Patriots Sign CB Kindle Vildor to the Practice Squad

Vildor, 29, was released by the Patriots on Nov. 3. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, began the season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 10. He played in five games and had 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed and 1 special teams tackle. Vildor is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears (2020-22), Tennessee Titans (2023), Detroit Lions (2023-24) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025). He was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Tampa Bay on March 23, 2026. Vildor originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of Chicago in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern.