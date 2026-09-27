Jacksonville Jaguars Postgame Quotes 9/27

HEAD COACH LIAM COEN

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Q. What were you guys able to do so effectively on third down?

LIAM COEN: I thought we had a good plan, we tightened the game plan on third down. Just had a little bit less inventory. Had some runs in there that I think we did some good things on, and then when we needed to drop back and make a couple plays, we had some good protection. Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] stood in there on the one to Jakobi [WR Jakobi Meyers] later in the game on the third down where they had a free rusher coming down the middle. The guys just executed so well in critical moments and you look at situational football with the red zone and third down, obviously, with some of those statistics is where, I kind of think, we probably won the game in some ways.

Q. Do you describe this as one of those methodical victories?

LIAM COEN: Yeah, I think it was a good response, it was the response we were looking for. It was the response we talked about all week, winning the game in all three phases. It was fun to watch. We talked about -- you get what you emphasize so much with this team. We emphasized the special teams with the coverage and obviously with the return and then the pop in one. We emphasized getting our hands on some more balls in the secondary and obviously we were able to do that, getting after the quarterback and affecting him in different ways. I think we were able to do that. And then running the football more effectively and more efficiently, which kind of showed up today as well.

Q. Can you, I don't know, offer a little bit of an explanation on Trevor's kneeling?

LIAM COEN: I think he just wanted to give a touchdown to somebody else.

Q. So he wasn't ordered to do that, then?

LIAM COEN: No. (Laughter).

Q. Hey, Liam, you sort of just mentioned it, but three turnovers by the defense. What did you like about their response today?

LIAM COEN: Yeah, it starts during the week of prep. It started Wednesday and Thursday in practice. They were super intentional about just playing better coverage throughout the week. It does correlate. Practice, performance equal in-game reality. We got our hands on a ton of balls in practice this week. I talked about when you have improved as a team and raised the floor, practice should be more competitive, and it has been, but we should still dominate the "show teams." That should still happen. We showed up and did that this week in practice, made it very challenging on our show teams during the week of practice. We're stickier. We're tighter in coverage, had better rush lanes in plan. Those guys had confidence going into this week. They really did. I think the whole secondary was ready to respond. We played what we do well, what we do best. We hopefully continue to do that, which I thought Campy mixed it really good and made it challenging on Drake [Patriots QB Drake Maye] at times.

Q. And just Travis Hunter coming down with the interception, how exciting is that for you guys?

LIAM COEN: Huge. Yeah, huge play. Critical moment. Critical situation. Down low red zone right, before the half. That's a huge momentum swing play. I wish we would have been able to get some points off of it. Felt good about getting points at the end of the half there, we kind of tripped it off but Travis didn't make the play, get the monkey off his back a little bit in some ways to go out there and make a huge play.

Q. I missed your first two questions, I apologize if you've been asked. New England had only about four third down conversions all year. You guys both on the ground, in the air, 8 of 12 today. How does that feel?

LIAM COEN: Yeah, it started with the plan. I think we really tightened our third-down menu going into the week. Typically, you carry roughly about four to five passes in each window and, like, two runs per window. We actually trimmed down some of the inventory, looked at what plays within the normal D and D game plan would also slide into some of those third down windows. So, we really focused on what do we do best? What do we execute best? What do our guys go out and play fast doing best? I thought Trevor did some really good things, either throwing off schedule, making a play with a guy in his face. We made some contested catches as well in some critical moments today, so very proud of the situational awareness.

Q. And with Josh Cameron, have you ever been around a situation where a guy catches a touchdown pass that makes the special teams tackle on the very next play?

LIAM COEN: I know, that's 'that guy,'though. That's him. That's the definition of who he is. He's the personal protector on punt. He catches a touchdown in the end zone on a critical down. Then he runs down on kickoff and makes the tackle. Then he gets a kickoff return out past the 50 on an explosive. The more you can do in this league, right? And he's such an example of that, where he comes in, sixth-round pick, and he's got strong hands. Everything that he does he does like a pro. He understands how to prepare. He's super smart and he's selfless. And really in so many ways, what we're looking for in a Jacksonville Jaguar.

Q. Added onus at all this week on the fact that you've only got two home games in the next eight weeks, was that discussed? And also, Chris Rodriguez. Looked like he got more involved today, got some critical yards for you.

LIAM COEN: He did. You're right. Some of those critical downs, whether it was on the short yardage situation, some of those tough yards in between the tackles, down in the low red zone. Chris [RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.] has been a little bit frustrated with himself in some ways with some of his misreads and maybe some of the things over the last two games that he wasn't as jacked up about. I think he had a phenomenal week of practice. We were intentional about what runs we really wanted C-Rod on. When he's in the game and when those backs are in the game, just being intentional about what we're calling in some of those situations. We didn't necessarily talk about the home field thing but I do feel it was a sense of urgency for our guys to take advantage of this op, right? It's a little bit warmer out. They're coming down from a nor'easter and being able to take advantage of the limited ops that we do have at home, I thought the crowd did a great job, the wheel fan base was involved in the game. It affected them on a delay. They had to take a time-out as well. So I was very proud of the entire community and fan base.

Q. The pass rush answering the challenge this week and the game that DaVon had.

LIAM COEN: Oh, man, D-Ham [DT DaVon Hamilton] was, again, I thought he might have played last week one of the best games I've ever seen from a nose tackle personally, and then this week, to follow it up the way he played, how selfless he is but also how difficult he is to game plan for and to be able to -- if you want to run at our edges, it's a challenge with Josh [DE Josh Hines-Allen] and Travon [DE Travon Walker] and Arik [DT Arik Armstead] and those guys on the edge, but then you try to run up the middle on us and you got D-Ham and Dickerson [DT Matt Dickerson] and I thought Ruke [DT Ruke Orhorhoro] did some really good things today as well. It's a challenge. When you can stop the run effectively, you earn your ops to go rush the passer. You earn your ops to go and disrupt and affect the quarterback, and I think we were able to do that today.

Q. You've talked about Bhayshul Tuten just trusting what he's seeing. Was today as explosive as you've seen him look? It just looked like he saw everything, he was just going.