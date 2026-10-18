Gamebook: Jets at Patriots Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 18, 2026.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 6 game against the Jets presented by Gillette | Pregame
Gamebook: Raiders at Patriots Week 5
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 11, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots at Bills Week 4
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 4, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots at Jaguars Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 27, 2026.
Gamebook: Steelers at Patriots Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots at Seahawks Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots at Browns Preseason Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, August 27, 2026.
Gamebook: Eagles at Patriots Preseason Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, August 22, 2026.
Gamebook: Colts at Patriots Preseason Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 13, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl LX Game
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Super Bowl LX game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8, 2026.
Gamebook: Patriots at Broncos AFC Championship Game
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25, 2026.