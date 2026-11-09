Gamebook: Packers at Patriots Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2026.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 9 game against the Packers presented by Gillette | Pregame
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