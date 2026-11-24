The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers will meet for the first time since the Patriots 16-3 win over the Chargers in the 2025 AFC Wild Card game at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 11, 2026. The teams last met in the regular season on Dec. 28, 2024 when the Chargers won, 40-7, at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots will travel to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium for the third time and for the first time since a 27-24 win on Oct. 31, 2021. New England won, 45-0, against the Chargers in their first trip to SoFi Stadium on Dec. 6, 2020.

New England leads the regular season series by a 24-16-2 margin. Including the 2025 postseason game, this week's game will be the fourth straight year the two teams have played. The Patriots lead, 4-1, in the five postseason meetings.