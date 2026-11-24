WEEK 12 · Sun 11/29 · 4:05 PM EST
Patriots
New England Patriots
AT
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
CHARGERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip Card (PDF)
The New England Patriots will return from their Bye Week this week and will be on the road for the second consecutive game when they travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots are 2-0 against the Chargers in Los Angeles following a 45-0 win on Dec. 6, 2020 and a 27-24 win on Oct. 31, 2021.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers will meet for the first time since the Patriots 16-3 win over the Chargers in the 2025 AFC Wild Card game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 11, 2026. The teams last met in the regular season on Dec. 28, 2024 when the Chargers won, 40-7, at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots will travel to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium for the third time and for the first time since a 27-24 win on Oct. 31, 2021. New England won, 45-0, against the Chargers in their first trip to SoFi Stadium on Dec. 6, 2020.
New England leads the regular season series by a 24-16-2 margin. Including the 2025 postseason game, this week's game will be the fourth straight year the two teams have played. The Patriots lead, 4-1, in the five postseason meetings.
The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers are an old AFL rivalry as part of the original eight teams from the American Football League. The series dates back to 1960, the inaugural season for each team.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
Overall Record: 28-17-2
Home Record: 15-10-1
- Boston: 2-7-1
- Foxborough: 13-3-0
Road Record: 13-7-1
- Los Angeles: 3-0-0
- San Diego: 10-7-1
Longest winning streak: 10 games (12/02/73-10/14/01)
Longest losing streak: 4 games (11/10/68– 11/15/70)
QUICK HITS
- The Patriots won 10-straight games against the Chargers from Dec. 2, 1973 through Oct. 14, 2001.
- The first championship game in Patriots franchise history was played at San Diego against the Chargers on Jan. 5, 1964, the AFL Championship game. San Diego defeated the Boston Patriots, 51- 10.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2026 REGULAR SEASON
|PATRIOTS
|CHARGERS
|Record
|5-5
|1-9
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|4th
|Total Yards Gained
|3,476
|2,881
|Total Offense (Rank)
|347.6 (12)
|288.1 (26)
|Rush Offense
|114.0 (13)
|123.4 (10)
|Pass Offense
|233.6 (13)
|164.7 (29)
|Points Per Game
|22.1 (18)
|16.8 (30)
|Total Yards Allowed
|3,451
|3,434
|Total Defense (Rank)
|345.1 (23)
|343.4 (20)
|Rush Defense
|106.1 (13)
|115.7 (17)
|Pass Defense
|239.0 (29)
|227.7 (21)
|Points Allowed / Game
|24.2 (19)
|26.6 (25)
|Possession Avg.
|29:56
|29:56
|Sacks Allowed / Yards Lost
|25/142
|39/228
|Sacks Made / Yards
|27/176
|16/84
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|27
|16
|Penalties Against / Yards
|74/550
|76/620
|Punts / Avg.
|38/46.5
|42/46.1
|Field Goals Made/Att.
|11/14
|19/21
|Turnover Differential
|-10 (31)
|-5 (26T)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Players
- G Cole Strange (2022-24)
- WR Tejhaun Palmer (2026- Training Camp)
Coach/Exec.
- Off. Asst. Josh Hammond (2022)
FORMER CHARGERS
Players
- TE Hunter Henry (2016-20)
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- A victory this week will give the Patriots a 3-0 record at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers. The Patriots won at the Chargers 45-0, on Dec. 6, 2020 in their first trip against the Chargers in Los Angeles and then won 27-24 on Oct. 31, 2021 in the second trip.
PATRIOTS TO WATCH
- LB Christian Elliss had 10 total tackles at Detroit. If he reaches 10 total tackles this week against the Chargers, he will be the first Patriot to have back-toback games with at least 10 total tackles since LB Robert Spillane in 2025, when he had 15 tackles vs. Pittsburgh (9/21) and 10 vs. Carolina (9/28).
- Elliss has three 10-tackle games in 2026. He had 12 tackles vs. Pittsburgh (9/20), 13 at Chicago (10/22) and 10 at Detroit (10/15). Last year, LB Robert Spillane had four 10-tackle games. The Patriots record for most 10-tackle games in season is nine by LB Jerod Mayo in 2010.
- TE Hunter Henry enters this week tied with Russ Francis with 28 touchdowns and needs one more to move into sole possession of third place on the team's all-time list for touchdown receptions among tight ends.
- Henry has logged at least 40 receptions in all five seasons with the Patriots, the second-longest streak by a Patriots tight end all-time. Ben Coates had 40 or more receptions in six straight seasons. If Henry has at least 40 receptions in 2026, he will match Coates for the longest such streak in team history. He enters this week with a team-leading 34 receptions and needs 6 receptions this week to reach 40 receptions. He has had 6 receptions in a game 11 times, the most recent being at Baltimore on Dec. 21, 2025.
- Henry enters this week with 293 receptions with the Patriots and needs 7 receptions to become the third Patriots tight end to reach 300 career receptions.
- RB Lan Larison had his third straight game with at least 2 special teams tackles after finishing with 2 at Detroit. He had 2 special teams tackles at Miami and 3 vs. Green Bay. If he records at least 2 special teams tackles at the Chargers this week, the four-game streak would be the longest streak by a Patriot since CB Kyle Arrington had a streak of four straight games in 2009.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson joined Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 career rushing touchdowns. He needs 2 touchdowns to tie Curtis Martin and Tony Collins for sixth place on the Patriots all-time list for rushing touchdowns with 32. He has had 2 rushing touchdowns in a game six times, with the last coming in the 2025 season-finale vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.
- Stevenson enters this week tied with Curtis Martin for 20th all-time in total points with 226. With a touchdown this week at Los Angeles, he will move into sole possession of 20th place on New England's alltime scoring list.
- Stevenson is the first player in franchise history with more than 700 scrimmage yards in each of his first five seasons: 729 in 2021, 1,461 in 2022, 857 in 2023, 969 in 2024 and 948 in 2025. Stevenson enters this week with 662 scrimmage yards in 2026 and needs 38 scrimmage yards this week against the Chargers to extend his streak to six straight seasons with at least 700 scrimmage yards.
- All five of WR Kyle Williams' career touchdown receptions have been for at least 30 yards. Williams is the third Patriots player to have had each of their first 5 touchdown receptions in the NFL go for more than 30 yards. The others are Stanley Morgan and Stephen Starring. Morgan's first 10 touchdown receptions went for at least 30 yards, tied with Frank Pitts for the NFL record. Starring's first 5 touchdowns went for over 30 yards.
BROADCAST INFO
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Andrew Catalon will handle play-by-play duties with former Patriot and two-time Super Bowl Champion CB Logan Ryan as the color analyst. A.J. Ross will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jonathan Segal and directed by Andy Goldberg.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USA. Larry Kahn will call the game with Marvin Lewis providing analysis.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.