Patriots Sign S Mike Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Sign LB Jose Ramirez to the Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed S Mike Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad.

Brown, 26, was elevated by New England to the active roster from the practice squad for the last two games. Brown was signed by New England on March 12, 2026 as a free agent, released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings out of Miami (Ohio) in 2022. Brown spent time as a rookie on the Green Bay, Minnesota and Cleveland practice squads. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder, was elevated from the practice squad and played in three games for the Browns. He was signed to the Tennessee 53-man roster from the Cleveland practice squad on Jan. 1, 2023, and was inactive for the final game of the season. He was a key reserve and special teams player for the Titans over the last three seasons. Overall, Brown has played in 50 games with five starts and has 46 total tackles, 2 passes defensed and 16 special teams tackles.