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Patriots Activate WR Mack Hollins to the 53-Man Roster

The Patriots announced today that WR Mack Hollins has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.

Nov 07, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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New England Patriots
roster moves 2026 16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that WR Mack Hollins has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 10. He played in the first four games of the season and recorded 15 receptions for 209 yards.

Hollins_Mack_headshot

Mack Hollins

#13 WR

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: North Carolina

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