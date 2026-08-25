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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch-22 Tue Aug 25 - 02:00 PM | Thu Aug 27 - 06:40 PM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Marcus Jones honored as Ron Burton Community Service Award winner at 2026 Patriots Premiere

Marcus Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2026 Ron Burton Community Service Award

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Patriots Trade WR Kayshon Boutte to the Texans

The Patriots announced that they have acquired S Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for WR Kayshon Boutte. 

Aug 25, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired S Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for WR Kayshon Boutte.

Reed, 23, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by Houston out of Penn State in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 212-pounder, played in seven games with one start last year and finished with 13 total tackles and 1 fumble recovery. He also started in both of the Texans postseason games and added 5 total tackles.

Boutte, 24, was drafted by New England in the sixth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State. The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder, has played in 34 regular season games with 23 starts and has 78 receptions for 1,159 yards and 9 touchdowns. Last season, Boutte played in 14 games with 10 starts and finished with 33 receptions for 551 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also played in all four postseason games with one start and added 9 receptions for 1,168 yards and 1 touchdown.

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Marcus Jones honored as Ron Burton Community Service Award winner at 2026 Patriots Premiere

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