Patriots Sign C Ben Brown and LB Erick Hunter to the 53-Man Roster; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed C Ben Brown to the 53-man roster and rookie LB Erick Hunter to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots signed LB K.J. Britt, DT Jalen Hunt, OL Jake Kubas and LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad.

Brown, 28, was signed by New England to the 53-man roster from the Las Vegas practice squad on Oct. 10, 2024. The 6-foot-5, 313-pounder, started in 10 games at center in 2024 after joining the team and played in 17 games with four starts at left guard last season. He originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi in 2022 and spent the year on injured reserve. He spent parts of the 2023 season on the Seattle 53-man roster and practice squad and also on the Arizona practice squad. He began the 2024 season on the Las Vegas practice squad.

Hunter, 23, was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as a rookie free agent on May 12, 2026 out of Morgan State. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, was released by Detroit on Aug. 30, 2026. He finished second in school history with 298 total tackles in 45 games.

Britt, 27, was originally signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Miami on March 12, 2026. The 6-foot, 240-pounder, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021-24) and the Miami Dolphins (2025). He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 13, 2025. Overall, he has played in 76 regular season games with 16 starts and has registered 129 total tackles, a half a sack, 3 passes defensed and 32 special teams tackles. He has also played in six postseason games with two starts and has 21 total tackles, 1 pass defensed and 1 special teams tackle. Last season, Britt played in 17 games with one start and finished with 24 total tackles and 11 special teams tackles.

Hunt, 25, was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie free agent on April 27, 2026 out of Cincinnati. The 6-foot-2, 310-pounder, was released by Jacksonville on Aug. 30, 2026. He played three seasons at Michigan State (2021-23) before playing his final two season at Cincinnati (2024-25). Overall, he played in 48 games and finished with 47 tackles and 3½ sacks.

Kubas, 26, originally was signed by the New York Giants as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2024 out of North Dakota State. The 6-foot-4, 308-pounder, played in five games with three starts as a rookie with the Giants, one at left guard and two at right guard. He spent the entire 2025 season on the practice squad and was released by the Giants on Aug. 30, 2026.