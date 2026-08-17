 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Aug 17 - 09:39 AM | Tue Aug 18 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Training Camp-Cast 8/17: Special Teams Takes Center Stage, Maye-Brown Heating Up, Ponder Excelling on Edge

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Eagles

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Eagles | Preseason Week 2

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/17: "If they're doing their job, the ball is going to find them"

Patriots Make Roster Moves

Day 15 Observations: Doubs on the rise in Patriots offense

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/15: "There's a lot of positive things trending in the right direction"

After Further Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players From the Patriots Preseason Opener vs. the Colts

Recapping Adam Vinatieri's Hall of Fame Induction Weekend

Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft, Bon Jovi and Players Wish Head Coach Mike Vrabel Happy Birthday

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 8/14: "We're working to get better in all three phases"

Patriots Postgame Show 8/13: Full Breakdown of Patriots Preseason Opener Against the Colts

Game Observations: 8 Takeaways From the Patriots First Preseason Game vs. the Colts

Full Highlights | Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1

Game Notes: Patriots Make 2026 Preseason Debut Against the Colts

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/13

Photos: Patriots Tie the Colts | Preseason Week 1 presented by Sony

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 8/13

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Tight end Rob Gronkowski will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 7, 2026 in Patriot Place Plaza.

Aug 17, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski HOF Date 16x9

Tight end Rob Gronkowski will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The induction ceremony will take place in Patriot Place Plaza.

Gronkowski played for nine seasons (2010-18) with the Patriots after originally entering the NFL as a second-round draft pick (42nd overall) out of Arizona in the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a part of nine AFC East Division Championship teams, eight conference final teams, five AFC Championship teams and three Super Bowl Championships with the Patriots. He totaled 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdown receptions in the regular season and posted 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in the postseason. He ranks first in Patriots history with 80 total touchdowns (79 receiving and one rushing), and his 7,861 receiving yards are second in team history. In 2011, he set an NFL single-season record with 17 touchdown receptions by a tight end and a then record of 1,327 receiving yards (now sixth in NFL history). He earned five Pro Bowl selections (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017) and four Associated Press First-Team All-Pro honors (2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017). After retiring following the 2018 season, Gronkowski returned to the NFL and finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he earned a fourth Super Bowl ring in 2020. He is a member of the Patriots All-Dynasty Team and 2010s All-Decade Team. He became the first tight end in NFL history to post three seasons of 1,000 yards receiving and 10-plus touchdowns (2011, 2014 and 2015). In addition, he became the first tight end in NFL history with three straight 10-plus touchdown seasons (2010-12). Gronkowski's 1,389 postseason receiving yards are fourth in NFL history and his 15 postseason receiving touchdowns are third in NFL history. His 32 100-yard receiving games are the second most among all tight ends. He finished his career ranked sixth among all tight ends with 9,286 receiving yards and third with 92 touchdown receptions.

Related Content

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 8/17

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel press conference on Monday, August 17, 2026.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 8/15

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

news

Legal Sea Foods Named Official Seafood Restaurant and Clam Chowder of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium

The hometown seafood favorite will bring its legendary clam chowder, iconic lobster rolls and coastal classics to Gillette Stadium beginning with the 2026 NFL season.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 8/11

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

news

Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 8/11

Read the full transcript from Drake Maye's press conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

news

Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

The New England Patriots will celebrate Adam Vinatieri's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during a halftime ceremony on Sunday, October 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/7

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Friday, August 7, 2026.

news

Transcript: Drake Maye Press Conference 8/5

Read the full transcript from Drake Maye's press conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

news

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/4

Read the full transcript from Head Coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

news

Patriots Celebrate Play Football with Youth Football Activations Throughout August

Month-long schedule includes girls high school flag football programming, youth clinics, Training Camp experiences and preseason game recognition.

news

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Veterans set to report on Friday, July 24, with first public practice scheduled for Saturday, July 25.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Eagles

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Eagles | Preseason Week 2

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 8/17

Patriots Make Roster Moves

Day 15 Observations: Doubs on the rise in Patriots offense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Training Camp-Cast 8/17: Special Teams Takes Center Stage, Maye-Brown Heating Up, Ponder Excelling on Edge

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/17: "If they're doing their job, the ball is going to find them"

Todd Downing and Doug Marrone | Offensive Coaches Media Availability 8/16

Will Campbell, Craig Woodson, Mike Onwenu | Player Media Availability 8/16

Josh McDaniels 8/16: "It's an enjoyable time to be a coach"

Romeo Doubs, Carlton Davis, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kyle Williams, Kindle Vildor, and John Saunders Jr. | Player Media Availability 8/15

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/15: "There's a lot of positive things trending in the right direction"

Drake Maye Rally's the Fans from the Sideline as Fans Go Tarps Off

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots to Honor Adam Vinatieri During Halftime Ceremony on Sunday, October 11 Against Raiders

Adam Vinatieri Reflects on Pro Football Hall of Fame Career | Pats From the Past

Mic'd Up: Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels at Training Camp

Patriots Announce Dates for 2026 Training Camp Presented by New Balance

Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Advertising