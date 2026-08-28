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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 28 - 12:01 AM | Tue Sep 01 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots preseason finale loss to the Browns

Patriots Postgame Show 8/27: Patriots vs. Browns Preseason Week 3 Breakdown

Game Notes: Patriots Complete 2026 Preseason

Best Game Photos from the Patriots vs the Browns | Preseason Game 3 presented by Sony

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/27: "We'll get back to work"

Patriots vs. Browns Full Highlights | Preseason Week 3

Can't-Miss Play: 45-yard TD! DeVito goes deep to Williams for six points in Cleveland

Patriots Pregame Show 8/27: Patriots vs. Browns Preseason Week 3 Preview

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns | Preseason Week 3

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

New England Patriots Celebrate Philanthropy & Kick Off the 2026 Season at Patriots Premiere

Patriots Tour Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio

Photos: Patriots Visit Pro Football Hall of Fame

3 to Watch: Special Teams Takes Centerstage in Patriots Preseason Finale

Marcus Jones honored as Ron Burton Community Service Award winner at 2026 Patriots Premiere

Marcus Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2026 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Analysis: Patriots trade WR Kayshon Boutte to Texans for S Jaylen Reed, Draft Pick

Ann Michael Maye fulfills sweet Make-A-Wish for teen battling brain tumor

Ann Michael Maye Grants Baking Make-A-Wish for Skylar

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Aug 27, 2026 at 10:59 PM
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Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Download the Patriots at Browns Gamebook [PDF]

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Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots preseason finale loss to the Browns

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