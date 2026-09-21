After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from the Week 2 win over the Steelers

On a thunderous strip-sack by LB Christian Elliss, the Pats play the down in man-free, meaning it's man coverage with just a single-high safety. That lets the Patriots put six rushers in the pass rush, and the Steelers don't sort out the blitz well. With the Steelers four-man sliding to Rodgers's left, the back goes across to block LB Robert Spillane. Rookie Gabe Jacas occupied the left tackle, but the left tackle should've bumped out to Elliss with the line sliding that way. Instead, Elliss is a free runner and lowers the boom for what nets out to be a 36-yard loss.

The Patriots defense will face stiffer competition in the next two weeks, when they'll play the Jaguars and Bills, with the latter offense looking unstoppable early in the season. So, we'll find out quickly whether this is just a backup QB and a weaker Steelers offense, or a sign the Patriots defense is legit. Either way, they'll win a lot of games with the defense playing at this level.

Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Steelers

Offense

- The Patriots mixed in some RPOs that all converted to runs that were a nice wrinkle by McDaniels to get blocking advantages in the box. Although his 39-yard TD wasn't an RPO, Henderson had gains of seven and five yards that were positive RPO runs. The RPOs and the "dash" pass that produced a 63-yard completion to Doubs were the best designs/calls by McDaniels on Sunday.

- RB TreVeyon Henderson returned to the lineup with seven successful runs (five stuffed runs), including a perfectly blocked 39-yard TD where he topped out at 18.25 MPH (via NGS). Henderson also had some "singles" for gains of seven, six, five, five, and five yards that were either RPOs or FB lead plays. In pass protection, Henderson had a huge collision on a blitz pickup where he gave up a pressure but died slowly. Overall, it was an encouraging season debut for Henderson, who was a decisive downhill runner this week.

- WR Romeo Doubs mostly bounced back from a shaky opener with three catches for a team-high 96 receiving yards. His two big plays were on a scramble drill (29 yards) and a flooded coverage where he was schemed open (63 yards), but those still count in the box score. Doubs ran a good route to separate on a third-down slant but couldn't catch a ball thrown slightly behind him. It's a drop, but if Maye puts that in front of him, Doubs is running for a while.

- WR DeMario Douglas continued to torture slot corners trying to guard in man coverage. He separated easily on a 9-yard juke route, was open on a deep over (Maye sacked), and separated on a second-level crosser (batted pass). Douglas also made a tremendous downfield block to "get two" by pancaking Steelers S Rayshawn Jenkins, who then collided with teammate Jaquan Brisker on Henderson's TD – the best block I've ever seen Douglas make.

- TE Eli Raridon only logged 10 snaps before leaving the game due to a thigh injury, but his 30-yard explosive was an exciting flash. The Steelers matched the Pats 12-personnel in base defense, presenting a man-coverage matchup for Raridon on LB Payton Wilson. Raridon got the favorable matchup, ran a good route to separate from Wilson, and finished through contact to make the catch. If teams continue matching "12" in base, Henry and Raridon will feast.

- TE Hunter Henry ran a good "inverted over" where he stems like he's running a crosser and then breaks away on the corner route for a 29-yard completion vs. Brisker (Steelers in base defense again vs. 12p). However, Henry was on the scene for two stuffed runs and he missed his block on the blown-up third-down screen to Chism. To be fair, Nick Herbig read it like a book.

- RB Rhamondre Stevenson's opening-drive fumble is a repeat error that Stevenson needs to avoid moving forward or Henderson is going to take over the backfield. Stevenson did have five successful runs (zero stuffs), including a 24-yard run and a 9-yard toss where he made a nice cutback, but the fumbling issues are continuing for the Pats veteran running back.

- OT Will Campbell continued his strong start with only one pressure allowed (QB hit) when Steelers EDGE Alex Highsmith climbed the pocket by spinning upfield to beat Campbell's block. However, that was the lone pressure Campbell allowed in 10 matchups vs. Highsmith. He also did enough to get Herbig past the junction point on a speed rush and had two plus-combination blocks on Stevenson's 24 and 9-yard runs. Although it's fair to say Campbell hasn't done a ton of heavy lifting in pass protection, he's executing his assignment.

- LG Alijah Vera-Tucker knocked off the rust to deliver a solid performance in Week 2, allowing just one bull-rush pressure (Heyward) while delivering plus-blocks at the point of attack on both of the Pats explosive runs. Vera-Tucker's down block created a lane for Moses's pull (Henderson TD) and he generated significant movement on a double team with Campbell on Stevenson's 24-yard run. Vera-Tucker's week-to-week improvement is great news for the Pats O-Line.

- C Jared Wilson struggled in his matchups against Steelers DT Keeanu Benton, allowing pressure on Benton's swim move on three separate reps. He also allowed early penetration by NT Yahya Black that led to a stuffed run. Wilson's second-level climbs were nice, especially on Henderson's TD, but he allowed a team-high four pressures and had some trouble on schemed rushes when Van Roten entered the game.

- RG Greg Van Roten replaced starter Mike Onwenu (ankle) for the final 39 snaps and was a bit rusty, as he said post-game. Van Roten and Wilson had some trouble with schemed rushes on the interior, allowing a stunt pressure on Maye's INT, while DT Derrick Harmon bull-rushed Van Roten into Maye's lap for a pressure on a batted pass. I'm expecting Van Roten to settle in with a full practice week at right guard and some adjustments to not having Onwenu in the lineup.

- RT Morgan Moses allowed three pressures and a stuffed run in 14 pass-rush matchups with Steelers star T.J. Watt. On the sack that Onwenu got hurt on, Moses missed his cut block on Watt, while he also gave ground on a bull rush for a hurry. I put the second Watt sack on Maye, and Moses had two plus-blocks on his pull (BTB = big-time block) and a down block on a 7-yard run. Overall, not too shabby for the 35-year-old in a matchup against Watt.

- QB Pressures (48.1%): Wilson (4 - QB hit, three hurries), Onwenu (two hurries), Van Roten (two hurries), Moses (sack, two hurries), Campbell (QB hit), Vera-Tucker (QB hit), Stevenson (hurry), Henderson (hurry), Maye (two sacks).

Defense

- After watching the film, the performances by the Patriots starting linebackers really stood out: Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss were excellent. Eliss had the highlight play by lowering the boom on Rodgers on a strip-sack, one of two pressures he logged as a blitzer. He also had four run stuffs and limited the damage on a 5-yard mesh crosser to Friermuth. Eliss is one of the hardest hitters in the league, just an absolute missile coming downhill.

- As for Spillane, he was all over this tape. He ran the seam-splitter with both WR DK Metcalf and Freiermuth as the pole runner in cover-two for two standout coverage reps, logged three pressures as an interior blitzer, and two run stuffs – Elliss and Spillane were terrific on Sunday.

- CB Christian Gonzalez covered Steelers WR DK Metcalf on 34 routes, allowing a 9-yard slant late in the game as the only reception he allowed to Metcalf on seven targets. Gonzalez's off-man/zone reps against Metcalf were terrific, mirroring Metcalf's route breaks perfectly to avoid getting bumped off the top of the route. Gonzalez also stayed over the top of Metcalf's stutter-and-go in a quarters technique on the Pats strip-sack TD – it was Gonzalez's coverage that caused Rodgers to hold the ball. Although the Steelers wideout had two costly drops on crossers, Gonzalez decisively won this matchup.

- I should've given more credit to EDGE Elijah Ponder last week for his performance in Seattle. On Sunday, Ponder was terrific with a fumble recovery for a touchdown, three pressures (sack, hit, hurry), two stuffed runs, and he helped stuff a perimeter screen. Ponder has been playing his butt off to start the season and his edge-setting has improved.

- DT Christian Barmore had a dominant two-play sequence where he drew a hold and used his hump move to bull rush G Spencer Andersen into Rodgers's lap on his strip-sack. Barmore also won with a swipe-rip move for a third-down pressure.

- DT Milton Williams didn't register in the stat sheet like Barmore with only one pressure as a penetrator on a T/T stunt, but he was impactful. Williams penetrated the line several times to widen runs and blow up double teams. He consistently resets the line of scrimmage as a run defender, which makes a subtle impact.

- My guess is DT Cory Durden saw the team add free-agent DT DaQuan Jones and wanted to make sure he holds onto NT1. Durden blew up two different plays by pressing blockers into the backfield, causing a collision between Steelers C Zach Frazier and Metcalf to disrupt a bootleg and he pressed the LG into TE Darnell Washington's sift block on a split-zone scheme. Durden and Williams also did well holding their ground against Pittsburgh's double teams. If the Patriots wanted to light a fire under Durden, it worked.

- DT Joshua Farmer was active in this game with three total pressures on schemed rushes. Farmer logged his sack on an interior stunt, had another pressure on a T/T twist, and was unblocked on a hurry on a boot.

- Rookie EDGE Gabe Jacas had a QB hit on a keeper, a pressure when he was let go on a chip-and-release play, stuffed a run, caused another stuffed run by backdooring a zone play, and intercepted a tipped pass. Jacas did seem to allow a 14-yard run into his gap, but he flashed several times for the second week in a row – the rookie has a non-stop motor.

- CB Charles Woods held his own filling in for CB Carlton Davis III, allowing four catches for 24 yards into his coverage while stuffing three runs. Woods allowed a 10-yard completion on a stop route to WR Germie Benard and a few shorter completions, but also covered Bernard well on a fade and dig to force incompletions. Woods did get beat by Bernard on a second-level crosser, but Rodgers didn't target Bernard on the play. Overall, a solid performance for the Pats CB4.

- NCB Marcus Jones mostly matched up against slot receiver Roman Wilson. I had Jones giving up some completions in zone coverage, but he had two sticky man coverage reps on a Wilson crosser (third down) and a Bernard slot fade that stood out.

- S Craig Woodson was highly active before leaving the game with a shoulder injury, breaking up a pass in the flat intended for Washington, logging a run stuff, and limiting Metcalf to a 3-yard gain with a great stick on a screen. Woodson was looking like playoff Woodson out there.

- S Kevin Byard was called for a DPI for getting too handsy with Freirmuth on a scramble drill and seemed to be late dropping into a deep zone (half-field safety in cover two), but honestly, I don't know if Rodgers has the throw back to the deep corner route in his bag anymore.

- S Jaylen Reed replaced Woodson and played some snaps as the third safety while Woodson was still playing. Reed allowed just a 2-yard gain on a shallow cross with a nice coverage stick, but missed a tackle on a check-down that also took out Elliss, leading to a 26-yard gain. Reed played 28 snaps after not playing on defense in Week 1.

- QB Pressures (38.6%): Farmer (3 - sack, two hurries), Ponder (3 - sack, QB hit, hurry), Spillane (3 - QB hit, two hurries), Jacas (2 - QB hit, hurry), Elliss (2 - sack, hurry), Barmore (sack), Williams (QB hit), Hutchins (hurry), Woodson (hurry), Durden (hurry). Run stuffs: Elliss (4), Woods (3), Ponder (2), Spillane (2), one each (Jacas, Woodson, Durden).

- Coverage: Elliss (6/6/64 yards), M. Jones (6/4/41 yards), Woods (7/4/24 yards), Spillane (3/2/24 yards), Gonzalez (9/4/20 yards/PBU), Woodson (2/1/9 yards), Byard (1/1/3 yards), Reed (1/1/2 yards), D. Jones (1/0/0), Jacas (INT).