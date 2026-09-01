Patriots Announce 2026 Captains

The New England Patriots announced that the following players have been named team captains for the 2026 season:
Official website of the New England Patriots
Patriots Sign C Ben Brown and LB Erick Hunter to the 53-Man Roster; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves
Analysis: Patriots Claim TE Cameron Latu and LB Darius Muasau off Waivers, Begin Filling out Practice Squad
Analysis: Patriots Claim TE Cameron Latu and LB Darius Muasau off Waivers, Begin Filling out Practice Squad
The Patriots claimed Latu and Muasau off waivers while their practice squad is starting to take shape.
Analysis: Breaking down the Patriots initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season
A position-by-position breakdown of the Patriots initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season.
After Further Review: 37 thoughts on the Patriots after training camp and the preseason
After taking in all 22 camp practices and three preseason games, here are some leftover thoughts on the preseason finale and the state of the Patriots roster.
3 to Watch: Special Teams Takes Centerstage in Patriots Preseason Finale
With an injury-replacement punter leading the way, special teams will be a key area to watch on Thursday night, as spots on the Patriots 53-man roster are won or lost against the Browns in the 2026 preseason finale.
Analysis: Patriots trade WR Kayshon Boutte to Texans for S Jaylen Reed, Draft Pick
Breaking down new S Jaylen Reed and the Patriots wide receiver depth chart after trading WR Kayshon Boutte to Houston.
After Further Review: Where could the Patriots look to add depth to the roster?
Head coach Mike Vrabel indicated that the Patriots could explore making depth additions to the roster.
3 to Watch: Depth Battles Highlight Patriots-Eagles Preseason Contest
The Patriots will look to build on a solid pair of joint practices when they take on the Eagles in preseason game 2.
15 takeaways from the Patriots defense in joint practices with the Eagles
The Patriots defense produced several turnovers in two days of joint practices with the Eagles this week.
17 takeaways from Drake Maye and the Patriots offense in joint practices with the Eagles
Breaking down the Patriots offense's performance in two days of joint practices with the Eagles.
Day 20 Blogservations: Patriots defense responds in the red zone
After experiencing some struggles on Wednesday, the Patriots defense was up to the task on Day 2 against the Eagles.