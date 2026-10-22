Patriots Place G Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

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The Patriots announced today that G Alijah Vera-Tucker has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated OL Xavier Newman-Johnson and LB Benton Whitley to the active roster from the practice squad. 

Oct 22, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that G Alijah Vera-Tucker has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated OL Xavier Newman-Johnson and LB Benton Whitley to the active roster from the practice squad.

Newman-Johnson, 27, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 17, 2026. The 6-foot-2, 297-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans on May 13, 2022 out of Baylor. He began his career with the Titans on the practice squad and 53-man roster. After being released by Tennessee on Oct. 2, 2023, he was signed by the New York Jets to the practice squad. He spent time on the 53-man roster and practice squad in 2023 with the Jets and was on the Jets' 53-man roster for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Newman-Johnson began the 2026 season on the Jets practice squad but was released on Sept. 15, 2026. He has played in 25 games with four starts and has seen action at left guard, right guard and center.

Whitley, 27, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 23, 2026. The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the L.A. Rams out of Holy Cross in 2022. He has spent time on the practice squad and 53-man rosters of the L.A. Rams (2022), Kansas City Chiefs (2022), Minnesota Vikings (2022-23), New York Giants (2023-24), Arizona Cardinals (2024) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025). Whitley, a native of Springfield, Ma., went to training camp this past summer with the Cleveland Browns but was waived on Aug. 26, 2026. Overall, he has played in six NFL games and has 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defensed.

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