Patriots Sign WR Chandler Brayboy and LB Xavier Holmes to the Practice Squad; Release S Elliott Davison and RB Hassan Haskins from the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed first-year WR Chandler Brayboy and rookie LB Xavier Holmes to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released S Elliott Davison and RB Hassan Haskins from the practice squad.

Brayboy, 25, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 28, 2025 out of Elon. The 6-foot-1, 199-pounder, spent the 2025 season on the Jacksonville practice squad. He went to training camp with Jacksonville this past summer before being released on Aug. 30, 2026.

Holmes, 24, was signed by New England as a rookie free agent out of James Madison on May 11, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder, was released by New England on Aug. 30, 2026.

Davison, 24, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3, 2026. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints on April 4, 2025 out of the University of Texas-San Antonio. The 6-foot, 200-pounder, spent the 2025 season on the New Orleans practice squad. He went to training camp with the Saints this past summer but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.