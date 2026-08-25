Patriots Trade WR Kayshon Boutte to the Texans

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired S Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for WR Kayshon Boutte.
Reed, 23, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by Houston out of Penn State in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 212-pounder, played in seven games with one start last year and finished with 13 total tackles and 1 fumble recovery. He also started in both of the Texans postseason games and added 5 total tackles.
Boutte, 24, was drafted by New England in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State. The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder, has played in 34 regular season games with 23 starts and has 78 receptions for 1,159 yards and 9 touchdowns. Last season, Boutte played in 14 games with 10 starts and finished with 33 receptions for 551 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also played in all four postseason games with one start and added 9 receptions for 1,168 yards and 1 touchdown.