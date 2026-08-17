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Game Preview: Patriots vs. Eagles | Preseason Week 2

The New England Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles for a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

Aug 17, 2026 at 12:04 PM
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PRESEASON

WEEK 2 · Sat 08/22 · 7:00 PM EDT

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

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Patriots

New England Patriots

WBZ / Patriots Preseason Network
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
Gillette Stadium
GAME CENTER

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
EAGLES: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip-Card (PDF coming soon)

The New England Patriots opened the preseason with a 13-13 tie last Thursday in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots, who have nine ties in regular season play, played to their second tie in the preseason and their first since a 17-17 tie against Oakland on Aug. 5, 1973. The Patriots will host Philadelphia this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. It will be the Patriots first Saturday preseason game at Gillette Stadium since hosting Arizona on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2006. The Patriots and Eagles will conduct two days of joint practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday prior to the game on Saturday. Last week, the Patriots held one joint session with the Colts prior to the game.

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Eagles will meet for the 26th time in the preseason and for the first time in the preseason since 2024 when the Patriots dropped a 14-13 decision against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 15. Overall, this week's game between the two teams will be the Patriots' 14th preseason game in Foxborough, the eighth preseason game at Gillette Stadium and the first since the 2024 season.

The Patriots and Eagles last met in the regular season in 2023 when the Eagles came out ahead, 25-20, at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023.

While the teams have played just 14 times in the regular season, they have played 25 times in the preseason with the Patriots claiming a 14-11 edge in the series.

Philadelphia leads the all-time regular-season series with a 8-6 margin.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

TALE OF THE TAPE

2025 REGULAR SEASONNEW ENGLANDPHILADELPHIA
Record14-311-6
Divisional Standings1st2nd
Total Yards Gained6,4496,024
Total Offense (Rank)379.4 (3)354.4 (8)
Rush Offense128.9 (6)128.8 (8)
Pass Offense250.5 (4)225.5 (16)
Points Per Game28.8 (2)25.5 (7)
Total Touchdowns Scored5849
Total Yards Allowed5,0196,054
Total Defense (Rank)295.2 (8)356.1 (26)
Rush Defense101.7 (5)103.4 (10)
Pass Defense193.5 (9)252.7 (31)
Points Allowed/Game18.8 (4)25.2 (30)
Possession Avg.31:1830:44
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost48/20139/233
Sacks Made/Yards35/22243/255
Penalties Against/Yards99/85495/785
Punts/Avg.51/47.452/48.8
Turnover Differential+3 (10)-10 (27)
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes against the Philadelphia Eagles.

CONNECTIONS

FORMER PATRIOTS

Players

  • DB Marcus Epps, 2025
  • DB Jonathan Jones, 2016-24
  • G Michael Jordan, 2024
  • DB Shaun Wade, 2021-24

Coaches

  • Mike Pellegrino, 2015-2024

FORMER EAGLES

Players

  • WR Mack Hollins 2017-19
  • LB Christian Elliss 2021
  • DT Milton Williams 2021-24
  • WR A.J. Brown 2022-25
  • S Kevin Byard 2023

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Devin and Jason McCourty will headline the broadcast booth for both of the locally produced Patriots preseason games, joining veteran color analyst and former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak. In addition, senior editor Paul Perillo will provide in-game analysis in the Bob's Discount Furniture Studio. Former Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer and WBZ sports director Steve Burton will continue to provide sideline analysis.

For more detailed information on how to watch and stream the game view our how to watch guide here.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK

Massachusetts

  • Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
  • Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

  • Hartford, Conn. WCTX-TV Ch. 8

Maine

  • Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
  • Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

  • Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island

  • Providence, R.I. Wnac-TV Ch. 64

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

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