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Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 08 - 09:35 PM | Mon Nov 09 - 06:30 AM

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Patriots Postgame Show 11/8: Breaking Down the Patriots Week 9 Loss to the Packers

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Packers in Week 9

Game Photos from Week 9 game against the Packers presented by Sony

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/8: "It's on all of us. It starts with me"

Drake Maye 11/8: "We've got to bounce back"

Game Notes: Drake Maye Records Three Touchdowns in Sixth-Straight Game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/8

Patriots vs. Packers Full Highlights | NFL Week 9

Gamebook: Packers at Patriots Week 9

Patriots Top Defensive Plays vs. Green Bay Packers | NFL Week 9

Corey Kiner's first NFL TD comes via convoy of Patriots OL

Photos: Patriots Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski Honored at Halftime

Drake Maye's 22-yard TD loft to Hollins marks QB's third scoring strike of day so far

Rob Gronkowski is Honored During Halftime of Patriots-Packers Game | Full Ceremony

Inside the Locker Room and Warm-Ups ahead of the Week 9 game against the Packers presented by Gillette | Pregame

Maye's TD pass to Efton Chism III reduces Packers' lead to 24-14 in second quarter

Rhamondre Stevenon's 30-yard TD catch gets Patriots on board vs. Packers

Maye locates Douglas deep downfield for 36-yard gain vs. Packers

Endzone Cam: Drake Maye to Rhamondre Stevenson for 30-Yard TD

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Gamebook: Packers at Patriots Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Nov 08, 2026 at 08:07 PM
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Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Download the Packers at Patriots Gamebook [PDF]

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Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Packers in Week 9

Game Notes: Drake Maye Records Three Touchdowns in Sixth-Straight Game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/8

Gamebook: Packers at Patriots Week 9

Green Bay Packers Postgame Quotes 11/8

Inactives Analysis: TE Hunter Henry, WR Mack Hollins active; CB Charles Woods inactive for Patriots vs. Packers in Week 9

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Patriots Postgame Show 11/8: Breaking Down the Patriots Week 9 Loss to the Packers

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/8: "It's on all of us. It starts with me"

Drake Maye 11/8: "We've got to bounce back"

Christian Gonzalez, Robert Spillane, Kevin Byard III and More | Postgame Media Availability 11/8

Patriots vs. Packers Full Highlights | NFL Week 9

Patriots Top Defensive Plays vs. Green Bay Packers | NFL Week 9

Corey Kiner's first NFL TD comes via convoy of Patriots OL

Drake Maye's 22-yard TD loft to Hollins marks QB's third scoring strike of day so far

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