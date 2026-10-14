Game Preview: Patriots vs. Jets | NFL Week 6

The New England Patriots will attempt to improve to a 3-0 home record and a 2-0 record in the AFC East when they host the New York Jets this week. It will be the first of two meetings between the AFC East rivals, as the Patriots will travel to face the Jets on Dec. 27. It will be a matchup of top-10 defenses with the Patriots entering the contest with the fifth-ranked defense and the Jets ranked fourth in the NFL. The Patriots earned their 24th series sweep of the New York Jets last season and their first against the Jets since the 2022 season. The Patriots beat the Jets, 27-14, in the first meeting of the season in a Thursday Night Football game at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 13, and then behind a 5-touchdown performance by QB Drake Maye, New England beat the Jets 42-10 at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 28, 2025.