updates

Patriots Catch-22 9/22: Good/Bad vs. Steelers, Injury Updates, Offensive Concerns

Patriots Defense Dominates in Week 2 Victory | Cinematic Recap

Patriots Host Second-Annual Corgi Race Halftime Show

Drake Maye on WEEI: "Protecting the football is the top priority"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/21: "Some of the veteran practice squad guys are going to factor in this week"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on Weei 9/21: "A lot of good stuff and a lot of things we need to clean up"

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots win over the Steelers in Week 2

Patriots Postgame Show 9/20: Breaking Down the Patriots 20-3 Win Over the Steelers

Inside the Locker Room After New England's Win Over the Steelers | Postgame Celebration

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Week 3 Game Against the Jaguars

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1 PM ET.

Sep 22, 2026 at 02:38 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots
jaguars-how-to-watch-16x9

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 · 1:00 PM EDT

Patriots

New England Patriots

AT

Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
EVERBANK STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch, stream and listen to this week's Patriots game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play duties with Adam Archuleta as the color analyst. Aditi Kinkhabwala will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jason Ross and directed by Mark Grant.

View TV Map to see if the game is broadcasting in your area.

Related Links

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 814 (JAX) | SiriusXM:  265 (NE), 196 (JAX)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

STREAMING THE GAME

PARAMOUNT + (Local Market Only)

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Watch Paramount+

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV (Out-of-Market)

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2026 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl live. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown return to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Related Content

news

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Home Opener Against the Steelers

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 1 PM ET.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for the Week 1 regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9 at 8:20 PM.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Eagles

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to Watch Super Bowl LX - Patriots vs. Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Texans

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Divisional playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Chargers

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Wild Card playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Place OL Mike Onwenu on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Week 3 Game Against the Jaguars

Game Preview: Patriots at Jaguars | NFL Week 3

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from the Week 2 win over the Steelers

Foxboro High School's Jack Martinelli Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments from Week 2 vs. the Steelers

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Adam Vinatieri Sets Guinness World Record for Highest Altitude American Football Field Goal

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Lazar's Film Breakdown: Christian Gonzalez Goes Head-to-Head with DK Metcalf

Patriots Unfiltered 9/22: Breaking Down Win Over Steelers, Offensive Review, Injury/Team Updates

Patriots Catch-22 9/22: Good/Bad vs. Steelers, Injury Updates, Offensive Concerns

Phantom Cam: Patriots Week 2 Win Over the Steelers

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Inside the Locker Room After New England's Win Over the Steelers | Postgame Celebration

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Steelers

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising