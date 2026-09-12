Patriots Sign Veteran DT DaQuan Jones and Place WR A.J. Brown On IR

Jones, 34, is a veteran of 12 NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2014-20), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Buffalo Bills (2022-25). The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick of Tennessee in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He signed with Carolina as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and then signed with Buffalo as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Overall, he has played in 167 regular season games with 161 starts and has registered 372 total tackles, 20 sacks, 1 interception, 7 passes defensed, 4 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries. He has also played and started in 12 postseason games with 22 total tackles and 1½ sacks. Jones was with Tennessee for three seasons (2018-20) while Mike Vrabel was the head coach of Tennessee.