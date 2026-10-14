Game Preview: Patriots vs. Jets | NFL Week 6

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/18 · 1:00 PM EDT
Jets
New York Jets
VS
Patriots
New England Patriots
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
JETS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Roster Flip Card (PDF coming soon)
The New England Patriots will attempt to improve to a 3-0 home record and a 2-0 record in the AFC East when they host the New York Jets this week. It will be the first of two meetings between the AFC East rivals, as the Patriots will travel to face the Jets on Dec. 27. It will be a matchup of top-10 defenses with the Patriots entering the contest with the fifth-ranked defense and the Jets ranked fourth in the NFL. The Patriots earned their 24th series sweep of the New York Jets last season and their first against the Jets since the 2022 season. The Patriots beat the Jets, 27-14, in the first meeting of the season in a Thursday Night Football game at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 13, and then behind a 5-touchdown performance by QB Drake Maye, New England beat the Jets 42-10 at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 28, 2025.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and New York Jets will meet for the first of two scheduled meetings when they face off this week at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots will travel to face the Jets on Dec. 27. Last year, the Patriots earned their 24th season sweep with a 27-14 win at home on Nov. 3 and then a 42-10 victory at the Jets on Dec. 28. The Patriots enter this week with three straight wins against the Jets.
New England leads the series 77-56-1 overall. The Patriots are 41-26-1 all-time in home games against the Jets, including 21-5 in games played at Gillette Stadium.
The teams have played in the postseason three times – a 1985 Wild Card game, a 2006 Wild Card game and an AFC Divisional game in 2010. New England beat the Jets 26-14 in 1985 at the Meadowlands en route to Super Bowl XX. In 2006, the Patriots defeated the Jets 37-16 at Gillette Stadium, and the Jets beat the Patriots 28-21 in the 2010 Divisional playoff game in Foxborough.
New England is 48-18 and 25-9 in home games against the Jets since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, including two postseason games.
New England's 77 overall victories over the Jets (including two playoff wins) are the second-most over any single opponent, trailing only the 81 all-time wins over Buffalo.
SERIES TRENDS
NEW ENGLAND 77, NEW YORK 56, 1 TIE
(INCLUDING NEW ENGLAND 2, NEW YORK 1 IN PLAYOFFS)
Home Record: 41-26-1 (incl. 1-1 in playoffs)
- Record in Foxborough: 37-20
- Gillette Stadium: 21-5 (incl. 1-1 playoffs)
- Foxboro Stadium: 16-15
- Record in Boston: 4-5-1
- Record in Birmingham, Ala.: 0-1
Road Record: 36-30 (incl. 1-0 in playoffs)
- MetLife Stadium: 12-4
- Giants Stadium: 17-10 (incl. 1-0 playoffs)
- Shea Stadium: 5-14
- Polo Grounds: 2-2
Seasonal Sweeps: Patriots 24 (most recent '25), Jets 14 ('00)
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2026 REGULAR SEASON
|PATRIOTS
|JETS
|Record
|3-2
|2-3
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|3rd
|Total Yards Gained
|1,862
|1,420
|Total Offense (Rank)
|372.4 (8)
|284.0 (26)
|Rush Offense
|127.2 (10)
|94.0 (22)
|Pass Offense
|245.2 (10)
|190.0 (23)
|Points Per Game
|22.0 (19T)
|18.6 (27T)
|Total Yards Allowed
|1,481
|1,465
|Total Defense (Rank)
|296.2 (5)
|293.0 (4)
|Rush Defense
|90.8 (6)
|118.0 (19T)
|Pass Defense
|205.4 (10)
|175.0 (4)
|Points Allowed / Game
|18.8 (4)
|19.2 (5T)
|Possession Avg.
|31:33
|30:15
|Sacks Allowed / Yards Lost
|11/48
|16/134
|Sacks Made / Yards
|11/86
|17/102
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|13
|10
|Penalties Against / Yards
|40/300
|47/412
|Punts / Avg.
|16/47.3
|25/47.0
|Turnover Differential
|-5 (27T)
|+3 (6T)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
Players
- OL Chukwuma Okorafor, 2024
Coach
- WR Coach Shawn Jefferson, 1996-99
FORMER JETS
Players
- OL Greg Van Roten, 2020-21
- T Morgan Moses, 2021, 2024
- G Alijah Vera-Tucker, 2021-25
- OL Xavier Newman-Johnson, 2023-25
Coach
- OL Coach Doug Marrone, 2002-05
- OLB Coach Mike Smith, 2010-12
- WR Coach Todd Downing, 2023-24
- RB Coach Tony Dews, 2024
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- The Patriots offense engineered a season-high 536 yards in the victory over Las Vegas last week. If the Patriots reach at least 500 yards on offense this week, it will be the first time the Patriots have gone backto-back games with at least 500 yards since the 2011 season when they had 622 total yards in the season-opener at Miami on Sept. 12, followed by 504 yards vs. San Diego on Sept. 18. Overall, the Patriots have had back-to-back games with 500 yards two times. In addition to the 2011 season, the Patriots also had back-to-back games with 500 yards in 2008 when they had 511 yards on Nov. 13 vs. the New York Jets and 530 yards on Nov. 23 at Miami.
- The last time the Patriots had two games with at least 500 yards in the same season was during the 2014 season.
- The Patriots scored a season-high 45 points in the victory over Las Vegas. The last time the Patriots scored at least 40 points in back-toback games was during the 2015 season when the team followed a 40-32 win at Buffalo (9/20) with a 51-17 win vs. Jacksonville (9/27).
- The Patriots offense produced 405 total yards at Buffalo and 536 total yards vs. Las Vegas in each of the last two weeks. If the Patriots have at least 400 yards on offense this week against the Jets, it will be their first three-game stretch with at least 400 yards since closing the 2025 season with three such games: 453 yards at Baltimore (12/21), 440 yards at the N.Y. Jets (12/28) and 457 yards vs. Miami (1/4). The Patriots record for most consecutive games with at least 400 yards is eight during the 2007 season.
- The Patriots are off to a 2-0 start at Gillette Stadium in 2026. The last time the Patriots started off with a 3-0 home record was during the 2019 season when they won their first five home games.
- If the Patriots beat the Jets this week, they will start with a 2-0 record in the AFC East. Last season, the Patriots began the year with a 3-0 record against division opponents.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
- WR DeMario Douglas had his first career 2-touchdown game last week in the win against Las Vegas with a 35-yard touchdown in the first quarter and an 8-yard score in the fourth quarter. If he has 2 touchdowns this week vs. the Jets, he will be the first Patriots player with at least 2 touchdown receptions in back-to-back games since TE Rob Gronkowski accomplished the feat in 2012 when he had 2 touchdown receptions vs. the New York Jets (10/21) and at St. Louis (10/28). The last New England wide receiver with back-to-back games with at least 2 touchdowns was WR Randy Moss in 2007 in the final two games of the season.
- TE Hunter Henry became the fourth Patriots tight end to reach 3,000 receiving yards in the win against Pittsburgh (9/20). He enters this week with 3,150 receiving yards with the Patriots and needs 8 receiving yards vs. the Jets to move past Russ Francis into third place on the team's alltime receiving yards list among tight ends.
- Henry enters this week ranked fourth on the team's all-time list for touchdown receptions among tight ends with 27 touchdowns and needs 1 touchdown to tie Russ Francis for third place on the team's all-time list.
- QB Drake Maye followed 3 touchdown passes at Buffalo with 4 touchdown passes against Las Vegas. The last Patriots player to throw for at least 3 touchdown passes in at least three straight games was Tom Brady in 2014 when he had 4 touchdown passes at Buffalo (10/12), 3 vs. the N.Y. Jets (10/16), 5 vs. Chicago (10/26) and 4 vs. Denver (11/2).
- Maye threw for 374 yards last week against the Raiders. If he throws for 300 yards this week against the Jets, he will be the first Patriots quarterback with back-to-back 300- yard games since Tom Brady in 2019 when he threw for 348 yards at Washington (10/6) and 334 yards vs. the New York Giants (10/10).
- Maye finished 26-of-34 for 374 yards with 4 touchdown passes for a 150.9 passer rating last week against the Raiders. It is the third time he has had a rating of 150 or better. He had a career-best 157.0 rating at the New York Jets on Dec. 28, 2025 and a 155.6 rating vs. Carolina on Sept. 28, 2025. A Patriots player has never had backto-back games with a 150.0 rating or better. The last NFL player to have back-to-back games with a passer rating of 150 or more is Jared Goff with Detroit in 2024 when he had a 155.8 passer rating vs. Seattle (9/30) followed by a 153.8 passer rating at Dallas (10/13).
- Maye is eighth on the team's all-time list for passing yards with 7,898 yards and needs 102 passing yards against the Jets this week to become the eighth Patriots player to reach 8,000 passing yards.
- LB Elijah Ponder has at least a half sack in four straight games. The last Patriots player with at least a half a sack in five games was LB Josh Uche in 2022. Uche had 1 sack at Minnesota (11/24), 2 sacks vs. Buffalo (12/1), 3 sacks at Arizona (12/12), a half a sack at Las Vegas (12/18) and 1 sack vs. Cincinnati (12/24). The longest streak of consecutive games with at least a half a sack in a single season for New England is seven straight games by LB Andre Tippett in 1984.
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson joined Jim Nance (45), Sam Cunningham (43), Corey Dillon (37), Steve Grogan (35), LeGarrette Blount (34), Tony Collins (32) and Curtis Martin (32) as the only Patriots players with 30 career rushing touchdowns after he scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter last week against Las Vegas. He needs 2 rushing touchdowns to tie Curtis Martin and Tony Collins for sixth place on the Patriots all-time list for rushing touchdowns. He has had 2 rushing touchdowns in a game six times, with the last coming in the 2025 season-finale vs. Miami on Jan. 4, 2026.
- Stevenson has 201 career receptions and joined Kevin Faulk (431), James White (381), Tony Collins (261) and Sam Cunningham (210) as the only New England running backs with 200 receptions. He needs 9 receptions to tie Sam Cunningham for fourth place among all Patriots running backs in career receptions. Stevenson had a career-high 9 receptions at Minnesota on Nov. 24, 2022.
- Stevenson enters this week tied with Troy Brown for 24th on the Patriots all-time scoring list with 214 points. With a touchdown this week against the Jets, Stevenson will move past Steve Grogan (216) and James White (218) into 22nd place on the team's all-time list.
- Stevenson (3,896) needs 104 yards to join Sam Cunningham (5,453), Jim Nance (5,323) and Tony Collins (4,647) as the only Patriots players to reach 4,000 rushing yards. He has six 100-yard rushing games in his career.
- WR Kyle Williams scored on a 34-yard touchdown pass from QB Drake Maye in the third quarter last week against the Raiders. All four of his career touchdown receptions have been for at least 30 yards, as he had a career-high 72-yard touchdown reception at Tampa Bay on Nov. 9, 2025, a 37-yard touchdown reception at Baltimore on Dec. 21, 2025 and a 33-yard touchdown reception vs. the New York Giants on Dec. 1, 2025. Williams is the fourth Patriots player to have had each of their first 4 touchdown receptions in the NFL go for 30- plus yards. The others are Stanley Morgan, Stephen Starring and Tony Simmons. Morgan's first 10 touchdown receptions went for at least 30 yards, tied with Frank Pitts for the NFL record. Story's first 5 touchdowns went for over 30 yards.
BROADCAST INFO
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Spero Dedes will handle play-by-play duties with Adam Archuleta as the color analyst. Aditi Kinkhabwala will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jason Ross and directed by Mark Grant.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.