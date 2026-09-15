How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Home Opener Against the Steelers

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/20 · 1:00 PM EDT
Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
VS
Patriots
New England Patriots
A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's Patriots game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
TELEVISION
This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play duties with J.J. Watt as the color analyst. Tracy Wolfson will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jim Rikhoff and directed by Mike Arnold.
View TV Map to see if the game is broadcasting in your area.
LOCAL RADIO
98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
NATIONAL RADIO
This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn will call the game with former Patriots kicker and all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski providing analysis.
SATELLITE RADIO
SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 826 (PIT) | SiriusXM: 195 (NE), 264 (PIT)
NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.
STREAMING THE GAME
PARAMOUNT + (Local Market Only)
Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
NFL+ (Local Market Only)
Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!
NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV (Out-of-Market)
NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.
GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)
Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2026 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl live. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.
PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS
Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.
Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown return to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.
IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM
Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.