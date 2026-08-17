Game Preview: Patriots vs. Eagles | Preseason Week 2

The New England Patriots opened the preseason with a 13-13 tie last Thursday in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots, who have nine ties in regular season play, played to their second tie in the preseason and their first since a 17-17 tie against Oakland on Aug. 5, 1973. The Patriots will host Philadelphia this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. It will be the Patriots first Saturday preseason game at Gillette Stadium since hosting Arizona on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2006. The Patriots and Eagles will conduct two days of joint practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday prior to the game on Saturday. Last week, the Patriots held one joint session with the Colts prior to the game.