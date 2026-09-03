Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad; Release DT Jalen Hunt from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed first-year S Elliott Davison to the practice squad and released DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad.

Davison, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 4, 2025 out of the University of Texas-San Antonio. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, spent the 2025 season on the New Orleans practice squad. He went to training camp with the Saints this past summer but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.