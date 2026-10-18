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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 18 - 06:05 PM | Mon Oct 19 - 06:30 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Inside the Locker Room After The Patriots Win Over the Jets

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots victory over the Jets in Week 6

Game Notes: Patriots Win Fourth-Straight Against the Jets

Win Cam: Patriots Celebrate Victory Over the Jets

Photos from Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Jets | Postgame Celebration

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Congratulates Players on their Win over the Jets

Drake Maye on the Offensive Line 10/18: "They're fighting their butts off"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/18: "Lucky to win...but we'll enjoy it"

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Jets vs. Patriots Full Highlights | NFL Week 6

Robert Spillane Talks Win Over the Jets on the Patriots Postgame Show

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 10/18

Patriots recover Jets onside kick attempt to preserve Week 6 win

Charles Woods' first NFL interception occurs on Geno Smith's errant deep ball

Drake Maye's third TD pass of day locates Henry to boost Pats' lead to 23-13

Drake Maye buys time with his legs before hitting DeMario Douglas for a sideline snag

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 6 game against the Jets presented by Gillette | Pregame

Drake Maye calls his number on 21-yard rush

Drake Maye finds time to hit Demario Douglas and extend the Pats lead 16-3

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Jets at Patriots Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Oct 18, 2026 at 04:41 PM
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Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Download the Jets at Patriots Gamebook [PDF]

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Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots victory over the Jets in Week 6

Game Notes: Patriots Win Fourth-Straight Against the Jets

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/18

Gamebook: Jets at Patriots Week 6

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Inside the Locker Room After The Patriots Win Over the Jets

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