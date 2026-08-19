Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 8/19

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL

PRESS CONFERENCE

August 19, 2026

Q: How much of a measuring stick, given where you are through training camp, will these two practices be for you?

MV: Well, I think they'll be a good way to gauge that. Yes, I think that this is intentional. This is a very good football team. It has been for quite some time. They're really good at the line of scrimmage, big physical lines of scrimmage. Certainly, an excellent quarterback. They're well-coached, good defensive scheme, so I think this'll be a really good measuring stick just to see where we're at this point in camp, and how we can respond. There are going to be some good plays, and we're going to have to make some adjustments really quickly, and then try to keep our competitive stamina throughout the day.

Q: Mike, how do you regulate things staying under control out there? It'll be emotional.

MV: The same way we always try to. We have to play a certain style, and so do they. We have to get back to the huddle, and we have to figure out what our job is for the next play, and not spend a whole bunch of time in sidebars and side actions. We'll try to play to the whistle, and then get back to the huddle. That's what we want to do. That's how we want to play the football game, that's how we have to practice the game.

Q: Do you expect these two days to be emotional for A.J. Brown specifically?

MV: Milt [Milton Williams] played there, A.J. played there. I think these guys are professionals and they've shown that they want to practice for us. I'm sure there are some added feelings for them, but I'm not going to try to explain what those are. Those are their feelings, and again, they're part of our team. We're really excited to have both of those guys. They've practiced hard, whether it was against us or against the Colts. I'm sure we'll see great efforts from both of them today against the Eagles.

Q: You guys added Greg Van Roten yesterday. What did he and you talk about?

MV: Well, he started every game for three years. He's played interior offensive line. It's something, after the game, coming out of here, where we needed to strengthen that. He's a proven player, and somebody that I think has got experience in what we do in terminology, from Josh [McDaniels] a few years ago, and then Dabes [Brian Daboll] the last couple years. So, somebody that we felt like could help us.

Q: You spoke the other day about evaluating the run game. How important are these joint practices in live action compared to even some of the preseason games? Is this a chance to evaluate?

MV: I think we'll see a little bit more. There'll be different run defenses or run pressures. What we'll have to see today may be different than the game. But I think we also have to be smart. We have to be able to run our offense, and if it's a bunch of guys up there, then we won't. But traditionally, Philly and Vic's [Vic Fangio] defense, these guys are really good at the line of scrimmage. They're great with their technique, the way that they play blocks, the way that they shed, and the way that the secondary comes in and supports. So, it'll be a good test. This isn't normally a defense that gives up a whole lot of yards in the run game.

Q: Have you seen Milton Williams expand his leadership at all this offseason?

MV: I think that Milt is continuing to be comfortable, and yes, I think he has. It's just in his own way and how he reaches people, but also by being out there every day, the way that he practices, his tempo and his energy, I think can be somewhat contagious in his ability to chase plays. We talked about that so many times last year, when you would look and unfortunately it's a 20-yard gain, but it's Milt making a big hit, chasing the ball, whether that be in New Orleans or Tennessee. I think those things can be infectious to the defense.

Q: Mike, you mentioned Philly being good for a good number of years now. Is there something you've come to admire about what they have built? Or what is your impression of what they've done these past few years?

MV: Well, sustained success in the National Football League is tough, difficult. We know that the system isn't set up for that. I think they've drafted well, they've retained their players, and they found a quarterback that they want - a franchise quarterback. I think that that's a good place to start. When you can draft well, you can develop players and get them re-signed, and then find a quarterback that leads your football team, that's a good place to start. What have you seen from? No, so we are going to defer to him.

Q: On Monday you decided to do some one-on-ones in front the entire team. Can you explain the reasoning behind that and why you decided to have them in front there in the middle of the other team watching?

MV: Well, I think just trying to put some of these guys into positions to compete in front of their teammates. I think that's always critical as a young player, being able to go out there and compete and do that in front of the veteran players that have been there. I go back to 1997 and covering a kickoff and having guys like Dermontti Dawson, Levon Kirkland and Greg Lloyd say, "Hey, that's a [expletive] of a job," and how that made me feel at the time. So, I try to explain to our veteran players the impact that they can have, whether that's in games that they aren't playing in, or at practice, or when a player is in a competitive situation. Whether you support them or find ways to encourage them, I think that's important.

Q: We've seen what A.J. can do on the field. What have you seen from him in the building, just in terms of leadership since he's been here?

MV: It's funny, just not being around him day-to-day for whatever years it was from Tennessee to Philly, now here. Just an overall maturity, the way that he communicates with coaches, the way he communicates with players. It's just, I would say, an overall maturity. So, he's accountable. He gets mistakes corrected. You can coach him hard. Todd [Downing] can coach him hard. Josh can coach him hard. He wants to do well for the entire offense, and he wants to be a contributor.

Q: Mike, where are [Harold] Landry and [Brenden] Schooler? I don't know what the timetable is on, but we haven't seen them at all here in the summer. Where are they?

MV: They're here. They're rehabbing. They're working through the return to play. Where they are for Week One, they won't be out there today, so that's the only update I can give you. They won't play in the game this week, and I think they're just continuing to work to try to get there. When they get there, obviously they'll be there.

Q: Any other guys we shouldn't expect to see in these physical practices?

MV: Practice is physical. Again, I hope we practice physical, whether the Eagles are here or the Patriots are here. But it would be the same group of people. I think Gonzo [Christian Gonzalez] won't be available today. Kyle Dixon, Riley Wilson. [Christian] Barmore will do some third down stuff, some pass rush stuff as he's working his way back, try to limit some of his reps. [Christian] Elliss may be limited in some of his reps. Ben Brown obviously, so there'll be a few guys.

Q: Mike, two joint practices plus two preseason games in the next nine days. How do you manage the starters' competitive chance and also managing their workload? Do you plan it as a whole or just evaluate day-by-day?

MV: I think the biggest thing is to be able to be flexible, adjust day-by-day to see where that is, but I know today will be a lot of good work, and then we'll see where we are when we get into the redzone tomorrow. Then we'll have to make a decision what that looks like for the game and all those things. So, we have a plan for today, and then we'll see what that looks like and see how much work guys get, and then we'll go from there.

Q: Mike, going back to training camp fights, what is your messaging to your team now that you are going into a joint practice about training camp fights, and what is your message specifically about getting involved?

MV: I've been through this. It hasn't changed. We have to practice a certain way. We have to be able to control our emotions. We try to ask them to go to the line and play a certain style, try to create an identity. We have to be able to come back and be involved. I get it's emotional. We can say it's football. Fighting is not football. Fighting gets you thrown out of a game. We've seen that before. That happens. They're not afraid to call in from New York, they've changed the rule this year, so even if an official misses a flag or misses a punch, and New York happens to see it, that player can be removed from the football game. So, we know how critical each and every player is for the team on game day. We don't have that many spots. There are guys that play, they start here, but they're backups at other positions. So, if you lose those players, ultimately that hurts the team, so we would try not to do anything like that.

Q: With the change of the rule though, there seems to be fighting still. As a former player, why do you think it keeps happening?

MV: Well, we have emotional, competitive, grown adult football players, and that sometimes happens. We try to get it fixed as quickly as possible and get on. We have to practice here.

Q: Mike, do you like the way that Andy Borregales has responded this week after his performance last Thursday?

MV: Yes, I think so. Again, I don't want to make excuses, but we were trying to take a look at another snapper. Julian [Ashby] was dealing with something, so we felt like it would be a good opportunity to take a look at another snapper. You just understand how critical that operation is, the snap, the laces, all the other things. Yes, we have to make them. But I felt like, to Andy's credit, he had a great day in front of the team and was able to make the one there at the end, after the two-minute drill.

Q: Mike, I have been asking coaches around the league for their favorite drill. So, does one come to mind for you? If so, what makes it your preference?