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Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Sep 01 - 02:01 PM | Wed Sep 02 - 09:55 AM

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Forged in Foxborough Episode 2: Pieces Falling Into Place

Patriots Announce 2026 Captains

NEW Forged in Foxborough Episode Coming September 4

Patriots Sign C Ben Brown and LB Erick Hunter to the 53-Man Roster; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves

Patriots Unfiltered 9/1: Initial 53-Man Roster Breakdown, Charting the Depth, Remaining Questions

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 9/1: "I love the guys that we have"

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad; Make Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots Claim TE Cameron Latu and LB Darius Muasau off Waivers, Begin Filling out Practice Squad

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI: "We'll need more from everyone"

Analysis: Breaking down the Patriots initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

Photos: Patriots 2026 Initial 53-Man Roster

Patriots Acquire RB Corey Kiner in a Trade with Arizona; Release RB Hassan Haskins

After Further Review: 37 thoughts on the Patriots after training camp and the preseason

Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX wins international award for new exhibit

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots preseason finale loss to the Browns

Patriots Postgame Show 8/27: Patriots vs. Browns Preseason Week 3 Breakdown

Game Notes: Patriots Complete 2026 Preseason

Best Game Photos from the Patriots vs the Browns | Preseason Game 3 presented by Sony

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 8/27: "We'll get back to work"

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots Announce 2026 Captains

The New England Patriots have announced team captains for the 2026 season.

Sep 01, 2026 at 05:03 PM
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The New England Patriots announced that the following players have been named team captains for the 2026 season:

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Analysis: Patriots Claim TE Cameron Latu and LB Darius Muasau off Waivers, Begin Filling out Practice Squad

The Patriots claimed Latu and Muasau off waivers while their practice squad is starting to take shape.

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Analysis: Breaking down the Patriots initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season

A position-by-position breakdown of the Patriots initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season.

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After Further Review: 37 thoughts on the Patriots after training camp and the preseason

After taking in all 22 camp practices and three preseason games, here are some leftover thoughts on the preseason finale and the state of the Patriots roster.

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3 to Watch: Special Teams Takes Centerstage in Patriots Preseason Finale

With an injury-replacement punter leading the way, special teams will be a key area to watch on Thursday night, as spots on the Patriots 53-man roster are won or lost against the Browns in the 2026 preseason finale.

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Analysis: Patriots trade WR Kayshon Boutte to Texans for S Jaylen Reed, Draft Pick

Breaking down new S Jaylen Reed and the Patriots wide receiver depth chart after trading WR Kayshon Boutte to Houston.

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After Further Review: Where could the Patriots look to add depth to the roster?

Head coach Mike Vrabel indicated that the Patriots could explore making depth additions to the roster.

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3 to Watch: Depth Battles Highlight Patriots-Eagles Preseason Contest

The Patriots will look to build on a solid pair of joint practices when they take on the Eagles in preseason game 2.

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15 takeaways from the Patriots defense in joint practices with the Eagles

The Patriots defense produced several turnovers in two days of joint practices with the Eagles this week.

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17 takeaways from Drake Maye and the Patriots offense in joint practices with the Eagles

Breaking down the Patriots offense's performance in two days of joint practices with the Eagles.

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Day 20 Blogservations: Patriots defense responds in the red zone

After experiencing some struggles on Wednesday, the Patriots defense was up to the task on Day 2 against the Eagles.

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Day 19 Blogservations: Maye, offense pass big test against Eagles

Drake Maye and the Patriots offense enjoyed a productive day against the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxborough.

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Patriots Announce 2026 Captains

Transcript: Head Coach Mike Vrabel Press Conference 9/1

Patriots Sign C Ben Brown and LB Erick Hunter to the 53-Man Roster; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves

Analysis: Patriots Claim TE Cameron Latu and LB Darius Muasau off Waivers, Begin Filling out Practice Squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad; Make Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Breaking down the Patriots initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season

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NEW Forged in Foxborough Episode Coming September 4

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