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LIVE: Postgame Press Conferences: HC MIke Vrabel, Drake Maye & Select Players Sun Oct 04 | 04:11 PM - 05:00 PM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - SUNDAY:  AFTER GAME, POSTGAME SHOW & POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Hunter Henry jets through first down marker to seal game for Patriots

Craig Woodson high-points Josh Allen's pass for a crucial INT

Maye finds wide-open Stevenson for critical two-point conversion

Can't-Miss Play: Efton Chism's one-handed TD catch gives Pats a 27-26 lead vs. Bills

Efton Chism gets UP for 19-yard catch from Maye

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 4 game against the Bills presented by Gillette | Pregame

Hollins fights through contact for strong 19-yard catch from Maye

Can't-Miss Play: Romeo Doubs' one-handed catch caps Maye's fourth-down TD toss in Buffalo

Spillane lands perfect 'Peanut Punch' on Shakir for Pats fumble recovery

Rhamondre Stevenson rushes for a 1-yard Touchdown to give the Patriots the lead

Drake Maye fits 26-yard pass into Mack Hollins' hands amid tight coverage

Patriots Pregame Show 10/4: Bills Preview, Keys to the Game, Matchups to Watch

Drake Maye opens scoring in Buffalo with a 14-yard TD pass to Romeo Doubs!

Drake Maye gets major air on 21-yard jump-pass connection with Hunter Henry

Kevin Byard III Leads the Team Huddle Ahead of Patriots-Bills Week 4 Game

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Inactives Analysis: Dre'Mont Jones, Craig Woodson and Eli Raridon return for Sunday's AFC East matchup vs. the Bills

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Bills | NFL Week 4

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Patriots at Bills Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Oct 04, 2026 at 04:31 PM
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Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Download the Patriots at Bills Gamebook [PDF]

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Gamebook: Patriots at Bills Week 4

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Bills

Inactives Analysis: Dre'Mont Jones, Craig Woodson and Eli Raridon return for Sunday's AFC East matchup vs. the Bills

Week 4 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Bills | NFL Week 4

Patriots Gameplan: what is the best approach for New England to beat the Bills in Week 4?

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Hunter Henry jets through first down marker to seal game for Patriots

Craig Woodson high-points Josh Allen's pass for a crucial INT

Maye finds wide-open Stevenson for critical two-point conversion

Can't-Miss Play: Efton Chism's one-handed TD catch gives Pats a 27-26 lead vs. Bills

Efton Chism gets UP for 19-yard catch from Maye

Hollins fights through contact for strong 19-yard catch from Maye

Can't-Miss Play: Romeo Doubs' one-handed catch caps Maye's fourth-down TD toss in Buffalo

Spillane lands perfect 'Peanut Punch' on Shakir for Pats fumble recovery

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