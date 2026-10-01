Ann Michael Maye helps families facing food insecurity, presents donation to pantry on behalf of MayeDay Family Foundation

Though Ann Michael Maye is known for baking sweet treats, making a nutrition-packed, balanced meal is always her first priority.
That's why the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye spent Tuesday at Family Food Connections, a community food pantry in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, distributing groceries to families facing food insecurity.
The visit coincided with the announcement of a $100,000 donation from the MayeDay Family Foundation to help support the pantry's mission.
"I love to cook, I love to bake, and I love the power food has on so many levels for your physical and emotional wellbeing," said Ann Michael after volunteering.
"Knowing you can get healthy food and nutrients does so much, especially for a child, but for families in general. It's something I was really passionate about knowing what access to healthy food can do for people."
Upon arrival, Ann Michael received a tour of Family Food Connections, which provides families with free fresh produce, pantry staples, culturally familiar or gluten-free foods to help combat food insecurity.
Run as a partnership between Boston Children's Hospital and the Boston Housing Authority, the program allows patient families and local residents to access nutritious groceries and essential support
Family Food Connections distributes more than 165,000 pounds of food per month, and last year, saw more than 72,000 visits. The gift from the MayeDay Family Foundation, made possible with support from the Shaw's and Star Market Foundation, will help fund the food pantry's increasing demand.
"I've heard about the program and everything they do, and you hear about their impact, but I'm happy to actually come here and see the line of people here to shop the food pantry," Ann Michael said.
"It makes you realize how much this is doing for the community and how much support it's giving people. It's empowering that we can help in some way."