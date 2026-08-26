Marcus Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2026 Ron Burton Community Service Award

"Marcus has distinguished himself not only through his versatility and competitiveness on the field, but also through the compassion and generosity he consistently demonstrates throughout our community," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "He understands the responsibility that comes with representing the New England Patriots and has embraced every opportunity to use his platform to uplift others, particularly children and families in need. Ron Burton set an extraordinary standard of service as the first player ever drafted by our franchise, and Marcus honors that legacy through his selfless commitment to helping others. We are proud to recognize him as this year's Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient."