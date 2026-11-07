Patriots Activate WR Mack Hollins to the 53-Man Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that WR Mack Hollins has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 10. He played in the first four games of the season and recorded 15 receptions for 209 yards.
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Patriots Sign CB Kindle Vildor to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced today that CB Kindle Vildor has been signed to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad
Patriots announced that they have signed S Elliott Davison to the practice squad. Davison was released by New England on Nov. 2.
Patriots Activate T Marcus Bryant to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Release CB Kindle Vildor; Announce Practice Squad Moves
Patriots announced today that T Marcus Bryant has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released CB Kindle Vildor, and WR Cameron Dorner and OL Jake Kubas have been released from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed LB Elias Neal to the practice squad.
Patriots Release S Elliott Davison and Sign RB Terrell Jennings to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced that they have released S Elliott Davison and signed RB Terrell Jennings to the practice squad.
Patriots Sign RB Lan Larison to 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Elevate WR Ryan Miller from Practice Squad to Active Roster
The Patriots announced today that RB Lan Larison has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, WR Ryan Miller has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign LB Jose Ramirez to the Practice Squad; Release OL Jacob Rizy from the Practice Squad; Release P Bryce Baringer from Injured Reserve List
The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad and released OL Jacob Rizy from the practice squad. The Patriots also released P Bryce Baringer from the injured reserve list.
Patriots Place G Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves
The Patriots announced today that G Alijah Vera-Tucker has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated OL Xavier Newman-Johnson and LB Benton Whitley to the active roster from the practice squad.
Patriots Place WR Romeo Doubs on Injured Reserve; Sign DB Elliott Davison to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves
The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Romeo Doubs on injured reserve and signed DB Elliott Davison to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed WR Ryan Miller, OL Jacob Rizy and G Andrew Rupcich to the practice squad and released CB D'Shawn Jamison from the practice squad.
Patriots Make a Series of Roster Moves
The New England Patriots announced today that WR A.J. Brown has been activated to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots elevated S Elliott Davison to the active roster from the practice squad and released RB Hassan Haskins from the practice squad.
Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the practice squad and released LB Jose Ramirez from the practice squad.
Patriots Activate S Brenden Schooler to the 53-Man Roster; Place FB Reggie Gilliam and WR Mack Hollins on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves
The Patriots announced today that S Brenden Schooler has been activated to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots placed FB Reggie Gilliam and WR Mack Hollins on injured reserve and signed CB Kindle Vildor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.