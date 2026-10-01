Ann Michael Maye helps families facing food insecurity, presents donation to pantry on behalf of MayeDay Family Foundation

Upon arrival, Ann Michael received a tour of Family Food Connections, which provides families with free fresh produce, pantry staples, culturally familiar or gluten-free foods to help combat food insecurity.

Run as a partnership between Boston Children's Hospital and the Boston Housing Authority, the program allows patient families and local residents to access nutritious groceries and essential support

Family Food Connections distributes more than 165,000 pounds of food per month, and last year, saw more than 72,000 visits. The gift from the MayeDay Family Foundation, made possible with support from the Shaw's and Star Market Foundation, will help fund the food pantry's increasing demand.

"I've heard about the program and everything they do, and you hear about their impact, but I'm happy to actually come here and see the line of people here to shop the food pantry," Ann Michael said.