 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Thu Oct 01 - 12:59 PM | Sun Oct 04 - 11:40 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

New England Patriots BATTLE Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of Madden 27 Simulation

3 to Watch: Patriots-Bills Clash in AFC East Showdown

Patriots Catch-22 10/1: Bills Preview, Injury Updates, Key Matchups

Ann Michael Maye helps families facing food insecurity, presents donation to pantry on behalf of MayeDay Family Foundation

Patriots Gameplan: what is the best approach for New England to beat the Bills in Week 4?

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Drake Maye on Mike Vrabel 9/30: "I love playing for him, that's not going to change"

Patriots Sign OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon to the Practice Squad

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots at Bills | Week 4 Game Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 9/30: Bills Preview, Injury/Depth Concerns, Team Updates/Moves

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Bills | NFL Week 4

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills | NFL Week 4

Patriots Place OL Greg Van Roten on Injured Reserve and Release LB Riley Wilson from the Practice Squad

Patriots Unfiltered 9/29: Jaguars Breakdown/Analysis, Team/Injury Updates

Patriots Catch-22 9/29: Jaguars Recap, Big Picture, Good/Bad/Stuff that Gets You Beat

Drake Maye on WEEI 9/28: "We're moving the football but we're just not finishing"

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense coverage splits and quick-hit film notes from loss to Jaguars

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/28: "The answers are here, they are in this building"

Pawtriots Howl-ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Ann Michael Maye helps families facing food insecurity, presents donation to pantry on behalf of MayeDay Family Foundation

Ann Michael Maye, wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, volunteered at Family Food Connections on Tuesday, distributing groceries to families facing food insecurity. The visit coincided with a $100,000 donation from the MayeDay Family Foundation to support the food pantry’s mission.

Oct 01, 2026 at 10:45 AM
Author Image
Alexandra Francisco

Senior Lifestyle Reporter & Content Producer

PDC (1)
Boston Children's Hospital

Though Ann Michael Maye is known for baking sweet treats, making a nutrition-packed, balanced meal is always her first priority.

That's why the wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye spent Tuesday at Family Food Connections, a community food pantry in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, distributing groceries to families facing food insecurity.

The visit coincided with the announcement of a $100,000 donation from the MayeDay Family Foundation to help support the pantry's mission.

"I love to cook, I love to bake, and I love the power food has on so many levels for your physical and emotional wellbeing," said Ann Michael after volunteering.

"Knowing you can get healthy food and nutrients does so much, especially for a child, but for families in general. It's something I was really passionate about knowing what access to healthy food can do for people."

Upon arrival, Ann Michael received a tour of Family Food Connections, which provides families with free fresh produce, pantry staples, culturally familiar or gluten-free foods to help combat food insecurity.

Run as a partnership between Boston Children's Hospital and the Boston Housing Authority, the program allows patient families and local residents to access nutritious groceries and essential support

Family Food Connections distributes more than 165,000 pounds of food per month, and last year, saw more than 72,000 visits. The gift from the MayeDay Family Foundation, made possible with support from the Shaw's and Star Market Foundation, will help fund the food pantry's increasing demand.

"I've heard about the program and everything they do, and you hear about their impact, but I'm happy to actually come here and see the line of people here to shop the food pantry," Ann Michael said.

"It makes you realize how much this is doing for the community and how much support it's giving people. It's empowering that we can help in some way."

Related Content

news

Christian Gonzalez, Andy Borregales, and Patriots teammates celebrate Hispanic Heritage Celebration at IBA in Boston

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the New England Patriots Foundation, IBA, and Bank of America hosted a family-friendly event at IBA's new arts center La Casa to highlight the rich cultures and traditions of Hispanic communities.

news

A son's memory, a mother's mission: Susan Shaw wins grand prize as Patriots honor 26 volunteers at 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

The Patriots Foundation and presenting sponsor Gillette hosted the 2026 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards, where volunteers from all six New England states were honored for their impact in the community.

news

Teachers at Providence elementary school surprised with generous back-to-school donation from Drake & Ann Michael Maye

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife, Ann Michael, paid for the Amazon classroom wish lists of more than 50 teachers and support specialists at Alfred Lima Sr., Elementary School in Providence Rhode Island.

news

Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX wins international award for new exhibit

The Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX was honored Thursday with the "Best New Exhibit" ISHY award from the International Sports Heritage Association (ISHA) in recognition of its We Are All Patriots Stage.

news

Marcus Jones honored as Ron Burton Community Service Award winner at 2026 Patriots Premiere

The New England Patriots named cornerback Marcus Jones their 2026 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient – the team's highest individual honor – at the Patriots Premiere on Tuesday evening.

news

Ann Michael Maye fulfills sweet Make-A-Wish for teen battling brain tumor

Ann Michael Maye, avid baker and wife of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, joined Make-A-Wish Massachusetts & Rhode Island to create a sweet day for a local teen battling a brain tumor.

news

Former Patriots cheerleader Kayshauna Montaño, recently crowned Miss Massachusetts USA, to compete for 2026 Miss USA title

Former New England Patriots cheerleader Kayshauna Montaño, recently crowned Miss Massachusetts USA, will compete for the Miss USA title on Thursday, Aug. 27 in Miami, Fla.

news

Love After Loss: How the Patriots-Colts rivalry brought a father and son together

Before his passing, a lifelong Indianapolis Colts fan promised his son Elijah that someone would come along to watch football with him one day. That person ended up being Keith Spencer, a New England Patriots fan.

news

Patriots alumni help host educational football clinic for kids and their parents

The New England Patriots hosted a two-track introductory clinic for children ages 6-12 and their parents after training camp Tuesday. While kids participated in football fundamentals and skills drills, their parents learned more about football safety, skill development and the benefits of participation.

news

Patriots surprise local students with backpacks at 'Get Fit for School' event with Gatorade

The New England Patriots Foundation & Gatorade partnered to host the third annual "Get Fit for School" program Tuesday, with players surprising about 50 local students from the Northern Rhode Island Boys & Girls Club with backpacks after training camp practice.

news

Matthew Slater Continues Legacy of Leadership, Joins BC High Football Staff

Former Patriots captain Matthew Slater takes on new role developing the next generation of student-athletes.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

3 to Watch: Patriots-Bills Clash in AFC East Showdown

Ann Michael Maye helps families facing food insecurity, presents donation to pantry on behalf of MayeDay Family Foundation

Patriots Gameplan: what is the best approach for New England to beat the Bills in Week 4?

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Patriots Sign OL Da'Metrius Weatherspoon to the Practice Squad

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Bills | NFL Week 4

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Josh McDaniels 10/1: "Our progress offensively is going to be a function of everybody"

Jeremy Springer on the Special Teams Unit 10/1: "We can always impact the game"

New England Patriots BATTLE Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of Madden 27 Simulation

One-on-One with Elijah Ponder | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Patriots Catch-22 10/1: Bills Preview, Injury Updates, Key Matchups

Drake Maye on Mike Vrabel 9/30: "I love playing for him, that's not going to change"

Rhamondre Stevenson, Will Campbell, Kevin Byard III, Marcus Jones, Mack Hollins, and Ben Brown | Player Media Availability 9/30

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots at Bills | Week 4 Game Preview

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Inside the Patriots 'Mobile Classroom' at the New Balance Athletics Center

Mic'd Up: Christian Gonzalez vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Patriots Honor Stephon Gilmore's Legacy as One of the Greatest Cornerbacks in Franchise History

Advertising