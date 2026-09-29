Patriots Place OL Greg Van Roten on Injured Reserve and Release LB Riley Wilson from the Practice Squad

Van Roten, 36, was signed by New England on Aug. 18, 2026. He has played for the Green Bay Packers (2012-13), Carolina Panthers (2017-19), New York Jets (2020-21), Buffalo Bills (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2023) and New York Giants (2024-25). He also had short offseason stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2014) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017) and spent two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2015-16) of the Canadian Football League. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay in 2012 out of Pennsylvania. Overall, he has played in 147 regular season games with 106 starts – 76 at right guard, 27 at left guard and three at center. Van Roten played in all three of the Patriots first three games and started at right guard at Jacksonville last Sunday.