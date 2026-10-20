How to Watch and Stream Thursday's Patriots Game Against the Bears | NFL Week 7

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Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 8:15 PM ET.

Oct 20, 2026 at 10:11 AM
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WEEK 7 · Thu 10/22 · 8:15 PM EDT

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98.5 FM The Sports Hub
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A look at all the ways to watch, stream and listen to this week's Patriots game against the Chicago Bears.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by Prime Video and can be seen in the Boston area on WCVB (Channel 5) and in the Manchester (New Hampshire) area on WMUR. Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit as the color analyst. Kaylee Hartung will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Teitelman and directed by Derek Mobley.

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LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience by Westwood One Sports. Kevin Kugler will call the game with Ross Tucker providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

  • SiriusXM App:  821 (NE), 805 (CHI). National Broadcast on 88.
  • SiriusXM (In Car): 193 (NE), 192 (CHI). National Broadcast on 88.

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

STREAMING THE GAME

PRIME VIDEO (Available Nationally)

Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime across all devices. Free with membership.

Watch on Prime Video

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2026 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl live. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 7 - 8 PM ET on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown return to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

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