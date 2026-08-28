After Further Review: 37 thoughts on the Patriots after training camp and the preseason

The Patriots preseason slate is in the books following a 37-13 loss to the Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night and we're on to games that count starting in Seattle in just 12 days.

With roster cuts looming (Aug. 30), I don't want to spend too much time breaking down film from a preseason finale that was mostly a tryout for the last few 53-man roster spots, practice squad roles, and, frankly, auditioning for the other 31 teams. For the 30-plus players who will be waived or released in the coming days, Vrabel giving them a chance to showcase their talents after battling all summer in training camp is a fine use of a preseason finale.

That said, the Patriots sat 38 players in Thursday night's final exhibition game, including at least 28 players who are considered roster locks. Rather than looking too much into Thursday night's film, we'll take a big-picture focus in After Further Review to recap the summer with some thoughts on the state of the Patriots heading into the regular season. But first, here are some leftover thoughts after watching the film from the preseason finale vs. the Browns on Thursday night.

OT Caleb Lomu had a clean sheet on six pass-blocking snaps at right tackle, with two good stunt pickups and he has proven to be a solid cut blocker. However, he appeared to allow a stuffed run when the DE over him went unblocked on a power scheme and he got overextended with his two-hand punch on a pass set, forcing him to recover to survive the rep, which has been an issue for him this preseason.

Rookie EDGE Gabe Jacas's biggest issue right now is his eye discipline: he's getting his eyes caught in the wrong places on boots and zone-reads. It's possible that NCB Charles Woods was supposed to set the edge (force) while Jacas plays the back (dive) on Gabriel's 8-yard keeper but he's now been involved in multiple negative plays vs. zone-reads this summer. Woods and EDGE Bradyn Swinson played a zone-read better later in the game, tackling Gabriel for a 3-yard loss. At some point, you're the common dominator.

I'm not sure what the Patriots do for cornerback depth after clubhouse leaders Kindle Vildor (52-yard completion, 28-yard DPI, 21-yard completion), Karon Prunty (19-yard completion, 17-yard TD missed by low throw), and Charles Woods (5/5 for 69 yards, TD allowed) were losing reps to Gage Larvadain, Ben Patterson, Luke Floriea, and Kole Wilson – the backend of the Browns roster at wide receiver.

The RB3 competition feels like it'll come down to style of play. RB Hassan Haskins had dirty runs on two successful short-yardage conversions, a 6-yard run, and a 5-yard run. He also threw his weight around to help teammates out in pass protection. If the Pats want size and between-the-tackles power, Haskins is their guy. If they see the upside in Lan Larison as a sub-package back, he'll win the job.

OT Dametrious Crownover continued to show well in the run game with three "plus" run blocks but the pass protection was shaky. Crownover allowed pressures on three separate occasions to bull rushes, setting too upright and allowing rushers to get underneath his pads. He also had some issues passing off stunts while playing both tackle spots (28 at RT, 22 at LT). Crownover has good tools to develop in size/power, length, and light feet, but he needs to improve his pad level to develop a stouter anchor.

QB Tommy DeVito posted three "plus" plays to 1.5 minus throws/decisions, with a dime on a 45-yard TD to Kyle Williams and a nice 12-yard scramble. DeVito's two minuses were on throws to Larison: a short-armed throw into the flat and a catchable ball that was slightly behind the Pats RB. QB Behren Morton struggled with three turnover-worthy plays to only two plus throws. It'll be interesting to see if Morton earned a spot. He needs to be on the 53-man roster to be the emergency QB on game days.

NT Eric Gregory finished strong in the DT depth competition with a run stuff and some solid block-eating reps. The Pats only kept five IDLs on their initial roster last season, meaning there are two spots up for grabs between bubble candidates Joshua Farmer, Leonard Taylor, and Gregory. LB Namdi Obiazor had a team-high four run stuffs to put a bow on a late-summer push for the sixth-rounder.

QB Pressures allowed: Michalski (4 - 2 QB hits, 2 hurries), Butler (3 - sack, two hurries), Crownover (three hurries), Dippre (sack), Dalcourt (hurry); QB Pressures (defense): Swinson (two hurries), Gainer (two hurries), one hurry each (Jacas, Farmer, Hutchins, Wilson, Rogers).

Coverage: Vildor (2/2/73 yards/28-yard DPI), Woods (5/5/69 yards/TD), Prunty (3/2/23 yards), Dial (3/2/14 yards/TD), Wilson (2/2/11 yards/TD), Obiazor (1/1/9 yards), Muma (1/1/9 yards), Canada (2/1/5 yards), Saunders (2/1/0 yards).

After taking in all 22 training camp practices, here are notes on the Patriots projected contributors who sat out Thursday night's preseason finale and most of the exhibition slate.

Offense

- The best way to describe QB Drake Maye's summer is to say that this is the first time since Tom Brady's departure following the 2019 season that there wasn't a daily referendum on the Patriots starting quarterback: no quarterback competition or uneasy feelings about an unproven starter – Maye carried himself like a made man this summer because he is one. That said, the real tests for Maye will come in the regular season and, hopefully, the playoffs.

- The most positive development for the Patriots this summer was Maye's growing chemistry with his new wide receiver duo, A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. With each practice, Maye's comfort level throwing to Brown and Doubs improved, with their on-field chemistry making tangible strides toward seeing defenses the same way. Doubs, in particular, went from having a slow start to coming on strong to end the summer. There were small "C" concerns about Doubs early but those quickly faded.

- With the Patriots integrating Brown into a new offense, the star wideout mostly repped on the outside in camp, where his vertical route tree made him a big-time factor (slants, curls, crossers, fades). You wonder if there's another page to the Brown playbook that we haven't seen yet, possibly because the coaches are letting him master the "X" route tree before moving him around, or maybe the Pats are playing slot routes close to the vest. My guess is those will come eventually because Brown has huge mismatch potential inside the formation, where McDaniels is at his best unlocking easy money over the middle.

- We've written already that Doubs's breakout once the intensity increased in the joint practices might be related to the coaching staff learning his strengths as much as Doubs getting comfortable in the system. My theory is that the Pats will operate with essentially two "X" receivers, giving Doubs a route tree that resembles his outside receiver routes with the Packers, while playing to Maye's strengths by having two downfield ball-winners working outside the numbers – find the 1-on-1 and let it rip.

- WR DeMario Douglas has been a featured playmaker out of the slot in three-receiver sets. Douglas has been using his speed to stretch the field vertically and horizontally from the slot, proving to be a difficult cover for two really good nickels, teammate Marcus Jones and Eagles NCB Cooper DeJean. Douglas has had big camps before but his skill set alongside Brown and Doubs makes a ton of sense as the primary slot receiver. He has become nearly automatic at beating man coverage.

- WR Kyle Williams will likely have a role as a vertical field-stretcher now that WR Kayshon Boutte is in Houston. Williams' strong preseason, where he caught three touchdowns including a 69-yarder vs. the Eagles and a 45-yarder vs. the Browns, showcased what he does best: running the go route. Williams' release package and vertical speed are the best on the team while he's beginning to tap into the benefits of having great deep speed by running off defenders (third-down conversion vs. Browns, 25-yarder vs. Colts).

- WR Mack Hollins had a sneaky good summer working with both the first-team offense and backup QB Tommy DeVito. Hollins mostly ran with DeVito in traditional passing periods but got opportunities with Maye when the Pats repped out of heavy personnel groupings. Maye was finding Hollins throughout camp on play-action passes out of those bigger groupings, which have a ton of potential this season.

- RB Rhamondre Stevenson looks poised for a huge season as an all-around back. Stevenson caught several downfield throws on verticals out of the backfield, including a wheel route where he finished the play over a Pats defender to end camp on a high note earlier this week. Stevenson is the Pats most consistent between-the-tackles runner, pass protector, and route-runner at running back. As long as the fumble issues don't creep back up, he's the lead back.

- Second-year RB TreVeyon Henderson had a disappointing camp to some but it's all relative to expectation. My expectation is that he brings a big-play element as a change of pace to Stevenson. If you expected him to make a year-two leap into the Jahmyr Gibbs/De'Von Achane tier of speed backs, you might be disappointed, but his explosiveness will help the Patriots offense this season like it did in his rookie year.

- TE Hunter Henry signed a contract extension in the middle of camp and was his steady self this summer as an underneath outlet for Maye. Henry was quieter in the joint practices with the Eagles, most notably in the red zone-heavy session on day two, but maybe that was something Philly's defense was doing to take away the middle of the field.

- Rookie TE Eli Raridon had a good start to camp, showing off the ability to use his size and speed to make catches in high-traffic areas or between zone defenders. Raridon also held his own as a blocker in the preseason opener vs. the Colts, including at least stalemating some "big-boy" in-line assignments and getting out to a corner on an explosive run. Raridon cooled off as camp wore on, which is notable given the increased competition, and didn't play in the final two preseason games despite practicing in the sessions between the Eagles and Browns games. The long-term view is positive for the Patriots third-rounder.

- The Patriots managed FB Reggie Gilliam throughout the summer, with the veteran telling reporters he was working his way back from an injury that he suffered last season. Two-back runs will likely be a huge part of New England's rush offense with Gilliam adding the ability to lead-block in space as well, which is different from previous fullbacks. They seemed to be just scratching the surface of the ways McDaniels plans to use Gilliam in camp.

- Although this take won't have much of a shelf life with roster cuts on Sunday, it won't surprise me if the Patriots carry two tight ends (Henry and Raridon) with Gilliam as the fullback on their initial roster. The team seems to have a plan for undrafted rookie Tanner Arkin as a situational blocker but his preseason reps at fullback were shaky. Is it possible that the Pats already know Arkin can be a quality in-line blocker and are trying to develop him as a backup fullback as insurance for Gilliam? Yes. It's also possible they try to sneak him through to the practice squad.

- Right there with the Patriots WR duo catching fire as camp wore on is how well the Patriots top offensive line held up in pass protection in joint practices. Maye appeared to have clean pockets to operate from in two of three joint practices, with the second day vs. the Eagles being a bit shakier. Overall, it's been a step in the right direction in pass protection but the run blocking will need to improve in live game action.

- Like Maye, Campbell's biggest tests are ahead of him but I'll echo what others have said about his strong camp. Campbell looks like he's over the knee injury that limited him down the stretch in 2025 and he seems to have taken Vrabel's challenge to get physically stronger to heart,. He's also added some technique tricks to his bag to have different pitches to throw at pass-rushers. Let's hope it continues into the season.

- LG Alijah Vera-Tucker has taken a bit of time to knock the rust off after missing the entire 2025 season with a torn triceps. Although the Pats have had some rushing success between Campbell and AVT through the left side, the pass protection reps have been inconsistent, especially against pressure schemes over a new LT-LG-C combination. It's worth watching how effective Vera-Tucker is to start the regular season after a slower camp. As expected, the Patriots managed 35-year-old Morgan Moses's workload in camp but he and RG Mike Onwenu had quiet, solid camps that suggest they'll be ready to go in Week 1.

- OT Marcus Bryant was pushing to be the top swing tackle before a lower-body injury knocked him out in the second preseason game. His patience in pass protection helps him avoid quick losses and he can move the line of scrimmage in the run game. If he's healthy, I wonder if the Pats lean on Bryant as the tackle-eligible because his playing strength is currently superior to Lomu (I'd say the same thing about Crownover if he's on the 53).

- The Patriots interior depth has been a topic of conversation, but the signing of C/G Greg Van Roten should quell those concerns. Van Roten looked solid in two camp practices with the team, where he rotated through all three interior spots. If Brown and Bryant don't have long-term injuries, I'm not overly concerned about the Pats O-Line depth. It gets murkier if they need to rely on their two rookies early on, such as James Hudson or others further down the depth chart.

Defense/Special Teams

- Without giving away too much scheme, I've been impressed by DC Zak Kuhr's pressure schemes, picking up where they left off in the playoffs. The Pats got Philly on three straight drop-backs in a 1-minute drill to end the first joint practice, dialing up blitzes that produced three consecutive free runners. They've also given the Pats O some fits. That's a good sign for Kuhr and company because New England might need to generate pressure with scheme more often this year.

- There's some uncertainty about the depth behind Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, and NCB Marcus Jones but the Pats top three corners should be the backbone of this defense. Although his contract needs to be settled, Gonzalez was excellent when participating and you could make a case that he got the better of A.J. Brown this summer. Jones had strong showings in all three joint practices, including intercepting Eagles QB Jalen Hurts twice last week. Davis was a bit more up-and-down contesting at the catch point but was in position to make plays on the ball. I'm expecting big things in year two with this trio.

- The Patriots top interior duo of Christian Barmore and Milton Williams are poised for big seasons as well. Barmore missed some time in camp but he returned to practice at last check-in. The depth behind those two, though, has been a bit inconsistent. DT Cory Durden had some struggles defending the run vs. the Colts and Eagles but seemed to bounce back in the final Eagles joint practice. It's going to be a three-man rotation with Barmore, Durden, and Williams, with all three playing in the base fronts.

- EDGE Dre'Mont Jones has come as advertised: a power-oriented rusher who can set the edge. It's not flashy but he gets the job done and should bring a more disciplined defender than his predecessor. I'm looking forward to seeing Jones incorporate more stunts and possibly play more inside, where he can win with quickness rather than just denting pockets with an outside bull rush.

- EDGE Elijah Ponder had some pass-rush wins vs. Eagles LT Jordan Mailata that stood out in the joint practices. Mailata is one of the best players at his position in the NFL. That said, it remains to be seen if his run defense has improved enough for him to be a three-down player. EDGE Harold Landry III didn't practice this summer and remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues rehabbing a knee injury. Landry's availability is one of the top question marks for a Patriots defense that needs some juice off the edge.

- LBs Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss have consistently repped as the Pats top two linebackers. Although the EDGE group is my biggest concern with the defense, the depth behind Elliss and Spillane is a close No. 2. Vets K.J. Britt and Chad Muma have had their chances but neither has put together a consistent performance while rookies Namdi Obiazor and Khalil Jacobs are still developmental players in the league. Inside linebacker is another position where I wouldn't be shocked by an external addition.

- S Kevin Byard III is a veteran who we won't overreact or underreact to in training camp – he knows how to get ready for the season. The reigning NFL interceptions leader had only a couple picks this summer but a pass breakup on a stick route to TE Dallas Goedert and Byard's ability to apply pressure as a blitzer really stood out in the Eagles joint practices. Staying attached in dynamic foot races when he gets matched on receivers or tight ends deep downfield will be key for the 33-year-old.

- S Craig Woodson was having a terrific camp before sustaining an injury in joint practices with the Eagles. It was a good sign that Woodson was spotted going through a workout off to the side with a group of banged-up players, signaling it might not be a long-term injury. Let's hope so because Woodson looked like the same player we saw in the Super Bowl before the injury.

- The Patriots gave chances to box safeties Dell Pettus and Mike Brown before acquiring S Jaylen Reed from Houston for Boutte. Maybe it's reading too much into Reed's inclusion in the trade but adding a nickel/box safety seemed notable. Brown, in particular, had a strong spring and start to camp before fading. My guess is that Reed is here to improve that third safety spot and play as a nickel or dime-backer.

- K Andy Boregales's 2-for-5 performance in the preseason opener was worrisome but he made all seven of his kicks in the final two preseason games and was sharper in practice, especially when challenged to kick through the skinny goal posts. Although it went through the uprights, Borregales's 33-yard field goal vs. the Browns still looked like a miss-hit. We'll see how the second-year kicker starts the season.