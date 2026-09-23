Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 9/23

PATRIOTS HEAD COACH MIKE VRABEL

PRESS CONFERENCE

September 23, 2026

Q: Last year, you were the best road team in the NFL. What do you see as the keys to coming away from Jacksonville with a win?

MV: I think some of the stuff that we learned in Seattle, obviously, being able to handle the environment, not putting yourself in long yardage situations, being deep at third-and-long. I do not think they've given one of those up in a while, and their defense is excellent. You've got to take care of the football. You've got to hit some returns; you've got to be able to find some X plays in the kicking game. And then take advantage of your opportunities - your scoring opportunities - but certainly take care of the football.

Q: Mike, every team strives for consistency. Over your history as a coach, is there a set formula that you use over time to get your team more consistent?

MV: Other than just practice, I think that is the biggest way that you can. You have to be able to build confidence throughout the week and feel good about what you are doing and who you are doing it with, and being able to work through mistakes and come back to the next play. There are going to be mistakes, and I understand that we all strive for consistency, but the more that you practice it, and the more that you can put good stuff up on tape, probably the better that you feel as a player and a coach about it.

Q: You referenced the defense. What stands out for you the most about that group on the side of the ball?

MV: I mean, I think we tried to force turnovers last week. I thought that they've been able to get off the field. Again, I think we are going to continue to play really good offenses, so I know that every week is a huge challenge, and this week is going to be against an explosive team that thrives on X plays. But I think that the energy level has been fantastic. I think that the identity that they want to try to play with, their effort and the way that they run to the football. All those things, whether the ball gets thrown out to a receiver, and you have got a bunch of guys running out there swarming or guys chasing, those are all really positive things.

Q: I should have been specific to Jacksonville defense. What stands out for you the most about them?

MV: I mean, the size, play-making ability. Again, they created 31 turnovers, so it's tough to run the football against them. I think that they play with great technique across the front. Linebackers are active; secondaries are really good tacklers. But obviously, they want to create X plays or tackles for loss, negative plays with the guys on the edge who attack with great size, skill, power, ability to pass rush and all those different things. So, it's just another day, just like we had last week. That is how it is. A good front. Very good front.

Q: Mike, you've coached in that stadium a lot with your former team. Liam Coen is like 8-2 there; I think they've won five in a row. What about that environment, that stadium, can be difficult?

MV: They play well at home. They've been getting great first half leads. I think they have been outscoring their opponents at home in that stadium by probably 10 points in the first half, so that's something that really sticks out. They feast off turnovers. They've been creating turnovers and turning those into points. From what I could tell from Cleveland, I think that there were 42,000, but they were into it, and they were loud for what it was recorded as from an attendance standpoint. So, I think that those fans are football fans. They crave football. Just like us, if they give them reasons to cheer, they'll be loud.

Q: Mike, how have you seen Trevor Lawrence ascend over the last four years now in the league?

MV: I think he is just much more decisive and comfortable. I think you could always count on some turnovers, maybe three or four years ago. I don't think that is necessarily the case now. He has done a really fantastic job of being able to move the ball downfield, but keep it out of harm's way. He's decisive when he scrambles. It's a guaranteed first down, if not longer when he decides to scramble. Those aren't even the designed run plays. Those are drop back passes that turn into play extensions, and he is either keeping his eyes downfield and hitting somebody, or he's decisive and he is willing to scramble. So, I just see a lot of maturity, and he is playing at a high level.

Q: Have you had a chance to connect with Liam Coen at all, and just what are your impressions of what he has been able to build?

MV: Well, you take over a team, and he's done a fantastic job. I think that they have brought in a new system and offensively, they are scoring at a really good rate. I know probably last week they were probably a little disappointed in some of the chances that they had. But Liam is an excellent football coach. I've talked to him in the past and talked to him about different players, whether he was in the NFL or he was in college, but certainly an excellent football coach.

Q: Mike, first game in Seattle where maybe there were turnovers due to over-aggressiveness for Drake [Maye], did you feel like the pendulum maybe swung too far back in the other direction Week 2?

MV: No. Again, these are questions that I would like to answer on Monday. I think I was willing to do that. The focus has got to be on Jacksonville and our performance. Whether it's the pendulum – it's being decisive in everyone's play, but it's certainly magnified with the quarterback. So being decisive, believing in what you see. Again, that's what we ask all our players to do is prepare to try to play fast and aggressively and make great decisions. So, yeah, we could always say, "Man, we should have let that one rip," or "We've got to make a better decision." Ultimately, it's his responsibility to be able to distribute the football as quickly and decisively as possible in the places that it's supposed to go, continue not to force things and try to just create a next play on every single play. Sometimes we're going to have to be able to catch and run, we're going to have to be able to break a tackle. And again, nobody wants to force anything. We're going to have our opportunities, and just because it looked one way in practice doesn't necessarily guarantee that it's going to be that way in the game. I think that's for all levels of our team, like, "Man, I did not see this look on the punt team." Well, we're going to have to block them. We're going to have to send the long snapper one way, we've got to overload or whatever the look is. Just because it may be an unscouted look, we have to be able to go out and operate and use our rules and function. Or, all of a sudden they're in Wildcat and maybe we did not think they were going to go Wildcat or whatever it may be. I think that that goes from Drake all the way to everybody is just being prepared for just going and playing the game and trusting in yourself.

Q: Mike, any update on Dre'Mont Jones and his shoulder injury?

MV: I do not think Dre'Mont will do much today, I know that he is working hard to try to get back, and we will see where he is later on in the week, and I would say that that would be the same for [Craig] Woodson. Q [Quintayvious Hutchins] probably won't do much today, and I think Dell [Pettus] went on IR this morning.

Q: Mike, what was your impression of Greg Van Roten when he was an opponent last year scouting around the league, and how would you describe working with him the last month or so?

MV: Well, I mean, he's played a bunch of games. Started three years in a row. He's a smart player, good size, and I think, crafty. I think when you can stick around that long at that position, I think there's durability and some craftiness. I mean, you're not 26. You have to use some tricks of the trade. Like that old [Eddie] Harris from "Major League." He didn't throw the fastball too well anymore, so he had some tricks of the trade. I think he understands what is going on offensively. I think he understands the details of the play. So, we will get him working there with Morgan [Moses]. I think Walter [Rouse] will get some opportunities to go there and practice. Walter Rouse is a player we got from Minnesota who has been working really hard, and we will see how he does. Ben Brown is back and working. So, we'll get a bunch of guys in there the next couple days and try to make a decision.

Q: Mike, starting out against so many playoff teams, at least who made the playoffs last year, can that help you expedite the process of identifying weaknesses early and making improvements faster just with the caliber of the opponents?

MV: I mean, you just better play good, you better play well, you better be sound - all the things that we talk about. Maybe we were the playoff team last year, but I think every week in this league is really critical that you try to do the things that you need to do. We always say that playing well gives you a chance to win, and if you do not play well, you have no chance to win. So, this week it is the Jaguars, and they're really good, and they're playing with a lot of confidence, playing at a high level at home.

Q: Dell on IR. Will you guys sign Mike Brown to the 53, or is that something you are still working on?

MV: I think Jose Ramirez will go to the 53 today.

Q: Will the weather impact you at all?

MV: As of now, I think we are still leaving Saturday, but we'll keep you updated if something happens.

Q: Mike, last week there was a report about Seattle integrating AI into their daily operations. I know you have said that AI is not for you when it comes to messaging. But maybe considering using AI or asking your staff to use AI for game preparation or research analysis, and how do you see this new technology potentially influencing a coach's approach to game planning?

MV: Yeah, I mean, I think that anything that we can use to help us make decisions to help us win because that's ultimately what we want to do. If that can make our preparation jobs somewhat easier, we would love to be able to do that. Obviously, the decision making in-game, I think there are a lot of factors that go into that, and we certainly try to use all the analytics and what the numbers would be and then try to get a feel for what we think is best for the football team.

Q: What does Jose Ramirez bring? I know you have not had much time since he has been here, but what does he have to bring to the table?

MV: Well, he has been a really good practice player for us. I think he has improved since the time he has been here. Multiple times being recognized by taking the reps that we talk about being on the show team and using those to his advantage. So, there will be an opportunity, we'll see, for him to be able to help us this week when we get down to the 48-man roster.

Q: Mike, it looks like Namdi [Obiazor] has been making an impact on special teams. Is that something you saw through at camp, or has he flashed more during the regular season games?

MV: I think he has really improved. I would say just for young players, sometimes NFL special teams is a little different, right? The punt is different; our kickoff is different. But the guys you're going against, too, they're special teams, that's what they do, and they've got the tricks of the trade we talked about. But I think he's really learned quickly and improved each and every week from training camp, and it's been really good to see him translate that not only on his coverage units but also in protection. Talking about the kickoff return, he's done a really nice job with that. So, excited for him to have some success and keep going, pile up the tackles.

Q: Mike, Rhamondre Stevenson last game had the fumble. He came back and played, but TreVeyon Henderson seemed to take more of a lead back role. Do you envision Rhamondre retaking that role or having more of an equal split?