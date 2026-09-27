Jacksonville Jaguars Postgame Quotes 9/27

HEAD COACH LIAM COEN
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, September 27, 2026
Q. What were you guys able to do so effectively on third down?
LIAM COEN: I thought we had a good plan, we tightened the game plan on third down. Just had a little bit less inventory. Had some runs in there that I think we did some good things on, and then when we needed to drop back and make a couple plays, we had some good protection. Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] stood in there on the one to Jakobi [WR Jakobi Meyers] later in the game on the third down where they had a free rusher coming down the middle. The guys just executed so well in critical moments and you look at situational football with the red zone and third down, obviously, with some of those statistics is where, I kind of think, we probably won the game in some ways.
Q. Do you describe this as one of those methodical victories?
LIAM COEN: Yeah, I think it was a good response, it was the response we were looking for. It was the response we talked about all week, winning the game in all three phases. It was fun to watch. We talked about -- you get what you emphasize so much with this team. We emphasized the special teams with the coverage and obviously with the return and then the pop in one. We emphasized getting our hands on some more balls in the secondary and obviously we were able to do that, getting after the quarterback and affecting him in different ways. I think we were able to do that. And then running the football more effectively and more efficiently, which kind of showed up today as well.
Q. Can you, I don't know, offer a little bit of an explanation on Trevor's kneeling?
LIAM COEN: I think he just wanted to give a touchdown to somebody else.
Q. So he wasn't ordered to do that, then?
LIAM COEN: No. (Laughter).
Q. Hey, Liam, you sort of just mentioned it, but three turnovers by the defense. What did you like about their response today?
LIAM COEN: Yeah, it starts during the week of prep. It started Wednesday and Thursday in practice. They were super intentional about just playing better coverage throughout the week. It does correlate. Practice, performance equal in-game reality. We got our hands on a ton of balls in practice this week. I talked about when you have improved as a team and raised the floor, practice should be more competitive, and it has been, but we should still dominate the "show teams." That should still happen. We showed up and did that this week in practice, made it very challenging on our show teams during the week of practice. We're stickier. We're tighter in coverage, had better rush lanes in plan. Those guys had confidence going into this week. They really did. I think the whole secondary was ready to respond. We played what we do well, what we do best. We hopefully continue to do that, which I thought Campy mixed it really good and made it challenging on Drake [Patriots QB Drake Maye] at times.
Q. And just Travis Hunter coming down with the interception, how exciting is that for you guys?
LIAM COEN: Huge. Yeah, huge play. Critical moment. Critical situation. Down low red zone right, before the half. That's a huge momentum swing play. I wish we would have been able to get some points off of it. Felt good about getting points at the end of the half there, we kind of tripped it off but Travis didn't make the play, get the monkey off his back a little bit in some ways to go out there and make a huge play.
Q. I missed your first two questions, I apologize if you've been asked. New England had only about four third down conversions all year. You guys both on the ground, in the air, 8 of 12 today. How does that feel?
LIAM COEN: Yeah, it started with the plan. I think we really tightened our third-down menu going into the week. Typically, you carry roughly about four to five passes in each window and, like, two runs per window. We actually trimmed down some of the inventory, looked at what plays within the normal D and D game plan would also slide into some of those third down windows. So, we really focused on what do we do best? What do we execute best? What do our guys go out and play fast doing best? I thought Trevor did some really good things, either throwing off schedule, making a play with a guy in his face. We made some contested catches as well in some critical moments today, so very proud of the situational awareness.
Q. And with Josh Cameron, have you ever been around a situation where a guy catches a touchdown pass that makes the special teams tackle on the very next play?
LIAM COEN: I know, that's 'that guy,'though. That's him. That's the definition of who he is. He's the personal protector on punt. He catches a touchdown in the end zone on a critical down. Then he runs down on kickoff and makes the tackle. Then he gets a kickoff return out past the 50 on an explosive. The more you can do in this league, right? And he's such an example of that, where he comes in, sixth-round pick, and he's got strong hands. Everything that he does he does like a pro. He understands how to prepare. He's super smart and he's selfless. And really in so many ways, what we're looking for in a Jacksonville Jaguar.
Q. Added onus at all this week on the fact that you've only got two home games in the next eight weeks, was that discussed? And also, Chris Rodriguez. Looked like he got more involved today, got some critical yards for you.
LIAM COEN: He did. You're right. Some of those critical downs, whether it was on the short yardage situation, some of those tough yards in between the tackles, down in the low red zone. Chris [RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.] has been a little bit frustrated with himself in some ways with some of his misreads and maybe some of the things over the last two games that he wasn't as jacked up about. I think he had a phenomenal week of practice. We were intentional about what runs we really wanted C-Rod on. When he's in the game and when those backs are in the game, just being intentional about what we're calling in some of those situations. We didn't necessarily talk about the home field thing but I do feel it was a sense of urgency for our guys to take advantage of this op, right? It's a little bit warmer out. They're coming down from a nor'easter and being able to take advantage of the limited ops that we do have at home, I thought the crowd did a great job, the wheel fan base was involved in the game. It affected them on a delay. They had to take a time-out as well. So I was very proud of the entire community and fan base.
Q. The pass rush answering the challenge this week and the game that DaVon had.
LIAM COEN: Oh, man, D-Ham [DT DaVon Hamilton] was, again, I thought he might have played last week one of the best games I've ever seen from a nose tackle personally, and then this week, to follow it up the way he played, how selfless he is but also how difficult he is to game plan for and to be able to -- if you want to run at our edges, it's a challenge with Josh [DE Josh Hines-Allen] and Travon [DE Travon Walker] and Arik [DT Arik Armstead] and those guys on the edge, but then you try to run up the middle on us and you got D-Ham and Dickerson [DT Matt Dickerson] and I thought Ruke [DT Ruke Orhorhoro] did some really good things today as well. It's a challenge. When you can stop the run effectively, you earn your ops to go rush the passer. You earn your ops to go and disrupt and affect the quarterback, and I think we were able to do that today.
Q. You've talked about Bhayshul Tuten just trusting what he's seeing. Was today as explosive as you've seen him look? It just looked like he saw everything, he was just going.
LIAM COEN: [RB Bhayshul] Tuten? Yeah. It was kind of building. It's been building a little bit. We wanted to continue to get him more ops and it's always that balance of trying to keep the guys fresh and understand that it's a long year and you want to keep these guys fresh and feeling good. But also so much about playing the running back position is about attrition. It's about getting in the flow of the game and being able to understand how they're playing some of the schemes, and how our O-line is blocking some of the schemes, so I was very pleased with his 'run after contact'this week again. I thought he had some runs, especially I think it was the first run of a quasi-four minute, we had a toss on their sideline where it kind of got strung out and he stuck his foot in the ground and not run out of bounds, to make somebody miss and to get vertical. If we can run the ball effectively like that, it just makes everybody's job so much easier and he had some space early on a screen that we threw, too, we just didn't sustain the blocks longer. I think he was going to have a shot to go [the distance]. But very proud of Tuten. He's been a pro's pro. I think he's really growing up before our eyes.
QUARTERBACK TREVOR LAWRENCE
Postgame Press Conference
Sunday, September 27, 2026
Q. Going down at the 1, what was your thought process there?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: Yeah, the whole drive was kind of -- trying to put together a good drive but it was four-minute thought so we got down there and so when I broke free and no one tackled me, it's something we talk about all the time potentially in those situations, going down, keeping the clock running, that was too much time. I looked at the clock after and I was like ugh, there's still eight minutes left. Probably unnecessary there, but just trying to eat as much clock is possible, they use the time-out after that. Trying to give them as few chances as possible to get back in the game. If you do the analytics, people will probably be all over it online, I'm sure. Probably wasn't the best decision, but we scored the next play. Give Bhayshul a touchdown. That's cool. Let him get in the end zone.
Q. In terms of the rebound this week, being able to bounce back, how important was that for you guys and how did you feel you played on offense today?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: I thought we played really well. I think we played really complementary, our defense played great. Had some huge turnovers, they came up with some big stops. Held them in the red zone, it was awesome. I think we really fed off of that. We were able to score when the defense made a big play to get us the ball. I thought on offense, obviously, the first two drives, we didn't get much going after but that, we settled in. I thought we had a great plan. Seemed like the run game stuff was really clean. When it wasn't hitting for big runs, we were very efficient moving the ball forward. I thought in the passing game, we did a really good job of getting completions, taking stuff underneath, not a bunch of crazy things down the field this week, but some of the things they were doing on defense was kind of the reason for that. I thought guys did a great job after the catch and some of our guys made some unbelievable plays. It was really cool to see some of those guys go and do their thing.
Q. A big day for Jakobi against his former team. Did you feel like that kind of meant something to him today?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: I think so. To be honest, I don't think it really meant any more. Maybe it did. You'd have to ask him. I think he's always just super dependable, comes to play, plays with that edge. He made some awesome plays today. I'm sure there is a little bit extra there for him against his former team, you always want to play good. But, yeah, I don't know. He did an awesome job today.
Q. What did Liam say to you after the kneel down when you got to the sideline?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: I don't think he said anything. I don't know. I don't really remember. It wasn't anything -- nothing crazy. Maybe he did say something. I don't know. But everybody was just kind of making fun of me, so. I maybe overthought that one a little bit.
Q. Trevor, that 15-play, eight and a half-minute drive, two third downs to Jakobi right there, how important is he in those kind of situation where is he know where is to go and when to be there?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: He's really good. Very dependable. Like I said, we have a lot of chemistry, trust him to be in the right spot at the right time. I think he knows defenses, too, and coverages. He knows what he's looking at. Seems like he just has a really good feel and makes plays on the ball, makes some tough, contested catches and then he had a great -- in the red zone, the one he caught, probably caught it at four or five yards and it was third and 11, so he went and got it after the catch. Able to do those things as well. So he was great, big in those situations.
Q. Wednesday we talked about they'd only allowed four of 21/3 down conversions, only eight rushing first downs this year. You guys shattered that today with the ten first downs on the ground and eight on third down. What does that mean for this football team to do this against a really good defense?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: I think it's just the next step for us and it's week three and just our chance to respond and play better offensively, just cleaner, execute better than we did last week. I thought we did that against a good defense, like you said. It's the NFL. Every week, even if it's a team statistically that's not a good defense, you got to bring it every week. I think that's a great example today. We were just ready to play. We had a great plan. Guys were flying around. At the end of the day, that's what it's about, the players executing the plan. You got to have a good plan and I feel like we did, but it's about us going out there and owning it and playing fast and attacking and I thought we did all those things today.
Q. The job Chris and Bhayshul did today and how the run game was able to kind of control things for you guys.
TREVOR LAWRENCE: Yeah, they did an awesome job. I thought we stayed on track. We didn't have a ton of second-and-longs, not too many third-and-longs, either. I think that was a big part of the game. It never felt like we were living in drop back and having to try to throw it every play. We were able to be really consistent, efficient, running the ball on first and second down, had some really tough, good runs and some explosive ones as well. I think that is kind of the key, right? That's how you want to play football, to be able to -- and then you can get to all your stuff. It's not like you're having to drop back and throw it every single play to get back on track. You can stay efficient, so it was a good example of that today.
Q. I apologize if this previously mentioned, but with today's performance, you're now second in franchise history in all-time passing touchdowns. Just one of many accolades for you, but does that in particular mean anything to you, of course.
TREVOR LAWRENCE: Yeah, it's super cool just to -- been here for a while now and been through a lot. I think just to be on that list with those guys, obviously there's some great name there is. It's cool. I think it just shows the direction we're headed and hopefully be first here soon. I don't know how far I am Brunell, but -- yeah. 40 something? Yeah. But, yeah, oh lot of respect for those guys and some great ones before me and it's cool. Been a lot of hard work put into it. We got a lot more to do and future's difficult bright, so excited for it.