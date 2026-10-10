Patriots Activate S Brenden Schooler to the 53-Man Roster; Place FB Reggie Gilliam and WR Mack Hollins on Injured Reserve; Make Additional Roster Moves

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that S Brenden Schooler has been activated to the 53-man roster. He was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List on Aug. 30.

In addition, the Patriots placed FB Reggie Gilliam and WR Mack Hollins on injured reserve and signed CB Kindle Vildor to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots also elevated LB K.J. Britt and S Elliott Davison to the active roster from the practice squad.

Vildor, 29, was elevated from the practice squad last week at Buffalo. He made his debut with New England on special teams and on defense, finishing with 2 total tackles. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears (2020-22), Tennessee Titans (2023), Detroit Lions (2023-24) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2025). He was signed by New England on March 23, 2026. Vildor originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of Chicago in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern. Overall, he has played in 81 games with 27 starts and has registered 137 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 18 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble. He has also played in five postseason games with four starts and has accumulated 20 tackles and 1 pass defensed.

Britt, 27, was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Miami on March 12, 2026. The 6-foot, 240-pounder, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021-24) and the Miami Dolphins (2025). He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of Tampa Bay in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 13, 2025. Overall, he has played in 76 regular season games with 16 starts and has registered 129 total tackles, a half a sack, 3 passes defensed and 32 special teams tackles. He has also played in six postseason games with two starts and has 21 total tackles, 1 pass defensed and 1 special teams tackle. Last season, Britt played in 17 games with one start and finished with 24 total tackles and 11 special teams tackles.