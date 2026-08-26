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Marcus Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2026 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones was presented with the 2026 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium tonight.

Aug 25, 2026 at 09:11 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones was presented with the 2026 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium tonight. Jones is the 24th Patriots player to receive the annual award, which recognizes outstanding commitment in giving back to the community.

Patriots owner, Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented Jones with the award, which is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team in the inaugural year of 1960 and a community leader whose widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field.

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Photo by Eric J. Adler

"Marcus has distinguished himself not only through his versatility and competitiveness on the field, but also through the compassion and generosity he consistently demonstrates throughout our community," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "He understands the responsibility that comes with representing the New England Patriots and has embraced every opportunity to use his platform to uplift others, particularly children and families in need. Ron Burton set an extraordinary standard of service as the first player ever drafted by our franchise, and Marcus honors that legacy through his selfless commitment to helping others. We are proud to recognize him as this year's Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient."

Jones joined New England as third round draft pick out of Houston in the 2022 NFL Draft and immediately showcased his ability, becoming one of only 10 NFL players to ever score on offense, defense and special teams. In 2025, Jones was named a team captain for the first time, named All-Pro as a punt returner and also named the AFC Defensive Player for the Month for October. He enters the 2026 season as the NFL's all-time leader with a 14.3-yard punt return average.

Jones joins a select group of Patriots players to receive the Ron Burton Community Service Award. Past recipients are Hunter Henry (2025), Brenden Schooler (2024), Jonathan Jones (2023), Deatrich Wise Jr. (2022), Lawrence Guy (2021), David Andrews (2020), Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).

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