Patriots Make Roster Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed first-year OL Darrian Dalcourt and first-year OL Joe Michalski (pronounced – muh-HALL-skee).

In addition, the Patriots released LS Niko Lalos and placed G Andrew Rupcich on injured reserve. Lalos was signed by New England on March 16, 2026, released on May 20 and re-signed on Aug. 10.

Dalcourt, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024 out of Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 309-pounder, spent the 2024 season on the Baltimore practice squad. After being released by Baltimore at the end of training camp in 2025, Dalcourt spent time on the practice squads of the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

Michalski, 25, entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Denver Broncos out of Oklahoma State in 2025. The 6-foot-4, 303-pounder, spent the 2025 season on the Denver practice squad. He played in 59 games with 35 starts during his college career at both center and guard.