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Patriots Sign RB Lan Larison to 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Elevate WR Ryan Miller from Practice Squad to Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that RB Lan Larison has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, WR Ryan Miller has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Oct 31, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that RB Lan Larison has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, WR Ryan Miller has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Larison, 25, originally was signed by New England as a rookie free agent on May 9, 2025 out of UC Davis. The 5-foot-11, 209-pounder, spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He was released by New England on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. Larison was elevated to the active roster for the season-opener at Seattle and saw action on offense and on special teams, finishing with 2 kickoff returns for 49 yards and 2 receptions for 9 yards.

Miller, 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 29, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 217-pounder, has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2023-25), New York Giants (2025) and the Miami Dolphins (2026). He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Tampa Bay in 2023 out of Furman. He spent time on the practice squad and the 53-man roster for Tampa Bay during his three seasons with the Buccaneers. Miller was released by Tampa Bay on Dec. 10, 2025 and claimed off waivers by the New York Giants. He was released by the Giants on Aug. 24, 2026 and claimed off waivers by Miami on Aug. 25. Miller played in five games with Miami this season and had 3 receptions for 92 yards and 1 touchdown. He was released by Miami on Oct. 13. Overall, he has played in 30 games with six starts and has 17 receptions for 254 yards with 4 touchdowns.

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