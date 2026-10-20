Game Preview: Patriots at Bears | NFL Week 7

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/22 · 8:15 PM EDT
Patriots
New England Patriots
AT
Bears
Chicago Bears
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
BEARS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip Card (PDF coming soon)
The New England Patriots will travel to play the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots will play two Thursday games for the fourth time in team history and for the first time since the 2022 season when they played on Thanksgiving night in addition to a regular Thursday night game. The Patriots also played in two Thursday games in 2015 and 2017. In addition to the game this week against the Bears, the Patriots will host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 10. The Patriots are 15-8 all-time when playing on Thursdays.
BEST WINNING PERCENTAGE AGAINST AN NFC TEAM
New England is 11-4 (.733) versus the Bears in the regular season, having won four straight games in Chicago. The Patriots .733 regular season winning percentage against Chicago ranks as the team's highest against any NFC opponent all-time. The second-best winning percentage in the NFC for New England is against Tampa Bay (.727; 8-3 record).
SERIES HISTORY
This week's game will mark the 17th meeting overall between the Patriots and Bears (including Super Bowl XX). The teams last faced off during the 2024 season, a Patriots 19-3 win at Chicago on Nov. 10, 2024. The Patriots had 9 sacks in that game, tied for the second-most in a single game in team history. The Patriots held Chicago to 142 yards, the lowest total since holding the Jets to 103 total yards on Nov. 20, 2022. In addition, the Patriots held Chicago to 1-for-14 on third down.
This week's game will be the second prime time game between the two teams. On Oct. 24, 2022, the Patriots hosted Chicago in a Monday Night Football game that was won by the Bears by a 33-14 final.
The Patriots hold a 11-4 overall lead in the regular season series, but Chicago claimed a victory in the teams' only postseason matchup, taking a 46-10 decision in Super Bowl XX. Since Super Bowl XX, the Patriots have recorded a 9-2 edge against Chicago.
One of the more memorable games between the two teams was in 2002, when the Bears played their home games at the University of Illinois during the remodeling of Soldier Field. New England staged one of the most memorable comebacks in team history, rallying from a 27-6 deficit late in the third quarter to pull out for a 33-30 win that was clinched on a 20-yard touchdown pass from QB Tom Brady to WR David Patten with 21 seconds left in the game.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2026 REGULAR SEASON
|PATRIOTS
|BEARS
|Record
|4-2
|4-2
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|2nd
|Total Yards Gained
|2,245
|2,330
|Total Offense (Rank)
|374.2 (7)
|388.3 (5)
|Rush Offense
|130.7 (7)
|160.7 (1)
|Pass Offense
|243.5 (10)
|227.7 (15)
|Points Per Game
|22.7 (19T)
|25.0 (12)
|Total Yards Allowed
|1,805
|1,814
|Total Defense (Rank)
|300.8 (6)
|302.3 (7)
|Rush Defense
|91.8 (8)
|90.5 (7)
|Pass Defense
|209.0 (12)
|211.8 (14)
|Points Allowed / Game
|18.8 (15)
|19.8 (6)
|Possession Avg.
|31:17
|36:01
|Sacks Allowed / Yards Lost
|11/48
|15/110
|Sacks Made / Yards
|14/111
|17/97
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|16
|18
|Penalties Against / Yards
|45/357
|44/342
|Punts / Avg.
|18/47.6
|17/49.3
|Turnover Differential
|-6 (30)
|-2 (19T)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Players
- OL Joe Thuney - 2016-20
- OL Garrett Bradbury - 2025
Coach
- Off. Analyst Will Lawing - 2023
- Off. Quality Control Isaiah Ford - 2020
FORMER BEARS
Players
- T Lorenz Metz - 2023
- S Kevin Byard III - 2024-25
Coach
- Off. Analyst Charles London - 2007-09, 2018-20
- TE Coach/Pass Game Coord. Thomas Brown - 2024
- Asst. OL Coach Jason Houghtaling - 2024
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- Despite numerous combinations on the offensive line due to injuries last week against the Jets, the Patriots did not allow a sack in the game. It was the first time this year that they did not allow a sack. The New York Jets entered the game tied for fourth in the NFL with 17 sacks, but were held without a sack for the first time all season. The last time the Patriots went two straight games without allowing a sack was in 2018 when they had consecutive games without allowing a sack two different times – vs. Miami (9/30) and vs. Indianapolis (10/4) and at the New York Jets (11/25) and vs. Minnesota (12/2).
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- TE Hunter Henry enters this week tied with Russ Francis with 28 touchdowns and needs 1 to move into sole possession of third place on the team's all-time list for touchdowns among tight ends.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson joined Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 career rushing touchdowns after he scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter against Las Vegas. He needs 2 rushing touchdowns to tie Curtis Martin and Tony Collins for sixth place on the Patriots alltime list for rushing touchdowns. He has had 2 rushing touchdowns in a game six times, with the last coming in the 2025 season-finale vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.
- Stevenson has 201 career receptions and joined Kevin Faulk (431), James White (381), Tony Collins (261) and Sam Cunningham (210) as the only New England running backs with 200 receptions. He needs 9 receptions to tie Sam Cunningham for fourth place among all Patriots running backs in career receptions. Stevenson had a career-high 9 receptions at Minnesota on Nov. 24, 2022.
- Stevenson enters this week tied with Troy Brown for 24th on the Patriots all-time scoring list with 214 points. With a touchdown this week against the Bears, Stevenson will move past Steve Grogan (216) and James White (218) into 22nd place on the team's all-time list.
- Stevenson (3,932) needs 68 yards to join Sam Cunningham (5,453), Jim Nance (5,323) and Tony Collins (4,647) as the only Patriots players to reach 4,000 rushing yards. He has six 100-yard rushing games in his career.
- QB Drake Maye had his third straight game with at least 3 touchdown passes after throwing 3 against the Jets. Maye had 3 touchdown passes at Buffalo (10/4) and 4 touchdown passes vs. Las Vegas (10/11). If Maye has at least 3 touchdown passes this week against Chicago, he will be the first Patriots quarterback to throw for at least 3 touchdown passes in at least four straight games since Tom Brady in 2014, when he had a four-game streak: 4 touchdown passes at Buffalo (10/12), 3 vs. the N.Y. Jets (10/16), 5 vs. Chicago (10/26) and 4 vs. Denver (11/2). Brady is the only quarterback in NFL history to ever have at least four straight games with at least 3 touchdown passes, and he has done it twice (2007, 2014). The NFL and team record for most consecutive games with at least 3 touchdown passes is 10 straight games by Tom Brady in 2007 to start the season.
- Maye completed a 42-yard touchdown pass to WR Romeo Doubs in the first quarter vs. the Jets last week, his 10th touchdown pass of at least 30 yards over the last two seasons, which is the most in the NFL over that span. Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts each have nine touchdown passes over 30 yards in the last two seasons.
- LB Elijah Ponder has at least a half sack in five straight games after an 8-yard sack of Jets QB Geno Smith in the third quarter last week. The last Patriots player with at least a half a sack in five games was LB Josh Uche in 2022. The longest streak of consecutive games with at least a half a sack in a single season for New England is seven straight games by LB Andre Tippett in 1984. DE Gary Jeter had a streak of six straight games for the Patriots in 1989. Ponder leads the Patriots with 5½ sacks.
- WR Kyle Williams scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye in the third quarter last week against the Raiders. All four of his career touchdown receptions have been for at least 30 yards, as he had a career-high 72-yard touchdown reception at Tampa Bay on Nov. 9, 2025, a 37-yard touchdown reception at Baltimore on Dec. 21, 2025 and a 33-yard touchdown reception vs. the New York Giants on Dec. 1, 2025. Williams is the fourth Patriots player to have had each of their first 4 touchdown receptions in the NFL go for 30- plus yards. The others are Stanley Morgan, Stephen Starring and Tony Simmons. Morgan's first 10 touchdown receptions went for at least 30 yards, tied with Frank Pitts for the NFL record. Story's first 5 touchdowns went for over 30 yards.
- S Brenden Schooler registered 3 special teams tackles in the win over the Jets last week. If he reaches 3 special teams tackles this week against Chicago, he will be the first Patriots player with at least 3 special teams tackles in back-to-back games since LB Jack Gibbens had 3 special teams tackles vs. Carolina (9/28) and at Buffalo (10/5) during the 2025 season.
BROADCAST INFO
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by Prime Video and can be seen in the Boston area on WCVB (Channel 5) and in the Manchester (New Hampshire) area on WMUR. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit as the color analyst. Kaylee Hartung will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Teitelman and directed by Derek Mobley.
NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Westwood One Sports. Kevin Kugler will call the game with Ross Tucker providing analysis.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.