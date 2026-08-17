Game Preview: Patriots vs. Eagles | Preseason Week 2

PRESEASON
WEEK 2 · Sat 08/22 · 7:00 PM EDT
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
VS
Patriots
New England Patriots
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
EAGLES: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (PDF coming soon)
The New England Patriots opened the preseason with a 13-13 tie last Thursday in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots, who have nine ties in regular season play, played to their second tie in the preseason and their first since a 17-17 tie against Oakland on Aug. 5, 1973. The Patriots will host Philadelphia this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. It will be the Patriots first Saturday preseason game at Gillette Stadium since hosting Arizona on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2006. The Patriots and Eagles will conduct two days of joint practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday prior to the game on Saturday. Last week, the Patriots held one joint session with the Colts prior to the game.
SERIES HISTORY
The Patriots and Eagles will meet for the 26th time in the preseason and for the first time in the preseason since 2024 when the Patriots dropped a 14-13 decision against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 15. Overall, this week's game between the two teams will be the Patriots' 14th preseason game in Foxborough, the eighth preseason game at Gillette Stadium and the first since the 2024 season.
The Patriots and Eagles last met in the regular season in 2023 when the Eagles came out ahead, 25-20, at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023.
While the teams have played just 14 times in the regular season, they have played 25 times in the preseason with the Patriots claiming a 14-11 edge in the series.
Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series with a 8-6 margin.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2025 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|PHILADELPHIA
|Record
|14-3
|11-6
|Divisional Standings
|1st
|2nd
|Total Yards Gained
|6,449
|6,024
|Total Offense (Rank)
|379.4 (3)
|354.4 (8)
|Rush Offense
|128.9 (6)
|128.8 (8)
|Pass Offense
|250.5 (4)
|225.5 (16)
|Points Per Game
|28.8 (2)
|25.5 (7)
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|58
|49
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,019
|6,054
|Total Defense (Rank)
|295.2 (8)
|356.1 (26)
|Rush Defense
|101.7 (5)
|103.4 (10)
|Pass Defense
|193.5 (9)
|252.7 (31)
|Points Allowed/Game
|18.8 (4)
|25.2 (30)
|Possession Avg.
|31:18
|30:44
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|48/201
|39/233
|Sacks Made/Yards
|35/222
|43/255
|Penalties Against/Yards
|99/854
|95/785
|Punts/Avg.
|51/47.4
|52/48.8
|Turnover Differential
|+3 (10)
|-10 (27)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Players
- DB Marcus Epps, 2025
- DB Jonathan Jones, 2016-24
- G Michael Jordan, 2024
- DB Shaun Wade, 2021-24
Coaches
- Mike Pellegrino, 2015-2024
FORMER EAGLES
Players
- WR Mack Hollins 2017-19
- LB Christian Elliss 2021
- DT Milton Williams 2021-24
- WR A.J. Brown 2022-25
- S Kevin Byard 2023
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Devin and Jason McCourty will headline the broadcast booth for both of the locally produced Patriots preseason games, joining veteran color analyst and former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak. In addition, senior editor Paul Perillo will provide in-game analysis in the Bob's Discount Furniture Studio. Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer and WBZ sports director Steve Burton will continue to provide sideline analysis.
For more detailed information on how to watch and stream the game view our how to watch guide here.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK
Massachusetts
- Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
- Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22
Connecticut
- Hartford, Conn. WCTX-TV Ch. 8
Maine
- Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
- Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7
New Hampshire
- Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
Rhode Island
- Providence, R.I. Wnac-TV Ch. 64
Vermont
- Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3