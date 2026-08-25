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Nike and the National Football League Introduce Next Chapter of Rivalries with 2026 Uniform Reveal

Second Year of the Program Celebrates the Storied Franchises of the NFC North and AFC South.

Aug 25, 2026 at 10:57 AM
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Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

NEW YORK & BEAVERTON, Ore. — Aug. 25, 2026 — Building on the success of the Nike x NFL Rivalries program's first-year launch, Nike and the National Football League are unveiling the 2026 Rivalries uniforms alongside coinciding fan apparel manufactured and sold by Fanatics.

The Nike x NFL Rivalries program authentically deepens the connection between football, fandom and the communities that fuel them through distinct uniform designs created for each participating team.

"Revealing eight new Rivalries uniforms marks the next chapter in a program that is beloved by fans across the NFL and Nike," said Taryn Hutt, vice president of club marketing at the NFL. "By spotlighting the launch of the AFC South and NFC North clubs, and the passionate communities behind them, we continue to capture the spirit and tradition of football's greatest divisional rivalries."

The program which launched initially in 2025, became Fanatics' best-selling merchandise release to date, demonstrating strong fan demand and establishing momentum for the program's continued expansion in 2026.

Teams will debut their new Nike-designed Rivalries uniform during one upcoming home game against a division rival. After their on-field debut, the Rivalries uniform will be included in the team's uniform lineup for three years, in addition to existing alternate uniforms. Teams that launched uniforms in 2025 will return to the field in those designs for a select game this season against a division rival. Additional teams will debut during the 2027 and 2028 NFL seasons.

Here are Nike x NFL Rivalries gameday schedules for the upcoming season:

2025 Launch Teams (NFC West & AFC East)2026 Launch Teams (NFC North & AFC South)
ARI – Week 2 vs SEAIND – Week 3 vs HOU
BUF –Week 11 vs MIAGB – Week 5 vs CHI
NE – Week 13 vs BUFDET – Week 8 vs MIN
SF – Week 14 vs LARJAX – Week 8 vs IND
SEA – Week 16* vs LARTEN – Week 10 vs JAX
LAR – Week 16* vs SEAHOU – Week 11 vs IND
NYJ – Week 16 vs NEMIN – Week 15 vs DET
MIA – Week 17 vs BUFCHI – Week 16 vs GB

*This will be the first dual-Rivalries matchup with both the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks wearing their Rivalries' uniform.

The 2026 launch comes to life through visual campaigns created by each participating team. Set in the communities where each rivalry lives, the campaigns feature current NFL players including Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers), Nico Collins (Houston Texans), Sauce Gardner (Indianapolis Colts), and NFL Legend Randy Moss (Minnesota Vikings), hometown talent such as rappers Big Sean, Slim Thug and Bun B, and country singers Gowa Gibbs and Thomas Edwards. Together, they connect each team's identity to the people and places that give it meaning.

Rivalries jerseys and fan gear will be available Sept. 1 at NFLShop.comnike.comfanatics.com, team stores and select retail locations, with additional availability through International NFL Shop sites and select international retailers.

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