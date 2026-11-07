Roster Analysis: Patriots activate WR Mack Hollins to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game vs. the Packers

While legendary TE Rob Gronkowski's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony was wrapping up, New England made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's showdown vs. the Packers.

On Saturday, the Patriots activated WR Mack Hollins to the active roster from injured reserve. Hollins is now expected to suit up vs. the Packers on Sunday. Hollins takes the open spot on the Patriots 53-man roster, a big boost for an offense that's down WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), WR Romeo Doubs (shoulder, IR), RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness), and starting guards Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring, IR) and Mike Onwenu (ankle, IR).

The Patriots didn't activate OL Greg Van Roten (hamstring), with the team having until Nov. 25 to put Van Roten on the active roster. With only two players on the active roster ruled out, Brown and Henderson, New England also didn't elevate any players from the practice squad this week.

Hollins returns to the active roster after a four-game absence following a calf injury in the second half of a Week 4 win over the Bills. Luckily, his calf injury wasn't more severe, but the team placed Hollins on injured reserve to ensure it didn't worsen if the veteran wideout had played through it. Oftentimes, calf injuries are a precursor to Achilles injuries. Although we're speculating that those things are connected in Hollins's case, it's possible the Patriots didn't want to risk a more severe injury.

In the first four weeks, Hollins was leading the Patriots in receptions (15) and receiving yards (209) as one of QB Drake Maye's most reliable targets. Along with adding value as a run blocker, the 6-foot-4 Hollins has a large catch radius and is willing to work the intermediate middle of the field, which seems to make Maye comfortable throwing to Hollins downfield. Hollins's most targeted routes were in-breakers, with 18.8% of his targets coming on dig routes, where he has a knack for finding voids between the numbers.

With Hollins back in the mix, the Patriots now have four wideouts available for Sunday's game vs. the Packers: DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, and Hollins. Assuming he plays his usual workload, Hollins will likely elevate to the top 'X' receiver role while still doing some of the dirty work in the run game. The veteran wideout's return could let the Patriots give Chism and Williams more slot reps.