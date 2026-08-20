Day 20 Blogservations: Patriots defense responds in the red zone

There was some context to the goal line pick, although as Maye said it was not properly executed regardless. The offense was working on goal-to-go situations and faced a fourth down from the 4. With pressure around him, Maye tried to force a ball to the pylon to a covered Brown, and it's more than possible that had it been third down the quarterback wouldn't have made such a decision. But as he said, the throw was late and led to what likely would have been a 100-yard pick-six.

There were some bright spots, however. Romeo Doubs continues to emerge as a real threat for Maye, especially in the red zone. He grabbed a couple of touchdowns, showing his ability to both elude coverage and outfight it at times – especially in the end zone.

"He's done some great things," Maye said of Doubs. "The way he moves and kind of cuts off on some routes and can move his body side to side and can get by people is really impressive. It's really fun to watch. He's only going to continue getting better and better as he gets more comfortable in this offense. I'm looking forward to him, and he has made some great climb the ladder catches. Just keep giving him chances to climb the ladder, and he will come down with it.