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Marcus Jones honored as Ron Burton Community Service Award winner at 2026 Patriots Premiere

The New England Patriots named cornerback Marcus Jones their 2026 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient – the team’s highest individual honor – at the Patriots Premiere on Tuesday evening.

Aug 25, 2026 at 09:52 PM
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Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

You can't put Marcus Jones in a box.

The New England Patriots captain can play in all three phases of a football game, contributing on defense, special teams, and even offense. Off the field, he's just as reliable, showing up in a variety of ways to serve the community.

At the Patriots Premiere on Tuesday, his efforts were rewarded, with Jones being honored as the 2026 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient.

"It's more than just football, and I love that this organization gives a trophy like this to show the importance of what you do off the field," Jones said after being surprised with the honor.

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Photo by Eric J. Adler

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"That's what counts. We play a sport where our helmets are on and we wear a number. But when my helmet is off, I want to make sure that whenever I no longer play this game, people know me more for the person I am than the player I am."

Since being drafted by New England in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the cornerback has been a regular at community events hosted by the Patriots Foundation.

He's volunteered to help the Patriots promote youth football, participates in holiday parties for children, and has taken part in activations to support causes and organizations including the Special Olympics, children's hospitals, pet adoption, cancer research, foster care, creative arts, military initiatives, and more.

Along with showing up to support the Patriots Foundation and nonprofits started by his teammates, Jones also serves as a co-founder and board chairman for the Covered by Music foundation, which hosts creative workshops for underprivileged youth in the Boston community.

Jones feels it's important to not only pursue his creative interests but also use them as a vehicle to inspire younger generations.

"We don't play this game forever," Jones said.

"Being able to have those other avenues and aspirations that we want to charge into whenever we're done with football helps so much. We have this platform that reaches so wide, and we're able to connect with so many people and nonprofits."

The honor was named after the late Ron Burton, a former Patriots running back who was the franchise's first-ever draft pick. Off the field, Burton left a legacy of love and compassion in the organization and throughout New England. To this day, Burton's family continues to run the Ron Burton Training Village in Hubbardston, Mass., to help underprivileged youth grow academically, physically, and spiritually.

Burton's name also lives on with this award – the Patriots' most prestigious individual honor. Previous winners include Hunter Henry, Brenden Schooler, Jonathan Jones, Deatrich Wise Jr., Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, and David Andrews.

"It means a lot, because we've all been given a lot of awards when it comes to sports," Jones said of joining that exclusive group.

"What's more important is the type of person you are. We have a lot going on when it comes to our job, but at the end of the day, it's about giving back, putting other's needs in front of our own, and servicing others. I'm happy to be a part of that."

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Photo by Eric J. Adler

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