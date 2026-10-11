 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 11 - 06:00 PM | Mon Oct 12 - 06:30 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots dominant win over the Raiders in Week 5

Locker Room Celebration After the Win Over the Las Vegas Raiders | NFL Week 5

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/11: "I'm extremely happy"

Raiders vs. Patriots Full Highlights | NFL Week 5

Drake Maye 10/11: "I'm confident in the guys around me, I'm confident in myself"

Game Notes: Drake Maye Records Five Total Touchdowns Against the Raiders

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/11

Photos from Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Raiders | Postgame Celebration

Patriots Top Sacks and Forced Fumbles vs. the Raiders | NFL Week 5

Drake Maye's Best Plays from 5-TD Game vs. Raiders | NFL Week 5

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Raiders

Drake Maye's fourth touchdown pass finds a wide-open DeMario Douglas

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 10/11

Drake Maye dots Kyle Williams from DEEP to get the Patriots back in the red zone

Kevin Byard puts a stop Brock Bowers' dominance forcing a fumble, turnover

Drake Maye stutter step gets him over the line for 3-yard TD run

Drake Maye drops the ball in the bucket for Eli Raridon

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 5 game against the Raiders presented by Gillette | Pregame

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Raiders at Patriots Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Oct 11, 2026 at 04:59 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Download the Raiders at Patriots Gamebook [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Bills Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Jaguars Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Steelers at Patriots Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Eagles at Patriots Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl LX Game

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Super Bowl LX game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Patriots at Broncos AFC Championship Game

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Texans at Patriots Divisional Round Game

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

news

Gamebook: Chargers at Patriots Wild Card Game

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots dominant win over the Raiders in Week 5

Game Notes: Drake Maye Records Five Total Touchdowns Against the Raiders

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/11

Gamebook: Raiders at Patriots Week 5

Las Vegas Raiders Postgame Quotes 10/11

Week 5 Inactives: Raiders at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Locker Room Celebration After the Win Over the Las Vegas Raiders | NFL Week 5

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/11: "I'm extremely happy"

Raiders vs. Patriots Full Highlights | NFL Week 5

Drake Maye 10/11: "I'm confident in the guys around me, I'm confident in myself"

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

DeMario Douglas, Robert Spillane, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kyle Williams, Hunter Henry, Efton Chism III, Kevin Byard III, and Morgan Moses | Postgame Media Availability 10/11

Patriots Top Sacks and Forced Fumbles vs. the Raiders | NFL Week 5

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Raiders

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Inside the Patriots 'Mobile Classroom' at the New Balance Athletics Center

2001: Through the Words of Bill Belichick

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising