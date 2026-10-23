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LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show: Immediate Reaction to Patriots-Bears Game Thu Oct 22 - 11:15 PM | Fri Oct 23 - 01:15 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Drake Maye 10/22: "I'm proud of the guys for their efforts"

Patriots vs. Bears Full Highlights | NFL Week 7

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/22: "We did some good things, just didn't do enough"

Drake Maye's Best Plays from 2-TD, 347-yard game vs. Bears | NFL Week 7

Rhamondre Stevenson's Best Plays from 115-yard game vs. Bears | NFL Week 7

Patriots Top Defensive Plays Against the Bears | NFL Week 7

Endzone Cam: Drake Maye to Eli Raridon up the seam for a 30-Yard TD

Drake Maye's 30-yard deep-ball TD to Eli Raridon makes it a one-score game

Can't-Miss Play: TD on last play of the half! Stevenson burns Bears for 48-yard score as 'TNF' enters halftime

Endzone Cam: Drake Maye Finds Rhamondre Stevenson for 48-Yard TD to End the Half

Drake Maye somehow keeps his body parallel to the ground on 6-yard TD run

Eli Raridon's 15-yard reception involves a corkscrewing finish near midfield

TreVeyon Henderson's one-handed catch makes the football look like a loaf of bread

Patriots Pregame Show 10/22: Inactives Analysis, Keys to the Game, Matchups to Watch

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 7 game against the Bears presented by Gillette | Pregame

Kevin Byard III Leads the Team Huddle Ahead of Bears Game

Drake Maye Leads the Pregame Playmakers Huddle

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots at Bears

Inactives Analysis: Patriots place LG Alijah Vera-Tucker on IR, RT Morgan Moses officially active for Thursday night's game vs. the Bears

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Patriots at Bears Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Oct 22, 2026 at 11:30 PM
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Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Download the Patriots at Bears Gamebook [PDF]

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Gamebook: Patriots at Bears Week 7

Week 7 Inactives: Patriots at Bears

Inactives Analysis: Patriots place LG Alijah Vera-Tucker on IR, RT Morgan Moses officially active for Thursday night's game vs. the Bears

Patriots Place G Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Expert Predictions: Week 7 Picks for Patriots at Bears

How to Watch and Stream Thursday's Patriots Game Against the Bears | NFL Week 7

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Trending Video

Drake Maye 10/22: "I'm proud of the guys for their efforts"

Patriots vs. Bears Full Highlights | NFL Week 7

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/22: "We did some good things, just didn't do enough"

Drake Maye's Best Plays from 2-TD, 347-yard game vs. Bears | NFL Week 7

Rhamondre Stevenson's Best Plays from 115-yard game vs. Bears | NFL Week 7

Patriots Top Defensive Plays Against the Bears | NFL Week 7

Endzone Cam: Drake Maye to Eli Raridon up the seam for a 30-Yard TD

Drake Maye's 30-yard deep-ball TD to Eli Raridon makes it a one-score game

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