Game Preview: Patriots at Bears | NFL Week 7

This week's game will mark the 17th meeting overall between the Patriots and Bears (including Super Bowl XX). The teams last faced off during the 2024 season, a Patriots 19-3 win at Chicago on Nov. 10, 2024. The Patriots had 9 sacks in that game, tied for the second-most in a single game in team history. The Patriots held Chicago to 142 yards, the lowest total since holding the Jets to 103 total yards on Nov. 20, 2022. In addition, the Patriots held Chicago to 1-for-14 on third down.

This week's game will be the second prime time game between the two teams. On Oct. 24, 2022, the Patriots hosted Chicago in a Monday Night Football game that was won by the Bears by a 33-14 final.

The Patriots hold a 11-4 overall lead in the regular season series, but Chicago claimed a victory in the teams' only postseason matchup, taking a 46-10 decision in Super Bowl XX. Since Super Bowl XX, the Patriots have recorded a 9-2 edge against Chicago.