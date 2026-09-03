Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad; Release DT Jalen Hunt from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed first-year S Elliott Davison to the practice squad and released DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad.
Davison, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 4, 2025 out of the University of Texas-San Antonio. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, spent the 2025 season on the New Orleans practice squad. He went to training camp with the Saints this past summer but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.
Hunt, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026. He was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie free agent on April 27, 2026 out of Cincinnati. The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder, was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 30, 2026. He played three seasons at Michigan State (2021-23) before playing his final two seasons at Cincinnati (2024-25). Overall, he played in 48 games and finished with 47 tackles and 3½ sacks.