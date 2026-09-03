 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Thu Sep 03 - 02:05 PM | Mon Sep 07 - 09:00 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad; Release DT Jalen Hunt from the Practice Squad

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/3: "You have to be at your best in this league at every moment"

Patriots Unfiltered 9/3: Seahawks Prep, Mike Vrabel Press Conference, Week 1 NFL Picks

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks | Week 1

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Seahawks | Week 1 Game Preview

Patriots Sign TE Shane Zylstra to the Practice Squad; Waive S Eric Butler and WR Jimmy Kibble from Injured Reserve

Magician Performs Trick for Entire New England Patriots Roster

Patriots Catch-22 9/2: 53-Man Roster Breakdown, Depth Talk, 2026 Captains

Patriots Announce 2026 Captains

NEW Forged in Foxborough Episode Coming September 4

Patriots Sign C Ben Brown and LB Erick Hunter to the 53-Man Roster; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves

Patriots Unfiltered 9/1: Initial 53-Man Roster Breakdown, Charting the Depth, Remaining Questions

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/1: "I love the guys that we have"

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad; Make Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots Claim TE Cameron Latu and LB Darius Muasau off Waivers, Begin Filling out Practice Squad

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI: "We'll need more from everyone"

Analysis: Breaking down the Patriots initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad; Release DT Jalen Hunt from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed first-year S Elliott Davison to the practice squad and released DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad. 

Sep 03, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots
roster moves 2026 16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they signed first-year S Elliott Davison to the practice squad and released DT Jalen Hunt from the practice squad.

Davison, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 4, 2025 out of the University of Texas-San Antonio. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, spent the 2025 season on the New Orleans practice squad. He went to training camp with the Saints this past summer but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.

Hunt, 25, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026. He was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie free agent on April 27, 2026 out of Cincinnati. The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder, was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 30, 2026. He played three seasons at Michigan State (2021-23) before playing his final two seasons at Cincinnati (2024-25). Overall, he played in 48 games and finished with 47 tackles and 3½ sacks.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign TE Shane Zylstra to the Practice Squad; Waive S Eric Butler and WR Jimmy Kibble from Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Shane Zylstra to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots waived rookie S Eric Butler and rookie WR Jimmy Kibble from injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign C Ben Brown and LB Erick Hunter to the 53-Man Roster; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed C Ben Brown to the 53-man roster and rookie LB Erick Hunter to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots signed LB K.J. Britt, DT Jalen Hunt, OL Jake Kubas and LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad; Make Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have claimed TE Cameron Latu off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles and LB Darius Muasau off waivers from the New York Giants. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released LB K.J. Britt and C Ben Brown, and they have placed P Bryce Baringer and LB Khalil Jacobs on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

The Patriots announced today a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-man roster limit. In addition to releasing 36 players, the Patriots acquired OL Walter Rouse and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick.

news

Patriots Acquire RB Corey Kiner in a Trade with Arizona; Release RB Hassan Haskins

The Patriots announced that they have acquired RB Corey Kiner in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2028 seventh-round draft pick.

news

Patriots Trade WR Kayshon Boutte to the Texans

The Patriots announced that they have acquired S Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for WR Kayshon Boutte.

news

Patriots Sign OL Jack Conley and P Matt Haack; Release CB Kenneth Harris and WR Kobe Prentice

The Patriots announced that they have signed first-year OL Jack Conley and veteran P Matt Haack. The Patriots also announced that they have released rookie CB Kenneth Harris and rookie WR Kobe Prentice.

news

Patriots Sign Veteran OL Greg Van Roten; Release TE Mitch Van Vooren

The Patriots announced that they have signed veteran OL Greg Van Roten. In addition, the Patriots released TE Mitch Van Vooren.

news

Patriots Make Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed first-year OL Darrian Dalcourt and first-year OL Joe Michalski. In addition, the Patriots released LS Niko Lalos and placed G Andrew Rupcich on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign RB JaMycal Hasty; Place RB Terrell Jennings on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced that they have signed RB JaMycal Hasty. In addition, the Patriots placed RB Terrell Jennings on injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins; Waive-Injured RB Myles Montgomery

The Patriots announced that they have signed RB Hassan Haskins. In addition, the Patriots waived-injured rookie RB Myles Montgomery.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad; Release DT Jalen Hunt from the Practice Squad

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks | Week 1

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 9/3

Patriots Sign TE Shane Zylstra to the Practice Squad; Waive S Eric Butler and WR Jimmy Kibble from Injured Reserve

Patriots Announce 2026 Captains

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Kevin Byard III, Marcus Jones, and Gabe Jacas | Player Media Availability 9/3

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/3: "You have to be at your best in this league at every moment"

Patriots Unfiltered 9/3: Seahawks Prep, Mike Vrabel Press Conference, Week 1 NFL Picks

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Seahawks | Week 1 Game Preview

What is included in a hydration station at each Patriots practice? | Training Camp Shorts

Magician Performs Trick for Entire New England Patriots Roster

Patriots Catch-22 9/2: 53-Man Roster Breakdown, Depth Talk, 2026 Captains

NEW Forged in Foxborough Episode Coming September 4

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Mic'd Up: Milton Williams and Rhamondre Stevenson at Joint Practices with Eagles

Patriots to Celebrate 25th and 10th Anniversaries of Two Iconic Patriots Super Bowl Teams

Behind the Scenes of Making the New England Patriots New Football Facility

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Advertising