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Patriots Sign S Mike Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Sign LB Jose Ramirez to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed S Mike Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad. 

Oct 08, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have signed S Mike Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad.

Brown, 26, was elevated by New England to the active roster from the practice squad for the last two games. Brown was signed by New England on March 12, 2026 as a free agent, released on Aug. 30 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings out of Miami (Ohio) in 2022. Brown spent time as a rookie on the Green Bay, Minnesota and Cleveland practice squads. The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder, was elevated from the practice squad and played in three games for the Browns. He was signed to the Tennessee 53-man roster from the Cleveland practice squad on Jan. 1, 2023, and was inactive for the final game of the season. He was a key reserve and special teams player for the Titans over the last three seasons. Overall, Brown has played in 50 games with five starts and has 46 total tackles, 2 passes defensed and 16 special teams tackles.

Ramirez, 27, was released by New England on Oct. 6, 2026. He was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1, 2026 and signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 23. The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder, played in the last two games for the Patriots on defense and on special teams. Ramirez entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL Draft out Eastern Michigan. He spent his rookie season on the Tampa Bay practice squad. Ramirez made the Tampa Bay 53-man roster in 2024 and played in four games on defense and on special teams. After being released at the end of training camp in 2025, he played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. He signed with Philadelphia to a futures contract on Jan. 15, 2026 but was released on Aug. 30, 2026.

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