Patriots Sign OL Matt Pryor from the Arizona Practice Squad

Pryor, 31, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2018-20, 2025), Indianapolis Colts (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2023) and the Chicago Bears (2024). The 6-foot-7, 345-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by Philadelphia in the 2018 NFL Draft out of TCU. He was signed by Arizona as an unrestricted free agent from Philadelphia on March 12, 2026, released on Aug. 30 and was signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. Overall, Pryor has played in 109 career regular season games with 40 starts at right guard, right tackle and left tackle.