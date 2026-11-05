 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Catch-22 and Patriots Unfiltered. Thu Nov 05 - 01:00 PM | Sun Nov 08 - 02:55 PM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - FRIDAY: 1:10 PM ET, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESS CONFERENCE; SATURDAY: 1 PM, ROB GRONKOWSKI PATRIOTS HOF INDUCTION

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Week 9 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Packers

Patriots Sign CB Kindle Vildor to the Practice Squad

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Discusses Playing Through Adversity, In-Game Staff Communication, and Preparing for the Packers | Patriots All Access

"I Am the Creator of the 28-3 Meme" | The Story Behind the Greatest Sports Meme of All Time

Drake Maye & Pop Douglas GO OFF vs. Packers in Madden 27 Simulation

Bill Belichick Advances in Pro Football Hall of Fame Coaching Process

Patriots help dogs find forever homes at Pawtriots Howl-Ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest

New England Patriots Announce Reggie Gilliam as 2026 Salute to Service Award Nominee

Reggie Gilliam named Patriots 2026 Salute to Service Award Winner for values instilled by generations of service in his family

Drake Maye Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October

Patriots Catch-22 11/5: Packers Preview, Keys to the Game, Gronk HOF Weekend

3 to Watch: Patriots-Packers Prep for a Battle of Aerial Assaults

Best Moments from 2016 Regular Season | Throwback

Patriots Gameplan: strength-on-strength vs. Packers defense, a pass-heavy Packers offense and key matchups in Sunday's Week 9 matchup

Drake Maye on facing the Packers defense 11/4: "We have a tough challenge"

Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad

Breaking Down the Matchup Between the Patriots and Packers | Week 9 Game Preview

Patriots Unfiltered 11/4: Packers Preview, Gronk HOF Weekend, Team/League Updates

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 11/4: "We're focused on today and how we get better"

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Patriots Sign CB Kindle Vildor to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that CB Kindle Vildor has been signed to the practice squad.

Nov 05, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
New England Patriots
roster moves 2026 16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that CB Kindle Vildor has been signed to the practice squad.

Vildor, 29, was released by the Patriots on Nov. 3. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, began the season on the practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 10. He played in five games and had 6 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass defensed and 1 special teams tackle. Vildor is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears (2020-22), Tennessee Titans (2023), Detroit Lions (2023-24) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025). He was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Tampa Bay on March 23, 2026. Vildor originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of Chicago in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign S Elliott Davison to the Practice Squad

Patriots announced that they have signed S Elliott Davison to the practice squad. Davison was released by New England on Nov. 2.

news

Patriots Activate T Marcus Bryant to the 53-Man Roster from Injured Reserve; Release CB Kindle Vildor; Announce Practice Squad Moves

Patriots announced today that T Marcus Bryant has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released CB Kindle Vildor, and WR Cameron Dorner and OL Jake Kubas have been released from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed LB Elias Neal to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Release S Elliott Davison and Sign RB Terrell Jennings to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have released S Elliott Davison and signed RB Terrell Jennings to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign RB Lan Larison to 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Elevate WR Ryan Miller from Practice Squad to Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that RB Lan Larison has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, WR Ryan Miller has been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign LB Jose Ramirez to the Practice Squad; Release OL Jacob Rizy from the Practice Squad; Release P Bryce Baringer from Injured Reserve List

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad and released OL Jacob Rizy from the practice squad. The Patriots also released P Bryce Baringer from the injured reserve list.

news

Patriots Place G Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that G Alijah Vera-Tucker has been placed on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots have elevated OL Xavier Newman-Johnson and LB Benton Whitley to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Place WR Romeo Doubs on Injured Reserve; Sign DB Elliott Davison to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Announce Additional Practice Squad Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Romeo Doubs on injured reserve and signed DB Elliott Davison to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed WR Ryan Miller, OL Jacob Rizy and G Andrew Rupcich to the practice squad and released CB D'Shawn Jamison from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced today that WR A.J. Brown has been activated to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots elevated S Elliott Davison to the active roster from the practice squad and released RB Hassan Haskins from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the practice squad and released LB Jose Ramirez from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Activate S Brenden Schooler to the 53-Man Roster; Place FB Reggie Gilliam and WR Mack Hollins on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that S Brenden Schooler has been activated to the 53-man roster. In addition, the Patriots placed FB Reggie Gilliam and WR Mack Hollins on injured reserve and signed CB Kindle Vildor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

news

Patriots Sign S Mike Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Sign LB Jose Ramirez to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced that they have signed S Mike Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and LB Jose Ramirez to the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 9 Injury Report: Patriots vs. Packers

Patriots Sign CB Kindle Vildor to the Practice Squad

Bill Belichick Advances in Pro Football Hall of Fame Coaching Process

Patriots help dogs find forever homes at Pawtriots Howl-Ween Dog Parade and Costume Contest

New England Patriots Announce Reggie Gilliam as 2026 Salute to Service Award Nominee

Reggie Gilliam named Patriots 2026 Salute to Service Award Winner for values instilled by generations of service in his family

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Milton Williams on Preparing for the Packers 11/5: "Not taking them lightly"

Head Coach Mike Vrabel Discusses Playing Through Adversity, In-Game Staff Communication, and Preparing for the Packers | Patriots All Access

"I Am the Creator of the 28-3 Meme" | The Story Behind the Greatest Sports Meme of All Time

Drake Maye & Pop Douglas GO OFF vs. Packers in Madden 27 Simulation

Josh McDaniels 11/5: "The staff we have is tremendous across the board"

Jeremy Springer 11/5: "You want to cover kicks now; the last thing you want is touchbacks"

Unfiltered Exclusive with Cory Durden | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Patriots Catch-22 11/5: Packers Preview, Keys to the Game, Gronk HOF Weekend

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Week 8 Win at Dolphins

Patriots at Dolphins Full Highlights | NFL Week 8

The art of the scramble drill: how the Patriots capitalize on QB Drake Maye's superpower

Forged in Foxborough Episode 4: The Answer

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Advertising