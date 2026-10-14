 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered, 11 AM - 1 PM ET Wed Oct 14 | 10:55 AM - 01:00 PM

🎙UPCOMING BROADCASTS - WEDNESDAY: 11 AM, PATRIOTS UNFILTERED; 1 PM, HC MIKE VRABEL PRESSER; 4:15 PM, DRAKE MAYE PRESSER

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Jets | NFL Week 6

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Jets | NFL Week 6

Photos: Hunter Henry Hosts Annual 'Freedom to Play' Ping Pong Tournament

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments from Victory Over Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Put Up 45 Points on the Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

Andre Tippett, Julian Edelman Set for Induction into International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Patriots Unfiltered 10/13: Raiders Recap, Key Plays/Moments, Growing Injury Concerns

Mic'd Up: Kevin Byard III vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Catch-22 10/13: Raiders Recap - The Good, The Bad, The Stuff that Gets You Beat

Drake Maye on WEEI: "Yesterday was an example of us executing and hitting plays"

Drake Maye Takes Control vs. the Raiders

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from Week 5 win over Raiders

Head Coach Mike Vrabel 10/12: "A mistake doesn't limit our ability to finish"

Win Cam: Patriots Celebrate 45-17 Win Over Raiders at Gillette Stadium

Head Coach Mike Vrabel on WEEI 10/12: "They played hard; it was great to see those efforts"

Game Photos from the Patriots win over the Raiders | Regular Season Game 5 presented by Sony

Game Observations: 8 takeaways from the Patriots dominant win over the Raiders in Week 5

Locker Room Celebration After the Win Over the Las Vegas Raiders | NFL Week 5

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Jets | NFL Week 6

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1 PM ET.

Oct 14, 2026 at 10:20 AM
Author Image
New England Patriots
How-to-Watch-Jets-wk6-16x9

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/18 · 1:00 PM EDT

Jets

New York Jets

VS

Patriots

New England Patriots

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch, stream and listen to this week's Patriots game against the New York Jets.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play duties with Adam Archuleta as the color analyst. Aditi Kinkhabwala will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jason Ross and directed by Mark Grant.

View TV Map to see if the game is broadcasting in your area.

Related Links

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (Free - Local Market Only)

SATELLITE RADIO

  • SiriusXM App: 821 (NE),  824 (NYJ)
  • SiriusXM (In Car): 197 (NE), 266 (NYJ).

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

STREAMING THE GAME

PARAMOUNT + (Local Market Only)

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Watch Paramount+

NFL+ (Local Market Only)

Watch live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get NFL+

NFL SUNDAY TICKET ON YOUTUBE AND YOUTUBE TV (Out-of-Market)

NFL Sunday Ticket is now available on YouTube & YouTube TV. Watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.

Learn More >

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (Outside of the US)

Watch all 270+* NFL regular season games live and on demand and stream the 2026 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl live. *Blackout restrictions apply in the UK/IRL during the regular season.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show: Immediately after the game host Jack Webb along with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault and Patriots Hall of Famer Troy Brown return to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Related Content

news

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Raiders | NFL Week 5

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1 PM ET.

news

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Bills | NFL Week 4

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 1 PM ET.

news

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Week 3 Game Against the Jaguars

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 1 PM ET.

news

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Home Opener Against the Steelers

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 1 PM ET.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for the Week 1 regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9 at 8:20 PM.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Eagles

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

news

How to Watch Super Bowl LX - Patriots vs. Seahawks

Complete broadcast information for Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Texans

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Divisional playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Jets | NFL Week 6

How to Watch and Stream Sunday's Patriots Game Against the Jets | NFL Week 6

Patriots Sign RB Hassan Haskins and CB D'Shawn Jamison to the Practice Squad; Release LB Jose Ramirez from the Practice Squad

Andre Tippett, Julian Edelman Set for Induction into International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Millbury High School's Coach Ray Richards Jr. Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

After Further Review: Drake Maye film breakdown, defense review, and quick-hit film notes from Week 5 win over Raiders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Vrabel's X's & O's: Breaking Down Key Moments from Victory Over Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Patriots Put Up 45 Points on the Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots Unfiltered 10/13: Raiders Recap, Key Plays/Moments, Growing Injury Concerns

Mic'd Up: Kevin Byard III vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

Team Photographers Guess How Many Photos They Take on a Game Day

Patriots Catch-22 10/13: Raiders Recap - The Good, The Bad, The Stuff that Gets You Beat

Lazar Film Review: How the Patriots Offense Generated Explosive Plays vs. Raiders

Drake Maye Takes Control vs. the Raiders

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Adam Vinatieri Receives Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring | Full Halftime Ceremony

Inside the Patriots 'Mobile Classroom' at the New Balance Athletics Center

2001: Through the Words of Bill Belichick

The highest field goal in the world: Patriots legend Adam Vinatieri sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at 3,454 meters on the Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe

Forged in Foxborough Episode 3: Earn Your Role

Rob Gronkowski Induction Ceremony to be Held on Saturday, November 7

Advertising